Cognite, the global leader in Industrial AI, has been named a Front Runner in the LNS Research Solution Selection Matrix for Industrial AI Platforms (SSM). The LNS Research SSM evaluates vendors using a rigorous methodology that leverages its "3P" framework-Product, Potential, and Presence-to assess both current capabilities and future readiness. Within the report, Cognite is recognized in three key areas: depth in user-centric industrial AI applications, its knowledge graph-based data model, and its strong partner ecosystem. Together, all three give Cognite the ability to unify and contextualize complex industrial data, enabling organizations to operationalize AI at scale.

"Cognite brings a sophisticated data model built for industrial complexities, along with advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, which is crucial for industrial organizations to achieve meaningful productivity gains and enterprise-wide ROI," said Vivek Murugesan, Research Analyst at LNS Research. "These capabilities are what make Cognite a Front Runner and one of the leaders of the pack, in terms of Industrial AI capabilities today."

"Being named a Front Runner in the LNS Research Solution Selection Matrix for Industrial AI Platforms highlights both the breadth and depth of the Cognite Industrial AI and Data Platform," said Chirayu Shah, Chief Product Officer of Cognite. "Our ultimate measure for success has been, and always will be, the quantifiable value we deliver to our customers. That's what fuels our product vision and enables our customers to scale Industrial AI securely and efficiently, driving measurable improvements in safety, sustainability, and profitability."

LNS Research regularly publishes its Solution Selection Matrices to help industrial organizations identify solution providers that are best positioned to help them achieve measurable business outcomes. For the Industrial AI market, LNS Research differentiates between providers who offer a complete Industrial AI Platform and those who offer various components.

To qualify for inclusion on the SSM for complete Industrial AI Platforms, LNS Research requires that providers offer "...full-stack, industrial-grade software platforms designed to enable manufacturers and industrial operators to deploy AI at scale across a wide range of industrial use cases. Unlike Advanced Industrial Analytics solutions, Industrial AI Platforms are able to provide integrated capabilities across three core layers: Industrial DataOps, Data Platforms, and Advanced Industrial Analytics. Together, these three layers support the end-to-end lifecycle of Industrial AI-from industrial connectivity and contextual data modeling, through governance and model development, all the way to productionized analytics applications embedded into operations."

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About LNS Research

LNS Research helps global manufacturers achieve world-class performance through data-driven insights, executive advisory, and peer collaboration. The firm's research connects industrial leaders to the strategies, technologies, and operating models that drive measurable productivity and competitive advantage.

Important Note: All entries in the Solution Selection Matrix represent the opinions of the authors, based on their industry experience and their view of the information collected using the methods described in the LNS Research Integrity Policy. LNS Research and the Solution Selection Matrix are trademarks of LNS Research.

About Cognite

Cognite makes AI work for industry. Leading energy, manufacturing, and power renewables enterprises choose Cognite to deliver secure, trustworthy, and real-time data to transform their asset-heavy operations to be safer, more sustainable, and profitable. Cognite provides a user-friendly, secure, and scalable industrial data AI platform that makes it easy for all decision-makers, from the field to remote operations centers, to access and understand complex industrial data, collaborate in real-time, and build a better tomorrow. Visit us at www.cognite.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

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