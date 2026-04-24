Acuity RM Group Plc - Trading Statement
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24
24 April 2026
Acuity RM Group plc
(the "Group")
Trading Statement and presentation via Investor Meet Company
ACUITY RM GROUP PLC is pleased to announce that David Rajakovich, CEO, and Duncan Harper, Finance Director, will provide a live presentation relating to a Trading Statement for the three months to 31 March 2026 via Investor Meet Company on Wednesday 29 April 2026, 10:00 BST.
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 28 April 2026, 09:00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet ACUITY RM GROUP PLC via:
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/acuity-rm-group-plc/register-investor
Investors who already follow ACUITY RM GROUP PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.
For further information please contact:
Acuity RM Group plc
https://acuityrmgroup.com
David Rajakovich
Mike Coe / James Bavister
+44 (0) 20 3829 5000
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey
+44 (0) 20 7469 0936
Bob Roberts
+44 (0) 20 3869 6080
Note to Editors
Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management is used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.
The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.