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PR Newswire
24.04.2026 09:06 Uhr
131 Leser
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Shandong Shenli Rigging drives global growth through innovation

JINING, China, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturer Shandong Shenli Rigging Co Ltd has grown from a small grassroots operation into a major global player, driven by independent innovation and heavy spending on research and development.

Our company, based in Jining, Shandong province, specializes in manufacturing rigging products and accessories, as well as components for high-speed rail and light rail systems.

Rigging products are key components used for lifting, securing, hoisting, towing, fastening and mooring heavy loads. They are widely applied in industries such as construction, transportation and marine engineering.

With more than six decades of development, we have built deep expertise in rigging manufacturing. Today, we can supply critical lifting and mooring components to 134 countries and regions worldwide.

Precision is a critical requirement in the industry, where even minor deviations in forging can lead to safety risks. Against this backdrop, our research team has developed high-precision rigging products designed for extremely cold environments, maintaining dimensional tolerances within 0.08 millimeters.

Among our flagship innovation is the Grade 120 rigging product, developed over a three-year period. It features a tensile strength of 120 kilograms per square millimeter and represents one of the highest-grade products in the global rigging industry.

We have also developed an AI-based forging anomaly detection system, tripling product lifespan and increasing load-bearing capacity by more than 30 percent.

We place a strong emphasis on innovation and R&D and now hold more than 300 national patents, and our annual R&D investment has consistently accounted for more than 4.5 percent of its sales revenue.

We now offer more than 7,000 product specifications. All products are certified under major international standards, including CE marking in the European Union, TÜV in Germany and DNV certification in Norway.

Our two independent brands, "SLR" and "DUKE", recorded a 13.5 percent year-on-year increase in exports last year, while international market share expanded by 20 percent year-on-year.

"Once you shake hands with Shenli, we are friends forever." said Du Daping, Chairman of Shandong Shenli Rigging Co., Ltd. Choosing Shenli means choosing safety. This is not just a slogan, but also a promise they have kept for six decades. It is also the vote of confidence from 134 countries around the world.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shandong-shenli-rigging-drives-global-growth-through-innovation-302752655.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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