Acuity RM Group Plc - Trading Statement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

24 April 2026

Acuity RM Group plc

(the "Group")

Trading Statement and presentation via Investor Meet Company

ACUITY RM GROUP PLC is pleased to announce that David Rajakovich, CEO, and Duncan Harper, Finance Director, will provide a live presentation relating to a Trading Statement for the three months to 31 March 2026 via Investor Meet Company on Wednesday 29 April 2026, 10:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 28 April 2026, 09:00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet ACUITY RM GROUP PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/acuity-rm-group-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow ACUITY RM GROUP PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information please contact: Acuity RM Group plc https://acuityrmgroup.com David Rajakovich

Zeus (NOMAD & Broker)

https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk Mike Coe / James Bavister +44 (0) 20 3829 5000

Peterhouse Capital (Joint broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Clear Capital (Joint broker) Bob Roberts +44 (0) 20 3869 6080

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management is used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.