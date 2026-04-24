EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PNE AG

PNE AG: Correction of a release from 22/04/2026 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



24.04.2026 / 08:05 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: PNE AG Street: Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4 Postal code: 27472 City: Cuxhaven

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200KEHI6OQSGGN373

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Withdrawal of the notification submitted on 21.04.2026 for COB 17.04.2026

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 17 Apr 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 5.07 % 0.64 % 5.71 % 76603334 Previous notification 5.11 % 0.61 % 5.71 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0JBPG2 0 3880300 0.00 % 5.07 % Total 3880300 5.07 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Internal right to recall shares lent out n/a n/a 66743 0.09 % Total 66743 0.09 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Swap 28/04/2026 - 02/07/2030 28/04/2026 - 02/07/2030 Cash 426257 0.56 % Total 426257 0.56 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % % J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % % J.P Morgan Capital Holdings Limited % % % J.P. Morgan Securities plc 4.93 % % 5.57 % - % % % JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC % % % J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. % % % J.P. Morgan Securities LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

The voting rights notification submitted on 21.04.2026 for COB 17.04.2026 is hereby withdrawn, as there was no notification obligation. The holdings under 6 "New" and 7 correspond to the holdings on COB 17.04.2026

Date

23 Apr 2026





24.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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