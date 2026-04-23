Jim Curry Music: The Denver & Diamond Symphony Tribute Comes to La Mirada Featuring World-Class Tribute Artists and Live Orchestra

LA MIRADA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Audiences are invited to experience an extraordinary celebration of American music as The Denver & Diamond Show comes to La Mirada, California for a one-of-a-kind live performance honoring two legendary singer-songwriters, John Denver and Neil Diamond.

This special concert will feature members of the acclaimed La Mirada Symphony under the baton of renowned conductor and composer Lee Holdridge. Holdridge brings unmatched authenticity to the performance, having worked closely with both Denver and Diamond, arranging and conducting many of their most beloved and enduring hits.

Adding to the excitement, the performance will showcase two of the nation's premier tribute artists. Jim Curry delivers a heartfelt and remarkably authentic portrayal of John Denver, capturing the spirit and sound that made Denver a household name. Jay White brings electrifying energy and vocal brilliance to the music of Neil Diamond, recreating the magic of Diamond's iconic performances.

Together, this exceptional ensemble of musicians and performers will bring audiences an unforgettable afternoon filled with timeless classics, rich orchestration, and powerful performances that honor the enduring legacy of these American music legends.

Event Details:

What: The Denver & Diamond Symphony Tribute

When: May 24, 2026 at 2:00 PM

Where: La Mirada Theatre, 14900 La Mirada Boulevard, La Mirada, California 90638

Box Office: (714) 994-6310 or (562) 944-9801 www.jimcurrymusic.com/tour

Featuring: Members of the La Mirada Symphony

Conductor: Lee Holdridge

Starring: Jim Curry (John Denver tribute) and Jay White (Neil Diamond tribute)

This event promises to be a must-see for fans of classic American music and live orchestral performance.

For more information, ticket inquiries, or media requests, please contact the information listed above.

Contact:

Jim Curry Music

909 581-2211

jim@jimcurrymusic.com

www.jimcurrymusic.com/tour

SOURCE: Jim Curry Music

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/the-denver-and-diamond-symphony-tribute-comes-to-la-mirada-featuri-1160431