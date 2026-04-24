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PR Newswire
24.04.2026 02:06 Uhr
108 Leser
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QNAP Systems, Inc.: QNAP Launches QSW-M7230-2X4F24T L3 Lite 100GbE Managed Switch, Featuring MC-LAG and AVoIP

TAIPEI, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QNAP Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, today announced the launch of the QSW-M7230-2X4F24T, a new L3 Lite managed 100GbE switch designed for enterprise network upgrades, high-performance storage environments, large-scale media production, virtualization, and AI-driven workloads. The new switch enables organizations to build a scalable 100GbE core network while maintaining cost efficiency and protecting existing infrastructure investments.

As data-intensive applications continue to accelerate-from AI computing and virtualization to collaborative media workflows-enterprises are increasingly challenged to evolve beyond 10GbE networks without incurring disruptive, large-scale replacements. The QSW-M7230-2X4F24T addresses this transition by providing a flexible, multi-speed architecture that allows enterprises to introduce higher-speed connectivity where it matters most, while expanding the core network over time.

Featuring 100GbE backbones, 25GbE server uplinks, and 24-port 10GbE access, the QSW-M7230-2X4F24T offers seamless multi-speed integration. It allows enterprises to deploy high-performance 25GbE/100GbE where needed while preserving existing 10GbE assets, effectively minimizing upgrade complexity and maximizing infrastructure value.

"By combining 100GbE, 25GbE, and high-density 10GbE connectivity in a 1U form factor, the QSW-M7230-2X4F24T delivers exceptional flexibility and cost efficiency among its class," said Ronald Hsu, Product Manager at QNAP. "It is an ideal solution for enterprises seeking a practical path to 100GbE without compromising current investments or future scalability."

Optimized for AI and high-performance storage, the QSW-M7230-2X4F24T offers 10G/25G/100G multi-speed links with a 1080Gbps capacity, supporting PFC and ECN for lossless Ethernet. It combines L3 Lite management (including static routing and advanced VLANs) with an MC-LAG architecture to provide enhanced network resilience and high availability, ensuring uninterrupted service and eliminating single points of failure for critical business infrastructure.

For media and AV over IP deployments, the switch further strengthens multicast control and time synchronization. With support for IGMP Snooping, VLAN-based traffic segmentation, and a high-precision clock with PTP Boundary Clock, the QSW-M7230-2X4F24T minimizes audio-video synchronization issues commonly encountered in multi-display environments. This makes it well suited for broadcast production, live event venues, command centers, and enterprise video applications.

In addition, the QSW-M7230-2X4F24T supports AMIZcloud, QNAP's cloud-based centralized management platform. Without requiring additional hardware or software controllers, IT teams can remotely monitor and manage multiple switches across locations, simplifying troubleshooting and reducing ongoing operational overhead.

For more information and to view the full QNAP lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2959025/QNAP_QSW_M7230_2X4F24T.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qnap-launches-qsw-m7230-2x4f24t-l3-lite-100gbe-managed-switch-featuring-mc-lag-and-avoip-302745804.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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