Leading Chinese content studio Stellar Pictures and AI technology firm MiniMax HailuoAI officially debuted their co-created AI-animated music video The Fleeting Beauty at the 2nd World AI Film Festival (WAIFF) in Cannes. Chaired by internationally acclaimed Chinese actress Gong Li, this year's WAIFF has brought over 20,000 outstanding entries spanning short films.

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Stellar Pictures and MiniMax HailuoAI Debut AI-Animated MV The Fleeting Beauty at Cannes World AI Film Festival, Advancing Global Outreach of Eastern Fantasy

Many overseas media outlets from multiple countries and regions attended the event, paying close attention to and speaking highly of the MV's unique Chinese-style audio-visual expression and its fusion of traditional Eastern art and modern animation language. Co-produced with MiniMax HailuoAI and Guangming Daily, the work carries on Stellar Pictures' signature Eastern Fantasy aesthetic lineage, with the track performed by renowned Chinese singer-actress Esther Yu.

During the in-depth panel conversation, Yixu Wang, Founder CEO of Stellar Pictures and AI Content Producer, shared his core insights on the integration of AI technology and cultural content creation. He emphasized that AI is not a tool to subvert culture, but a groundbreaking core technology that enables better presentation of Eastern Fantasy content. He noted that the MV marks the first official release of the two parties' strategic cooperation, and Stellar Pictures will continue to increase technology investment to deeply empower film and television VFX production, extend AI technology to the full production process of high-quality animation.

Jason Zhang, Founder President of Stellar Pictures and AI Content Producer, joined Esther Yu on the festival red carpet, with the pair becoming one of the most high-profile Asian faces at this year's WAIFF. This global premiere marks another powerful expansion of Stellar Pictures' flagship Eastern Fantasy brand in global cultural outreach, building on the brand's steady and outstanding track record of global hits including Love Between Fairy and Devil, Love Game in Eastern Fantasy and The Melody of Love. With content as its core foundation and technology as its driving force, Stellar Pictures is steadily turning its vision of making the world fall in love with Chinese culture into a growing array of tangible, high-quality works that bring authentic Chinese stories to wider global audiences in richer forms.

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Stella XING

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