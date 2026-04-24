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PR Newswire
24.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Capital for Colleagues Plc - Quarterly Investment Update

Capital for Colleagues Plc - Quarterly Investment Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: Aquis / Sector: Financials

24 April 2026

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

QUARTERLY INVESTMENT UPDATE

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business (EOB') sector, announces an investment update in respect of the quarter ended 28 February 2026.

Key Statistics for the quarter:

  • Portfolio comprised of 16 unquoted EOBs at the end of the quarter (30 November 2025: 16)
  • Net Asset Value ('NAV') of £15,701,966 (30 November 2025: £13,271,214)
  • NAV per share has increased to 85.50 pence in the quarter (30 November 2025: 71.77 pence per share)

Key Developments in the quarter:

  • The Company received the fifth and final annual tranche of consideration for the sale of its 'A' ordinary shares in The Homebuilding Centre (Holdings) Limited ('HBC'). The consideration for this final tranche amounted to £75,259 in cash, a premium to the agreed minimum payment of £50,000, reflecting successful ongoing trading at HBC.
  • Capital for Colleagues led a funding round of £1.5 million for Morris Commercial Limited (MCL). C4C is investing a further £500,000 in MCL by way of the issue of convertible loan notes in two tranches. The proceeds of this investment round will be used by MCL for final engineering optimisation and vehicle validation.
  • Bright Ascension Limited (BAL) completed the first part of a funding round at a significant premium to C4C's previously recorded valuation. BAL is now the largest holding by value in the Company's portfolio.
  • During the period, C4C made a follow-on loan of £55,000 to an investee company to support its working capital requirements, while loans totalling £94,221 were repaid by three investee companies.

As at 28 February 2026, the Company had cash balances of £390,901.

Further information on the Company's investment portfolio is set out below.

UNQUOTED INVESTMENTS

As at 28 February 2026, the Company's portfolio of unquoted investments was valued at £15,199,278 and comprised 16 companies operating across a range of sectors, as set out below:

Industrials (value: £6,278,181; 41,31% of Portfolio)

Construction & Materials

Carpenter Oak Group Limited

TPS Investment Holdings Limited

Civils Store Limited

Industrial Transportation

Emerald Specialist Logistics Limited

Support Services

Hire and Supplies Limited

Flow Control Company Limited

The Security Awareness Group Limited

Rapid Retail Limited

AWPC Holdings Limited (trading as Ninety Days)

Engineering

Morris Commercial Limited

Leisure & Travel (value: £478,150; 3.15% of Portfolio)

Recreational Services

The Real Outdoor Xperience Limited

Media (value: £110,820; 0.73% of Portfolio)

Exhibition Centres

The Homebuilding Centre (Holdings) Limited

Technology (value: £8,332,127; 54.82% of Portfolio)

Software & Computer Services

Bright Ascension Limited

Computer Application Services Limited

Craft Prospect Limited

EO MSP Holdings Limited

The loans and investments made by the Company to or in unquoted EOBs are aimed at delivering equity-like returns. Each loan or investment is tailored to the individual investee company's operating performance and specific working capital needs.

The Directors believe that the unquoted EOBs in the Company's portfolio currently generate total turnover of around £92.8 million (£87.2 million) per annum and support approximately 478 (486) jobs.

Total Unquoted Investments (including short-term loans) as at 28 February 2026

Cost: £9,514,683

Valuation (including capitalised costs): £15,199,278

BASIS OF VALUATION

Each of the unquoted investments is included at the Directors' assessment of fair value, in accordance with International Private Equity and Venture Capital Guidelines.

Account is taken of any potential taxation liability in respect of the increase in value of investments on a quarterly basis.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.comor contact:

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

Ed Jenkins, Chairman

Alistair Currie, Chief Executive

Lesley Watt, Finance Director

01985 201 980

CAIRN FINANCIAL ADVISERS LLP

Aquis Corporate Adviser

020 7213 0880

ALBR CAPITAL LIMITED

Corporate Broker

020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues plc

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

© 2026 PR Newswire
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