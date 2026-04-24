Buchanan's Blended Scotch Whisky: Rauw Alejandro and Buchanan's Scotch Whisky Mark a Milestone for Music, Celebration and the FIFA World Cup 2026 Countdown, Debuting a First-of-Its-Kind Song and Music Video, 'Dando Vueltas.'

Buchanan's Blended Scotch Whisky kicked off its borderless FIFA World Cup 2026 celebration with a live premiere of 'Dando Vueltas' in New York City, inviting fans to raise a glass to culture, community and connection across the Americas

Stream 'Dando Vueltas' by Rauw Alejandro

NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan's Blended Scotch Whisky, an Official Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in North and Latin America, teamed up with global partner and Latin superstar Rauw Alejandro for the world premiere of his new song 'Dando Vueltas,' marking the next chapter of its broader campaign celebrating the unmatched energy, rhythm and sense of familia that Latinos bring to the beautiful game of fútbol.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/buchanans_whisky/9391751-en-buchanans-whisky-fifa-world-cup-2026-rauw-alejandro-dando-vueltas-futbol

Rauw Alejandro's song 'Dando Vueltas' - made in a collaborative creative process led by Rauw Alejandro, alongside legendary producers including Eduardo Cabra, Edgar Barrera, Rios, and Sebastian Otero - reflects the cultural heartbeat of Buchanan's Scotch Whisky's FIFA World Cup 2026 celebrations that invite fans into nuestro mundo (our world). For Buchanan's Blended Scotch Whisky, and for Latinos around the world, the FIFA World Cup 2026 is more than a tournament; it's a family reunion that takes the Latino-style, creativity and joy that start on the pitch and brings them to celebrations that are bolder, more deeply connected and undeniably more fun to watch with a Buchanita cocktail in hand.

At a time when modern fútbol is shifting toward more structured, data-driven play, the individual expression and flair that's characteristic of Latino-style fútbol is becoming less common. 'Dando Vueltas' music video is a reclamation of the exciting, electrifying ritmo of fútbol, with Rauw weaving in the rhythm of the game wearing a Buchanan's tech-enabled fútbol boot.

Rauw Alejandro's 'Dando Vueltas' is a cinematic visual experience steeped in cultural reverence. More than a music video, it is a testament to resilience and the universal language of fútbol - a force capable of uniting a divided world through sport and shared joy. By centering the Latin American working class throughout, Rauw honors the very people who drive the global economy, framing collective strength as our greatest asset. The production is further elevated by the rare involvement of legendary choreographers Rich+Tone. Known for their work creating some of the most iconic dance moves in entertainment, their collaboration marks a profound full-circle moment, bridging Rauw's modern vision with the legacy of some of his greatest inspirations.

As Rauw says to close the video, "If life was more like football, borders wouldn't matter, every language would connect us, and we would all celebrate together."

"For us, fútbol isn't just a sport-it's how we come together as familia," said Neil Shah, Global Brand Director, Whisk(e)y portfolio at Diageo. "Rauw's song 'Dando Vueltas' is a culmination of everything that makes the Latino fútbol experience so special. As Buchanan's Scotch Whisky continues to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026 with music, rhythm and community at the forefront, we welcome fans to join our chosen familia and celebrate the spirit of the game together."

The global premiere of 'Dando Vueltas' took place in New York City, where Buchanan's Blended Scotch Whisky and Rauw Alejandro celebrated in person and extended the party across the Americas, as Rauw greeted fans in Colombia, Puerto Rico and beyond via video before the song's debut. The premiere was preceded by the appearance of mysterious fútbol boots across cities in North and Latin America, teasing a milestone moment in Buchanan's campaign rollout that fans could uncover with 50 days to go until the FIFA World Cup 2026.

"I always dreamt of becoming a fútbol player, and I remember how essential music felt before every match," said Rauw Alejandro. "Now, as an artist, the way I step into the world of fútbol is through music. Working with Buchanan's gave me the opportunity to create a special song for my community, one that reflects the joy, energy, and connection that fútbol brings to so many of us."

Buchanan's broader, music-led celebration will continue in the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026 by connecting cultures and communities where love for fútbol leads every gathering, through:

Global Creative Featuring Rauw Alejandro - A series of content starring Rauw Alejandro, inviting fans to experience how Latino culture shapes fútbol in nuestro mundo, making the game warmer, louder and more connected.

- A series of content starring Rauw Alejandro, inviting fans to experience how Latino culture shapes in making the game warmer, louder and more connected. Limited-Edition Bottle Collection - Designed in collaboration with cultural collective Kids of Immigrants, the collection celebrates identity and belonging by paying tribute to the places where the pulse of fútbol lives - from fields to streets to stadiums.

- Designed in collaboration with cultural collective Kids of Immigrants, the collection celebrates identity and belonging by paying tribute to the places where the pulse of lives - from fields to streets to stadiums. In-Culture Celebrations Across the Americas - From watch parties to fan experiences, Buchanan's will show up wherever fans gather to celebrate the game together.

