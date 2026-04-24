Fasoul is bringing a new approach to heating technology devices to Germany centered on a simple idea:

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Enable the same stick to be used twice

Powered by Fasoul's innovative Secondary Mode, a stick that has already been used once with devices like IQOS ILUMA can be used again in a Fasoul device, extending its usable value while maintaining a controlled experience.

This approach not only improves usage efficiency, but also helps reduce overall consumption costs offering a more economical option for adult users.

To support this, Fasoul devices are equipped with two dedicated modes:

16-puff mode for a new stick

12-puff mode for a pre-used stick

Each mode is calibrated to match the condition of the stick, ensuring a balanced and consistent performance across both stages.

Fasoul has already demonstrated strong market acceptance in Japan, where its products have consistently ranked among the top sellers on Amazon Japan.

Now, Fasoul brings the same attention to detail and product craftsmanship to Germany offering users a smarter, more efficient way to enjoy every stick.

Fasoul Germany Innovation ConsumerTech Efficiency

Available in Amazon

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260421267858/en/

Contacts:

Ein Wu, pr@globalfasoul.com