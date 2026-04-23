Lisbon, Portugal--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) (FSE: 6MQ) ("Lithium Africa" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on its Côte d'Ivoire assets, highlighted by the commencement of its first drill program at Adzopé since going public and continued advancement of priority targets at Agboville.

Highlights at Adzopé - Drill-Ready Target

2,000 m reverse circulation ("RC") drill program scheduled to commence at Adzopé in late April 2026.

Program to test one part of the newly identified, multi-km "Saby Trend", a broad lithium-bearing corridor associated with spodumene-bearing pegmatites defined through prior auger drilling, trenching, mapping and other surface work.

Surface trenching at Adzopé returned a significant lithium intercept of 8.0 m at 1.10% Li2O from 31.4 m, including 5.2 m at 1.47% Li2O and a peak interval of 1.0 m at 1.74% Li2O , supporting the Saby Trend as a drill-ready target. Laboratory results from a second trench in the southern part of the Saby Trend are pending.

Drone-based DTM survey completed across the broader Saby Trend, with detailed mapping and pegmatite fractionation studies to continue during drilling and elsewhere within the Adzopé license.

Adzopé is located approximately 100 km from the Port of Abidjan and is accessible by paved road (Figure 1).

Highlights at Agboville - Emerging District Adjacent to Atlantic Lithium

At Agboville, surface mapping and soil and rock sampling has identified spodumene-bearing pegmatites in the northeastern part of the license, while regolith mapping, regional reconnaissance and follow-up soil geochemistry continue across the broader ~400 km 2 land package.

Ongoing Agboville soil and trenching programs are expected to conclude within approximately two months.

The Company's Agboville project is located immediately adjacent to Atlantic Lithium Limited's ("Atlantic Lithium") Agboville license to the northeast, where pronounced lithium in soil anomalies and spodumene have been identified, similar to what the Company is seeing within our Agboville license. 1

Agboville is located approximately 85 km from the Port of Abidjan and is accessible by paved road (Figure 1).

The upcoming drill program will test one part of the broader Saby Trend at Adzopé, while additional mapping, pegmatite fractionation and target refinement continue elsewhere along the trend within the Adzopé license. At the same time, ongoing regolith mapping, regional reconnaissance, soil geochemistry and trenching preparations at Agboville continue to advance additional targets, with further upside across the Company's Côte d'Ivoire portfolio from the ~368 km² Sikensi ground (Figure 1), currently under application.

Tyron Breytenbach, CEO, commented, "The start of drilling at Adzopé marks a major milestone for Lithium Africa as our first drill campaign since going public. It is an important step in executing our strategy of systematically advancing high-potential lithium assets across Africa through disciplined, value-focused exploration."

Mamadou Coulibaly, Director and Head of West Africa, commented, "The Saby Trend was identified in-house through the disciplined work of our Côte d'Ivoire team, from mapping and auger drilling to trenching and target refinement. This first drill program will test only one part of that broader trend at Adzopé, while additional work continues elsewhere within the Adzopé license and at Agboville, highlighting the wider discovery potential of our Côte d'Ivoire portfolio."

Figure 1. Regional map showing project locations and related infrastructure.

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Adzopé Drill Program

The Company is preparing to commence a 2,000 m RC drill program at its Adzopé license in Côte d'Ivoire in late April 2026. The program is designed to test one segment of the Saby Trend, a broad lithium-bearing pegmatite corridor identified within the license area.

The Saby Trend has been progressively defined through prior auger drilling, trenching, surface mapping and pegmatite fractionation studies (Figure 2), all of which point to a continuous corridor of spodumene-bearing LCT pegmatites. Trench 1 at Saby Main returned 8.0 m at 1.10% Li2O from 31.4 m, including 5.2 m at 1.47% Li2O and a peak interval of 1.0 m at 1.74% Li2O within weathered saprolite - grades the Company considers particularly encouraging given that lithium is typically depleted in saprolite relative to underlying fresh rock (see Appendix A for full results of Trench 1). Trench 2 (Figure 2) was excavated in Q1 2026 and visible spodumene logged in the trench is interpreted to support continuity of the Saby Trend; assay results are pending.

The upcoming RC program will test the southern part of the Saby Trend at depth, while additional geological mapping and pegmatite fractionation work continues elsewhere along the corridor within the Adzopé license.

