Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Miner kämpfen, entsteht in Finnland der vielleicht billigste Bitcoin Europas
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.04.2026 09:06 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Holiston Media Announce Leading Global Brands Crowned Winners at 2026 Global Crypto Awards

LONDON, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest names in digital assets have been recognised, as Holiston Media unveils the winners of the second annual Global Crypto Awards-cementing the programme's position as the industry's most independent benchmark of excellence.

Following weeks of nominations and verified voting, the 2026 Global Crypto Awards showcases a powerful line-up of global leaders spanning exchanges, wallets, payments, DeFi and cutting-edge fintech innovation. From established giants to fast-rising disruptors, this year's winners highlight the organisations redefining the future of digital finance.

The Global Crypto Awards stand apart as the only fully independent programme dedicated to the crypto and digital asset ecosystem-recognising not just scale, but innovation, trust and real-world impact.

"This year's roll call of winners proves that these awards are reaching the very top level of the industry," said Archie Humphries, Director at Holiston Media. "With more major brands entering and winning in 2026, we're proud to be recognising those setting the pace for the entire sector."

2026 Global Crypto Awards Winners:

  • Best Crypto Payment Services Provider: Web3Payments
  • Best Crypto Provider - Global: Kraken
  • Best Crypto Provider - MENA: Web3Payments
  • Best Crypto Regulation, Legal and Compliance Provider: Crypto Legal
  • Best Crypto Trading App - Global: Revolut
  • Best Crypto Trading Platform - Global: PrimeXBT
  • Best Crypto Wallet: Blockchain.com
  • Best Digital Asset Custodian: Zodia Custody
  • Best Digital Asset Exchange: SimpleFX
  • Best PR Agency for Crypto & Emerging Technologies: PR Plug
  • Best Provider of Crypto FinTech: GCEX
  • Best Provider of Crypto Innovation: CryptoProcessing by Coinspaid

The 2026 programme was proudly supported by PrimeXBT and SimpleFX.

Since its launch in 2018, Holiston Media has built a strong reputation in financial awards, with more than 350,000 public votes cast across its portfolio-including the Global Forex Awards, Professional Trader Awards, Online Money Awards and Global Crypto Awards.

For more information, visit: https://www.globalcryptoawards.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/holiston-media-announce-leading-global-brands-crowned-winners-at-2026-global-crypto-awards-302748825.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.