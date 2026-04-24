Capital for Colleagues Plc - Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

Capital for Colleagues plc (CFCP) / Market: Aquis / Sector: Financials

24 April 2026

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

APPOINTMENT OF AQUIS CORPORATE ADVISER

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that Cairn Financial Advisers LLP has been appointed as Aquis Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect. AlbR Capital Limited remains as Corporate Broker to the Company.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC Ed Jenkins, Chairman Alistair Currie, Chief Executive Officer Lesley Watt, Chief Financial Officer 01782 940 380 CAIRN FINANCIAL ADVISERS LLP Aquis Corporate Adviser 020 7213 0880 ALBR CAPITAL LIMITED Corporate Broker 020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues plc

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).