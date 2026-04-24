Loftie, Inc: Loftie Debuts Calm Café at Versatile, a Public Restorative Sanctuary During Venice Art Biennale

VENICE, Italy, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During one of the most vibrant-and demanding-weeks on the global art calendar, Calm Café arrives as a much-needed counterpoint. Presented by Loftie in partnership with Versatile and produced by Lover LLC, this three-day activation (May 7-9) takes place during the opening week of the 2026 Venice Art Biennale, transforming a historic Venetian palazzo near the Rialto Bridge into a space for rest, focus, and quiet connection.

As thousands of collectors, curators, artists, and journalists descend on the city, Calm Café offers something absent from Biennale week: a dedicated environment to slow down. Free and open to the public, the space invites guests to step away from the constant flow of exhibitions and events to recharge or work in peace.

Hosted within Versatile's newly opened location at Calle Seconda de la Fava, the experience unfolds across intimate rooms, a canal-facing terrace, and a central lounge. During Biennale opening days, the lounge doubles as a press room where journalists can reset between appointments.

Guests move through the space at their own pace, guided by a curated menu of calming rituals designed to reset the senses-from breathwork with a sand timer to journaling prompts and sensory kits with eye masks, earplugs, and grounding elements like lavender or comfort stones. Each ritual encourages pause and presence.

Additional programming includes morning yoga, watercolor sessions and live sound baths. All offerings are optional, supporting rest, creativity, and nervous system regulation, while the space remains open throughout the day for quiet work or reflection.

Each guest will receive a Loftie Focus Card, extending the experience beyond the activation and encouraging more intentional, phone-free moments in everyday life.

About Loftie

Loftie is a sleep wellness brand creating products that help people put their phones down, supporting better sleep and more focused living. Its lineup includes the Loftie Clock, Lamp, and Loftie+. Its products are available online , in select retailers, and hospitality partners worldwide.

About Versatile

Versatile is a Venice-based work club and creative hub designed for freelancers and remote workers. The membership-based space offers flexible workstations and hosts a range of community-driven programming.

About Lover LLC

Lover LLC is a creative studio producing community-driven experiences, led by producer Ella Fitch. Clients include Frank Ocean, Spike Jonze, Björk, Google, and The Guggenheim.

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