In support of the program, Lithium Africa completed a drone-based digital terrain model ("DTM") survey across the broader Saby Trend, which was used for drill-pad siting and structural interpretation. Detailed geological mapping and pegmatite fractionation studies along the entire Saby Trend will continue in parallel with drilling, supported by regional geophysical interpretations.

The Company has selected International Drilling Company Côte d'Ivoire SASU as drilling contractor for the Adzopé program. Assay results from the program will be reported as they are received from the laboratory and validated by the Qualified Person.

Figure 2: Location of the Adzopé project and Saby Trend (left), with a detailed inset of the southern Saby Trend (right) overlaid on the drone-based DTM. The inset shows historical auger geochemistry results, mapped spodumene outcrops, trench locations, and planned RC drill collars.

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Agboville Exploration Update

At Agboville (Figure 3), exploration activities continue to advance across multiple workstreams. Surface geology and regolith mapping in the northeastern corner of the license has identified spodumene-bearing pegmatites. Identified outcrops of spodumene-bearing pegmatites are on-trend with soil anomalies and spodumene float within the Atlantic Lithium Agboville license, as disclosed by Atlantic Lithium in its news releases dated May 22, 2025 (Spodumene Pegmatite Discovered in Côte d'Ivoire) and October 20, 2025 (Pronounced Lithium-in-soil Anomalies within Agboville and Rubino Licences, Côte d'Ivoire), highlighting a trend more than 5 km in strike.

Initial soil survey programs over priority areas have been completed with full results pending, and a second round of follow-up sampling is planned along the continuation of identified pegmatite trends. In addition, a trenching program targeting outcropping spodumene-bearing pegmatites has been designed and community consultation for this program has commenced.

These activities, including ongoing claim-wide reconnaissance geology and regolith mapping are expected to conclude within approximately two months, ahead of the onset of the rainy season.

Figure 3: Map of the Agboville project showing claim boundaries, infrastructure, spodumene occurrences, completed soil sampling and geological and regolith mapping, and location of ongoing reconnaissance geology, regolith mapping, and soil survey campaign.

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Community Engagement

Lithium Africa continues to prioritize early, transparent and respectful engagement with local authorities, landowners and village representatives in support of its exploration programs in Côte d'Ivoire.

Ahead of drilling at Adzopé, the Company met with local authorities, village leaders and landowners to present the RC drill program, discuss safety and environmental protection measures, and review crop assessment and compensation procedures where required. Similar community engagement has also been undertaken at Agboville in advance of planned trenching.

The Company believes constructive community engagement is fundamental to responsible exploration and to the continued advancement of its Côte d'Ivoire portfolio.

The Company expects to provide further updates as drilling progresses at Adzopé and as field programs continue at Agboville.

Figure 4. Photograph of the 23 March 2026 meeting between Lithium Africa and administrative authorities of the Adzopé Project, including the Regional Director of Mines and Geology, Regional Director of Agriculture, and representatives from the local communities, including landowners and the village chief.

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About Lithium Africa Corp.

Lithium Africa has established a 50/50 joint venture partnership with GFL International Co., Ltd. to advance lithium exploration across Africa. Through this partnership, the Company holds an indirect 50% interest in a portfolio of hard rock lithium assets across South Africa, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, Mali, and Zimbabwe. For more information, please visit www.li-africa.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LITHIUM AFRICA CORP.

Tyron Breytenbach, CEO and Director

QAQC

All trench (and auger) samples were collected under the supervision of the Company's employees. Samples were bagged, and blank material (cement) and certified reference materials were inserted at regular intervals at the company's field camp. Field duplicates were also included in the sample stream. Groups of samples were placed in sealed bags and submitted to Intertek Minerals in Tarkwa, Ghana, for sample preparation, after which pulps were securely transported by Intertek to Intertek Genalysis in Perth, Western Australia for analysis.

Sample preparation and analytical work for this trench program were carried out by Intertek. Samples were prepared according to Intertek method SP02, whereby samples were dried and pulverized such that 85% passed a 75-micron (200 mesh) screen.

Pulverized samples were analysed using Intertek Genalysis method 4A-Li/MS48, comprising a multi-acid digest (hydrofluoric, nitric, perchloric and hydrochloric acids) in Teflon tubes, followed by analysis by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS). The multi-acid digest is considered a near-total digestion. Lithium hosted in certain minerals may not be completely dissolved.

Laboratory QA/QC procedures included the analysis of blanks, certified reference materials and duplicates, with results indicating acceptable levels of accuracy and precision.

Qualified Person

Benjamin Gelber, P.Geo, a non-independent Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and VP Exploration of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the Company's planned exploration and evaluation activities including the drill program at Adzopé, statements regarding lithium prospectivity in the Saby Trend, and pending results of surveys and samplings. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events including, among others, assumptions about future prices of lithium, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining government approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, availability of drill rigs, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to complete any payments or expenditures required; and other risks and uncertainties relating to the actual results of current exploration activities; the uncertainty of estimates and projections in relation to production, costs and expenses; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results may vary from those expected; equipment breakdowns, title and permitting matters, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in operations, fluctuating metal prices, unanticipated costs and expenses, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future and regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with adjacent properties and the Company's expectations; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather) and those risks set out in the filings on SEDAR+ made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

APPENDIX A:

Appendix A - Trench 1 (Saby Main) Channel-Sample Assay Results

Li2O calculated from elemental Li by the conversion factor 2.153. Intervals are channel-sample lengths along the trench floor and do not represent true widths.

Sample ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Li2O (%) EXP000516 0.0 0.8 0.8 0.11 EXP000518 0.8 1.8 1.0 0.10 EXP000519 1.8 3.2 1.4 0.06 EXP000521 3.2 4.1 0.9 0.11 EXP000522 4.1 4.9 0.8 0.11 EXP000523 4.9 5.8 0.9 0.09 EXP000524 5.8 6.8 1.0 0.09 EXP000525 6.8 8.3 1.5 0.10 EXP000526 8.3 9.1 0.8 0.06 EXP000527 9.1 10.7 1.6 0.11 EXP000528 10.7 12.7 2.0 0.10 EXP000529 12.7 13.7 1.0 0.11 EXP000530 13.7 14.6 0.9 0.09 EXP000532 14.6 15.6 1.0 0.13 EXP000534 15.6 16.8 1.2 0.10 EXP000537 16.8 18.0 1.2 0.11 EXP000538 18.0 18.8 0.8 0.07 EXP000540 18.8 19.6 0.8 0.10 EXP000541 19.6 20.4 0.8 0.12 EXP000543 20.4 21.9 1.5 0.12 EXP000544 21.9 22.7 0.8 0.11 EXP000545 22.7 24.0 1.3 0.11 EXP000546 24.0 25.6 1.6 0.11 EXP000547 25.6 26.4 0.8 0.11 EXP000548 26.4 27.2 0.8 0.09 EXP000550 27.2 28.2 1.0 0.11 EXP000551 28.2 29.2 1.0 0.15 EXP000552 29.2 30.4 1.2 0.13 EXP000553 30.4 31.4 1.0 0.15 EXP000556 31.4 32.4 1.0 1.74 EXP000557 32.4 33.4 1.0 1.18 EXP000558 33.4 34.9 1.5 1.59 EXP000560 34.9 35.8 0.9 1.61 EXP000561 35.8 36.6 0.8 1.12 EXP000562 36.6 37.5 0.9 0.09 EXP000563 37.5 38.5 1.0 0.49 EXP000564 38.5 39.4 0.9 0.59 EXP000565 39.4 40.7 1.3 0.15 EXP000566 40.7 42.2 1.5 0.13 EXP000567 42.2 44.2 2.0 0.11 EXP000568 44.2 45.7 1.5 0.13 EXP000569 45.7 46.9 1.2 0.10 EXP000570 46.9 48.0 1.1 0.11 EXP000571 48.0 49.8 1.8 0.08 EXP000573 49.8 51.2 1.4 0.10 EXP000576 51.2 52.7 1.5 0.09 EXP000577 52.7 54.7 2.0 0.10 EXP000578 54.7 55.9 1.2 0.09 EXP000579 55.9 57.6 1.7 0.10 EXP000580 57.6 59.4 1.8 0.08 EXP000581 59.4 60.8 1.4 0.10 EXP000582 60.8 62.0 1.2 0.09 EXP000583 62.0 63.2 1.2 0.07 EXP000584 63.2 65.2 2.0 0.09 EXP000585 65.2 67.2 2.0 0.10 EXP000586 67.2 69.2 2.0 0.11 EXP000587 69.2 71.1 1.9 0.10 EXP000588 71.1 73.1 2.0 0.08 EXP000589 73.1 75.1 2.0 0.11 EXP000590 75.1 76.9 1.8 0.05

1 This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which the Company has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

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Source: Lithium Africa Corp.