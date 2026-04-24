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PR Newswire
24.04.2026 02:48 Uhr
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SnapInspect Now Fully Qualified Yardi Ecosystem Partner

Interface is available now to SnapInspect clients using Yardi Voyager

DALLAS, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SnapInspect today announced it is now a fully qualified Yardi Standard Interface Vendor, joining the approved network for Yardi, the leading provider of connected real estate software solutions. With this interface, companies using Yardi Voyager can access their property management system data via the interface with SnapInspect.

With a focus on streamlining operations and increasing efficiency, Yardi Voyager and its single connected solution suite allow companies to manage operations, execute leasing, run analytics, and provide effective resident, owner and investor services. By interfacing with Yardi, vendors can provide Yardi clients with solutions that empower them within the Yardi ecosystem.

The Yardi ecosystem services the most vendors, APIs, units and square footage in the industry with more than 450 active interface partners in the Yardi network. Yardi's goal is to make it easier for clients to choose best-for-you products that allow harmony across the many platforms they use. Yardi welcomes SnapInspect to the most robust platform ecosystem in the real estate industry.

"Commercial property teams have always had the data; they just haven't always had it in one place. This integration closes the gap between inspections and maintenance operations, so every inspection finding flows directly into a work order, and everything is visible between profiles," said new Yardi interface vendor, SnapInspect

For the complete list of the Yardi ecosystem, please visit: yardi.com/interface-vendors.

About Yardi

Yardi develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

About SnapInspect

SnapInspect is a cloud-based property inspection software platform used by property managers, asset owners, and enterprise operators across the USA, Canada, and Dubai. The platform enables teams to conduct detailed property inspections, generate professional condition reports instantly, and track property maintenance analytics and asset condition data across entire portfolios. SnapInspect integrates natively with leading property management systems as a qualified interface vendor. Learn more at www.snapinspect.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2964560/Image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/snapinspect-now-fully-qualified-yardi-ecosystem-partner-302752418.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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