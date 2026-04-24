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PR Newswire
24.04.2026 08:48 Uhr
231 Leser
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Manufacturing Category at 139th Canton Fair Presents Smarter, Lighter and More Connected Solutions

GUANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 139th Canton Fair, Manufacturing category presented a clear view of how industrial equipment is evolving to address efficiency, labor shortages, and sustainability goals. Across power equipment, machinery, automation systems, and industrial robots, exhibitors pointed to a common direction: smarter operation, stronger engineering performance, and deeper integration with digital manufacturing systems.

Industrial equipment is advancing towards intelligence with products emphasizing built-in sensing and automatic adjustment to enhance reliability and efficiency. Silent inverter generators, for example, can detect operating conditions and ambient temperature to regulate cooling for better fuel use and stability. Pumps and cleaning equipment with variable-frequency drives and integrated protection systems follow the same approach, prioritizing smooth operation, longer service life, and consistent output.

Lightweight, high-performance design has also become a priority across categories. Advances in materials and structural engineering are enabling major weight reductions without compromising power or durability. Aluminum-extrusion housings in three-phase asynchronous motors cut weight by up to 40% while improving heat dissipation and installation efficiency. Lightweight permanent-magnet submersible pumps delivered stronger flow stability despite smaller size and reduced weight.

AI-based visual inspection and quality control are also becoming essential. AI-powered optical inspection stations demonstrated full-process, high-speed inspection without relying on manual sampling. By turning experience-based judgment into standardized, repeatable rules, these systems help manufacturers improve scalability and consistency.

Industrial robots are taking on more active roles as well. Security patrol robot dogs and inspection robots are moving beyond monitoring to direct intervention, such as carrying fire-suppression modules for emergency response. This shift marks a broader move from passive observation to active execution in high-risk or labor-intensive environments.

Finally, more industrial devices are being designed as system nodes rather than standalone machines. Intelligent industrial gateways that combine data collection, protocol conversion, edge computing, and secure transmission show how equipment value increasingly depends on its ability to connect with enterprise-level digital systems.

The 139th Canton Fair vividly showcased the accelerated shift of industrial equipment toward intelligent and system-level development.

For pre-registration, please click: https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2964876/1____4.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/manufacturing-category-at-139th-canton-fair-presents-smarter-lighter-and-more-connected-solutions-302752642.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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