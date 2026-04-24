Holiston Media Announce Leading Global Brands Crowned Winners at 2026 Global Crypto Awards

LONDON, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest names in digital assets have been recognised, as Holiston Media unveils the winners of the second annual Global Crypto Awards-cementing the programme's position as the industry's most independent benchmark of excellence.

Following weeks of nominations and verified voting, the 2026 Global Crypto Awards showcases a powerful line-up of global leaders spanning exchanges, wallets, payments, DeFi and cutting-edge fintech innovation. From established giants to fast-rising disruptors, this year's winners highlight the organisations redefining the future of digital finance.

The Global Crypto Awards stand apart as the only fully independent programme dedicated to the crypto and digital asset ecosystem-recognising not just scale, but innovation, trust and real-world impact.

"This year's roll call of winners proves that these awards are reaching the very top level of the industry," said Archie Humphries, Director at Holiston Media. "With more major brands entering and winning in 2026, we're proud to be recognising those setting the pace for the entire sector."

2026 Global Crypto Awards Winners:

Best Crypto Payment Services Provider: Web3Payments

Best Crypto Provider - Global: Kraken

Best Crypto Provider - MENA: Web3Payments

Best Crypto Regulation, Legal and Compliance Provider: Crypto Legal

Best Crypto Trading App - Global: Revolut

Best Crypto Trading Platform - Global: PrimeXBT

Best Crypto Wallet: Blockchain.com

Best Digital Asset Custodian: Zodia Custody

Best Digital Asset Exchange: SimpleFX

Best PR Agency for Crypto & Emerging Technologies: PR Plug

Best Provider of Crypto FinTech: GCEX

Best Provider of Crypto Innovation: CryptoProcessing by Coinspaid

The 2026 programme was proudly supported by PrimeXBT and SimpleFX.

Since its launch in 2018, Holiston Media has built a strong reputation in financial awards, with more than 350,000 public votes cast across its portfolio-including the Global Forex Awards, Professional Trader Awards, Online Money Awards and Global Crypto Awards.

For more information, visit: https://www.globalcryptoawards.com/

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