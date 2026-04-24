Capital for Colleagues Plc - Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24
Capital for Colleagues plc (CFCP) / Market: Aquis / Sector: Financials
24 April 2026
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')
APPOINTMENT OF AQUIS CORPORATE ADVISER
Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that Cairn Financial Advisers LLP has been appointed as Aquis Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect. AlbR Capital Limited remains as Corporate Broker to the Company.
The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
**ENDS**
For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.comor contact:
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
Ed Jenkins, Chairman
Alistair Currie, Chief Executive Officer
Lesley Watt, Chief Financial Officer
01782 940 380
CAIRN FINANCIAL ADVISERS LLP
Aquis Corporate Adviser
020 7213 0880
ALBR CAPITAL LIMITED
Corporate Broker
020 7469 0930
Capital for Colleagues plc
Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).