- From watch parties to fan experiences, Buchanan's will show up wherever fans gather to celebrate the game together. Signature Serves for the Tournament - Including the Buchanita, the brand's FIFA World Cup 2026 signature serve made with Buchanan's 12-Year-Old DeLuxe Blended Scotch Whisky and pineapple juice; it brings a distinctive Buchanan's twist to match-day rituals and can be enjoyed at stadium concessions, bars, fan zones and at-home watch parties.

Rauw Alejandro's single "Dando Vueltas" is now available to stream on all platforms HERE.

To join the familia and stay up to date on celebrations and ways to win tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2026, Buchanan's invites fans of legal drinking age to follow @BuchanansWhisky and @BuchanansLATAM, and to visit www.BuchanansWhisky.com.

ABOUT BUCHANAN'S WHISKY

BUCHANAN'S Blended Scotch Whisky's is a proud Official Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026 across North and Latin America, uniting Latinos as the welcoming spirit that makes fútbol feel like home, because with Buchanan's, Estamos En Familia. BUCHANAN'S Blended Scotch Whisky was founded on the belief that whisky is meant to bring people together. It was created to be shared with one another and enjoyed by all, because our founder, James Buchanan believed in the power of sharing. The BUCHANAN'S Blended Scotch Whisky brand has more than 130 years of authentic heritage, and every bottle represents James Buchanan's commitment to creating the finest blended Scotch Whiskies.

The BUCHANAN'S Blended Scotch Whisky Portfolio features six award-winning marques, including: BUCHANAN'S Green Seal Blended Scotch Whisky, BUCHANAN'S 12-Year-Old DeLuxe Blended Scotch Whisky, BUCHANAN'S Pineapple, BUCHANAN'S MASTER Blended Scotch Whisky, BUCHANAN'S Special Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky, and BUCHANAN'S RED SEAL Blended Scotch Whisky. The six marques have been recognized in the most prestigious international spirits competitions. In 2025, BUCHANAN'S Green Seal was awarded silver at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and BUCHANAN'S 12-Year-Old DeLuxe Blended Scotch Whisky won Double Gold and at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Gold in the International Spirit Competition and Silver in the Scotch Whisky Masters. Buchanan's 18-Year-Old Special Reserve also was awarded with a master medal at the 2025 Scotch Whisky Masters. For more information, visit www.BuchanansWhisky.com or follow BUCHANAN'S on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT RAUW ALEJANDRO

2x Latin GRAMMY award winning and 5x GRAMMY nominated Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Rauw Alejandro has been leading the new generation of Latin music artists since he appeared on the scene in 2016. One of Reggaeton's fastest rising stars, Rauw's collaborations include Pharrell Williams ("Airplane Tickets"), Shakira ("Te Felicito") Selena Gomez ("Baila Conmigo"), Anuel AA ("Reloj") and Camilo ("Tattoo") among others. Rauw's meteoric rise as one of the most prominent figures in Latin urban music has been undeniable and through his continuous musical evolution, he continues to deliver refreshing and innovative sounds that keep him at the top of the genre. Rauw's accolades are extensive; two Latin GRAMMY awards, five GRAMMY nominations, two Billboard Latin Music Awards, five Premios Tú Música Urbano, two Premios Juventud, an iHeart Radio Award, the Hispanic Heritage Foundations Vision Award, and more. His 6x RIAA Latin Platinum debut album, Afrodisíaco, released in November 2020, earned Rauw his first GRAMMY nomination for "Best Urban Music Album" and also garnered him a Latin GRAMMY nomination for "Best New Artist." In 2021 his second studio album, Vice Versa, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Latin Album chart, #3 on Spotify's Top Debut Album and #1 on Apple Music's Latin Album charts. The album also notably topped the Best Albums of 2021 lists in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, NPR and Billboard. In 2022, Rauw released his third studio album, Saturno, to rave reviews. The album was nominated for a GRAMMY for "Best Urban Music Album" and featured collaborations with Baby Rasta, DJ Playero, Chris Palace, Arcángel, Súbelo NEO, Lyanno and Brray. Billboard named the album "one of the most eclectic albums in reggaeton-pop." In 2023 Rauw released his fourth studio album Playa Saturno. The 14-track "spinoff" of Saturno features collaborations with Jowell y Randy, Miguel Bosé, and Junior H. In November 2024 he released his highly anticipated fifth album, Cosa Nuestra, which earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Latin Pop Album, debuted at #1 globally on the Apple Music and Spotify charts, making Rauw one of the few Latin artists to ever achieve this milestone and #1 on Billboard's Latin Albums chart and #6 on the Billboard Top 200. In September 2025, he released his sixth studio album Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0 which is the official Cosa Nuestra origin story and includes the neo-bomba smash "Carita Linda" which went No. 1 on the Latin Airplay and the Latin Pop Airplay charts, as well as "GuabanSexxx" and "Besito en la Frente" which both went No. 1 on the Hot Latin Pop Songs chart. With this release Rauw continues to redefine the global music landscape, bridging the gap between Latin music and international audiences. His artistry, groundbreaking innovation, and magnetic stage presence affirm his place as a transformative force in the music industry.

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Media Contact: Buchanans@HunterPR.com

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