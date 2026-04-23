Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Mark Caranci, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Cullen, Senior Vice President and Head of ETFs of Brompton Funds ("Brompton" or the "Company") and their team, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the launch of the Company's new listing of two new global ETFs:

Brompton Global Equity HighPay ETF (TSX: PAYG)

Brompton Global Cash Flow Kings ETF (TSX: KNGG)





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PAYG is designed to provide investors with twice a month high income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of leading global companies. KNGG is designed to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation through exposure to global companies with high Free Cash Flow Yields.

For over 25 years, Brompton has been providing unique, well-conceived investments for Canadians, with a focus on low management fees, performance driven diversification strategies and attractive income and growth solutions for various market cycles.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294051

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange