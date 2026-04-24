Cleaning Services Market to Reach $111.5 Billion by 2030 at 6.5% CAGR - Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for professional hygiene solutions, rapid urbanization, and integration of AI-driven robotic cleaning technologies are key factors driving the global cleaning services market.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, 'Cleaning Services Market by Type (Window Cleaning, Vacuuming, Floor Care, Maid Services, Carpet & Upholstery, and Other Services) and End Use (Commercial and Residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.' According to the report, the global cleaning services market was valued at $55,715.0 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $111,498.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

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Market Size & Growth

The strong growth of the global cleaning services industry has been promoted by increasing health and hygiene awareness in residential and commercial sectors. In 2025, the market was roughly worth Union560.02 billion and anticipated to reach Union146.94 billion by 2035 with a CAGR of 6.40%. Significantly, the contract cleaning services segment - which includes facility management, outsourced janitorial services and specialty disinfection - was worth $383.99 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% to $555.44 billion by 2030. These numbers highlight a huge market opportunity for professional cleaning services, green cleaning solutions and smart cleaning technology verticals.

Key Market Insights

The commercial cleaning services sector, consisting of supervisory, janitorial, and office-clerical support for commercial establishments such as corporate offices, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues with bar/restaurant features as well as industrial constructions have captured more than 70% share of overall market dominantly due to these reasons. Top Insights on Cleaning Services Market Making Up a Cleaning Services Market Summary: Key take away for the most cleaning services market have been formed.

Hygiene Awareness = More Jobs: The post-pandemic demand has increased the institutional appetite for cleaning, disinfection and sanitization services forever.

= More Jobs: The post-pandemic demand has increased the institutional appetite for cleaning, disinfection and sanitization services forever. Technology Integration : Adoption of AI, IoT-enabled dispensers and Robotic floor scrubbers are becoming operational benchmarks transforming dynamics of cleaning services market.

: Adoption of AI, IoT-enabled dispensers and Robotic floor scrubbers are becoming operational benchmarks transforming dynamics of cleaning services market. Sustainability directive : Today, items like biodegradable products, water-saving systems and green chemical substitutes such as eco-friendly alternative chemicals become the principal differentiators in B2B to avoid decisions.

: Today, items like biodegradable products, water-saving systems and green chemical substitutes such as eco-friendly alternative chemicals become the principal differentiators in B2B to avoid decisions. Contractual Model : Long term contracts and agreements are prevalent, driving over 65% of the revenues in the market providing operational predictable service productivity across industries.

: Long term contracts and agreements are prevalent, driving over 65% of the revenues in the market providing operational predictable service productivity across industries. Growth in Digital Booking: New residential demand is unveiled via app and web-based booking platforms, showing rapid growth as platform-mediated workforce models are creating a new sub-segment.

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Market Segmentation

By Service Type

Floor Care : This segment contributed the highest share, with a value of $12,293.8 million in 2020 and expected to generate by $22,820.2 million till 2030 with a CAGR of 5.7% commanding ~32% revenue share

: This segment contributed the highest share, with a value of $12,293.8 million in 2020 and expected to generate by $22,820.2 million till 2030 with a CAGR of 5.7% commanding ~32% revenue share Carpet & Upholstery : Fastest growing sub-segment with highest CAGR of 7.8%, catering demands from hospitality, healthcare and corporate interiors maintenance

: Fastest growing sub-segment with highest CAGR of 7.8%, catering demands from hospitality, healthcare and corporate interiors maintenance Window cleaning, maid services & vacuuming : Very needed services all across commercial high-rises and urban dual-income houses (the urban ultra-modern) and systems that can trump either nearby on his or her own.

: Very needed services all across commercial high-rises and urban dual-income houses (the urban ultra-modern) and systems that can trump either nearby on his or her own. Additional Services: Air duct cleaning, post-construction, water damage restoration and specialty disinfecting - higher margin growth verticals.

By End Use

Commercial : Leading segment (70% share) with driving applications in corporate offices, healthcare (hospitals), retail stores, education institutions, government buildings, and industrial facilities.

: Leading segment (70% share) with driving applications in corporate offices, healthcare (hospitals), retail stores, education institutions, government buildings, and industrial facilities. Residential: High-growth segment driven by app-based maid services, recurring booking models and higher hygiene habits post-COVID.

Regional Insights

North America

North America represents the highest revenue contributor to the global cleaning services market with 35-36% share of value, followed by Europe and East Asia. The 2025 market size was $97.60 billion in the U.S., which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.33% from 2024 to 2034, reaching a market size of $169.39 billion by 2034. Expanding footprint of a broad patch-work of contracted service providers, long-term corporate agreements for cleaning and the forthcoming update from the U.S.

Europe

The European market is mature but driven by innovation. Over 1.09M workplace premises in the UK alone and more 1,200 NHS hospitals that need comprehensive professional cleaning on ongoing basis. Germany, France, the Netherlands and Scandinavia also lead in green cleaning mandates moving forward and digital facility management. FacilityApps and our partner Cleaning Workx created a strategic joint venture in November 2025 to scale digital cleaning platforms across European & international markets.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. In 2024, the urbanization rate of China reached 66.2%, and there are more than 9 billion square meters of commercial building stock in China, causing huge continuous demand. The Swachh Bharat Mission in India has transformed the sanitation infrastructure in the country by building 63 lakh household and 6.3 lakh public toilets, fueling professional cleaning services ecosystem. They are growing through lodge growth and airport enlargement.

Latin America & MEA

They are also both high-growth emerging markets. In Brazil, Mexico, UAE and South Africa, programs for smart city by their government are formalizing cleaning services procedures. An increase in disposable incomes, FDI in commercial real estate and rising local awareness regarding occupational health standards are further contributing to specialty commercial cleaning business growth in GCC countries.

Key Players

Larger multinational facility management companies and franchise operators dominate the global cleaning services market. Allied Market Research profiles the key players in this market as follows:

ABM Industries Inc. (U.S.) : B2B market leader in the overall infection control, UV sanitation and high-compliance facility cleaning segments.

: B2B market leader in the overall infection control, UV sanitation and high-compliance facility cleaning segments. Sodexo Group (France) : Integrated facility management service providers leveraging IoT for monitoring services and green cleaning initiatives.

: Integrated facility management service providers leveraging IoT for monitoring services and green cleaning initiatives. Aramark Corporation (U.S.) : Global leader in integrated facility services incorporating robotic automation into the cleaning workforce.

: Global leader in integrated facility services incorporating robotic automation into the cleaning workforce. ISS Group (Denmark) : On pharmaceutical, energy and transport - AI-led scheduling and remote monitoring

: On pharmaceutical, energy and transport - AI-led scheduling and remote monitoring ServiceMaster, Jani-King, Compass Group and C&W Facility Services : Global commercial and residential footprint in franchise operators and facility management leader.

: Global commercial and residential footprint in franchise operators and facility management leader. Other Market Players: Chem-Dry, CleanNet USA, Anago Cleaning Systems, Pritchard Industries, Stanley Steemer and Coit Cleaning and Restoration Services.

Processes Strategic priorities: AI/IoT/robotics adoption; eco product line expansion; Compliance dashboard integration and Long-term contract bundling.

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Key Recent Industry Developments

May 2025 - Sodexo, the 'Data & AI Factory' platform which combines IoT sensors and predictive analytics to support cleaning efficiency and compliance across healthcare, offices and education facilities.

- Sodexo, the 'Data & AI Factory' platform which combines IoT sensors and predictive analytics to support cleaning efficiency and compliance across healthcare, offices and education facilities. Pudu Robotics CC1 Pro: Announced May 2025 : An AI-based autonomous cleaning robot that detects dirt in real-time and uses adaptive cleaning strategies to cover a large footprint in commercial environments.

: An AI-based autonomous cleaning robot that detects dirt in real-time and uses adaptive cleaning strategies to cover a large footprint in commercial environments. Tennant Company - launched autonomous connected floor scrubbers, tracking real-time usage data and setting market standards for commercial cleaning technology - April 2025

- launched autonomous connected floor scrubbers, tracking real-time usage data and setting market standards for commercial cleaning technology - April 2025 March 2025 - iRobot: Unveiled its biggest Roomba product line equipped with Dust Compactor, powered by Precision Vision AI, and Auto Wash dock technology.

- iRobot: Unveiled its biggest Roomba product line equipped with Dust Compactor, powered by Precision Vision AI, and Auto Wash dock technology. June 2024 - Aramark: Partnered with Pringle Robotics and deploying robotic floor scrubbers in large U.S. facilities, including the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Texas.

- Aramark: Partnered with Pringle Robotics and deploying robotic floor scrubbers in large U.S. facilities, including the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Texas. March 2024 - ABM Industries: Awarded multi-year contract for housekeeping at Chase Field over 1.3 MM sq ft for the Arizona Diamondbacks

Analyst Review

The global cleaning services market is at a decisive inflection point, transitioning from being perceived as an labor-intensive cost center to becoming a technology-enabled value-capturing service ecosystem. Ally Market Research analysts say that it is bringing dramatic changes to the competitive landscape due to sustainability mandates, post-pandemic hygiene standards and digital transformation converging. Commercial cleaning I'm only going to talk about residential for a second and then I want to clarify something about commercial. Residential - especially on-demand/through an app maid service and through subscriptions will earn much of the more growth, but Commercial cleaning stays revenue top-dog definitively. Through to 2030, the fastest growing regional growth engine will be Asia-Pacific with China and India at the helm. Those companies who integrate AI robotic cleaners, IoT hygiene monitoring, predictive maintenance platforms early as Sodexo, Aramark and Tennant already have or providing are going to win the best contract revenues with long-term retention of customers. The cleaning services industry is one of the most resilient service sector industries in the world economy, with a market well on its way to $111.5 billion by 2030.

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