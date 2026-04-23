DON'T NOD Reveals New Trailer for Aphelion before it's upcoming launch, aired at the ID@Xbox showcase, the trailer is a deep dive into the narration of the game

Paris, 23 April 2026 - DON'T NOD, an independent video game publisher and studio, NOD has presented a new trailer for Aphelion, its upcoming cinematic third-person action-adventure game at the ID@Xbox Showcase. The game will be launching April 28th, 2026 on PC (Steam), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

This new trailer focuses on Ariane and how she feels along her journey, and hints at the past relationship between Ariane and Thomas. It takes the audience through a new panorama of Persephone, both its breathtaking and dangerous sides, and displays new gameplay featuring the Nemesis.

Watch the new trailer here!

On April 26th at 6pm CEST, players will also be able to learn more about the game by watching DON'T NOD's Q&A at the Games Made In France event, featuring members of the production team.

Aphelion is a sci-fi action-adventure game at the edge of our solar system. In the shoes of ESA astronauts Ariane and Thomas, players will explore and survey the uncharted planet Persephone, and solve the mystery of the crash, all while trying to survive in the terrifying presence of a hostile and unknown lifeform.

Xbox and PlayStation players can pre-order now to get the Day One Edition at 10% off on both platforms (only for PS+ users on PlayStation). The PlayStation 5 retail edition, named Pioneer Edition, is already available to pre-order and will be released July 2nd.

To stay up to date, follow DON'T NOD on X, Instagram, and TikTok.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer with studios in Paris and Montréal creating original narrative games in the adventure (Life is StrangeTM, Tell Me WhyTM, Twin MirrorTM), RPG (VampyrTM, Banishers: Ghosts of New EdenTM), and action (Remember MeTM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters and has worked with industry leading publishers: Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house such as Harmony: The Fall of ReverieTM, JusantTM and Lost Records: Bloom & RageTM as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

DON'T NOD

Oskar GUILBERT

Chief Executive Officer



Agathe MONNERET

Chief Financial Officer

invest@dont-nod.com ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne PUISSANT

Analyst/Investor relations

Tel: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - dontnod@actus.fr



Amaury DUGAST

Press relations

Tel: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - adugast@actus.fr







About European Space Agency

The European Space Agency (ESA) provides Europe's gateway to space.?

ESA is an intergovernmental organisation, created in 1975, with the mission to shape the development of Europe's space capability and ensure that investment in space delivers benefits to the citizens of Europe and the world.?

ESA has 23 Member States: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia are Associate Members.?

ESA has established formal cooperation with four Member States of the EU. Canada takes part in some ESA programmes under a Cooperation Agreement.?

By coordinating the financial and intellectual resources of its members, ESA can undertake programmes and activities far beyond the scope of any single European country. It is working in particular with the EU on implementing the Galileo and Copernicus programmes as well as with Eumetsat for the development of meteorological missions.

Learn more about ESA at www.esa.int

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97782-2026_04_23_cp_dne_aphelion_idxbox-showcase_uk.pdf