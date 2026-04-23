Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) (OTC Pink: PSSOF) (FSE: ZE6) ("PesoRama" or the "Company"), a Canadian company operating dollar stores in Mexico under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated April 8 and April 9, 2026, that it has completed its previously announced over-subscribed non-brokered private placement and has issued 28,710,003 units (the "Units"), at a price of $0.35 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,048,501 (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.50 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance (such date of expiration, the "Warrant Expiry Date"). From today and until the Warrant Expiry Date, in the event that the volume-weighted average price of the Common Shares on a recognized Canadian stock exchange, which includes the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), is equal to or greater than $0.75 over a ten consecutive trading day period, the Company may, at its option, within ten business days following such ten-day period, accelerate the Warrant Expiry Date by issuing a press release (a "Warrant Acceleration Press Release"), and, in such case, the Warrant Expiry Date shall be deemed to be the date that is thirty days following the issuance of the Warrant Acceleration Press Release.

The gross proceeds raised from the Private Placement will be used for store expansion and general corporate purposes.

The Company also paid an aggregate of cash finder's fees of $409,254, of which Canaccord Genuity Corp. was paid $335,895 and Richardson Wealth Limited was paid $73,359.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. Closing of the Private Placement remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the 1933 Act, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama, operating under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, is a Mexican value dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 35 stores offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery and more. For more information visit: http://pesorama.ca.

For further information please contact:

Cautionary Note

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, among other things, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds of the Private Placement and the approval of the closing of the Private Placement by the TSXV. While the Company believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements, including due to changes in consumer behaviour, general economic factors, the ability of the Company to execute its strategies, the availability of capital and the risk factors which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's prospectus dated January 31, 2022 and filed under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. PesoRama undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of PesoRama, its securities, or its financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294041

Source: PesoRama Inc.