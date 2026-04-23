Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

WAUWATOSA, Wis., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $6.0 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $3.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Net income totaled $7.7 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

"We started 2026 on a strong note due to continued net interest margin expansion and increased loan origination volumes at the mortgage banking segment," said William Bruss, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. "The community banking segment had a record first quarter net interest income of $15.2 million, which represented a $2.8 million, or 22.8%, increase compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as net interest margin grew to 2.97% for the quarter. The increases were primarily due to continued growth in yield on our loans held for investment and reduction of our cost of funds. We did increase our allowance for credit losses due to certain external qualitative factors even though asset quality metrics continue to stay strong. The mortgage banking segment increased pre-tax income $2.2 million due to an increase in loan origination activity as rates decreased periodically throughout the quarter. We increased our book value per share $0.33 during the quarter with continued strong earnings and the share repurchase program, prior to declaring an increased quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share. In total, $7.3 million was returned to shareholders through buybacks and dividends in the quarter."

Highlights of the Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $6.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to net income of $3.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Consolidated return on average assets (annualized) was 1.10% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and 0.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Consolidated return on average equity (annualized) was 6.88% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and 3.61% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Dividends declared during the quarter ended March 31, 2026 totaled $0.17 per common share.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, we repurchased approximately 246,000 shares at a cost (including the federal excise tax) of $4.4 million, or $17.89 per share.

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.35% at March 31, 2026, 0.29% at December 31, 2025, and 0.35% at March 31, 2025.

Past due loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.58% at March 31, 2026, 0.86% at December 31, 2025, and 0.67% at March 31, 2025.

Book value per share was $19.19 at March 31, 2026 and $19.03 at December 31, 2025.



Community Banking Segment

Pre-tax income totaled $7.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, which represents a $1.4 million, or 23.7%, increase compared to $6.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Net interest income totaled $15.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, which represents a $2.8 million, or 22.8%, increase compared to $12.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Average loans held for investment totaled $1.68 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, which represents an increase of $3.8 million, or 0.2%, compared to $1.67 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to increases in multi-family, construction, and commercial real estate mortgages offset by a decrease in single-family mortgages. Average loans held for investment decreased $33.3 million compared to $1.71 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in single-family real estate mortgages.

Net interest margin increased 50 basis points to 2.97% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to 2.47% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which was primarily driven by an increase in weighted average yield on loans receivable and held for sale and decreases in the cost of borrowings and weighted average cost of deposits. Net interest margin increased eight basis points compared to 2.89% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, which was primarily driven by an increase in weighted average yield on loans receivable and held for sale and decreases in the cost of borrowings and weighted average cost of deposits.

Past due loans at the community banking segment totaled $6.9 million at March 31, 2026, $10.4 million at December 31, 2025, and $7.6 million at March 31, 2025.

The segment had a provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $240,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to a negative provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $314,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The current quarter increase was primarily due to increases in multi-family and construction loan balances along with an increase in multi-family external qualitative factors. The provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments was $44,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to a negative provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments of $204,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was due primarily to an increase of the loan pipeline balance at quarter end.

The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP ratio, was 52.48% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 59.66% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Average core retail deposits (excluding brokered and escrow accounts) totaled $1.33 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, an increase of $54.8 million, or 4.3%, compared to $1.28 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 due primarily to increases in money market and demand deposits balances. Average core retail deposits increased $8.7 million, or 2.6% annualized, compared to $1.32 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The segment had an average of $110.2 million in brokered certificate of deposits during the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to $97.1 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.



Mortgage Banking Segment

Pre-tax income totaled $22,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to a pre-tax loss of $2.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Loan originations increased $120.6 million, or 31.1%, to $508.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $387.7 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 73.9% of originations for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to 87.5% of total originations for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Mortgage banking non-interest income increased $3.4 million, or 21.5%, to $19.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $15.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Gross margin on loans sold totaled 3.65% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 3.98% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits increased $2.4 million or 20.1%, to $14.5 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to $12.1 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase primarily related to increased commission expense, manager pay expense, production incentive expense, and salary expense.

Professional fees decreased $1.2 million, or 88.9%, to $152,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily related to legal services and the finalization of a settlement during the three months ended March 31, 2025.



About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank, a community-focused financial institution established in 1921. WaterStone Bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and operates 14 branch locations across southeastern Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is also the parent company of WaterStone Mortgage Corporation, a national lender licensed in 48 states.

With a long-standing commitment to innovation, integrity, and community service, Waterstone Financial, Inc. supports the financial and homeownership goals of customers nationwide. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to wsbonline.com-

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as "may," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates" or "believes." Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone's subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone's belief as of the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods. The Company's management believes that investors may use this non-GAAP measure to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in this measure and that different companies might calculate this measure differently.

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Loans - 25,951 - 25,078 Mortgage-related securities 1,454 1,191 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 1,610 1,486 Total interest income 29,015 27,755 Interest expense: Deposits 10,373 11,332 Borrowings 3,179 3,847 Total interest expense 13,552 15,179 Net interest income 15,463 12,576 Provision (credit) for credit losses 264 (558 - Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 15,199 13,134 Noninterest income: Service charges on loans and deposits 374 593 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 549 481 Mortgage banking income 18,950 15,728 Other 355 295 Total noninterest income 20,228 17,097 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 19,842 17,047 Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment 1,966 1,929 Advertising 617 723 Data processing 1,258 1,212 Communications 258 235 Professional fees 383 1,736 Real estate owned 2 (10 - Loan processing expense 1,029 920 Other 2,520 2,558 Total noninterest expenses 27,875 26,350 Income before income taxes 7,552 3,881 Income tax expense 1,555 845 Net income - 5,997 - 3,036 Income per share: Basic - 0.35 - 0.17 Diluted - 0.34 - 0.17 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 17,373 18,267 Diluted 17,430 18,280

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) Assets (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Cash - 38,759 - 63,560 Federal funds sold 5,598 7,255 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short term investments 296 292 Cash and cash equivalents 44,653 71,107 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 237,024 230,848 Loans held for sale (at fair value) 144,350 145,057 Loans receivable 1,684,312 1,675,552 Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - loans 17,709 17,478 Loans receivable, net 1,666,603 1,658,074 Office properties and equipment, net 19,273 18,855 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 18,760 19,804 Cash surrender value of life insurance 77,902 77,353 Real estate owned, net 318 424 Prepaid expenses and other assets 42,335 37,985 Total assets - 2,251,218 - 2,259,507 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Demand deposits - 181,758 - 175,595 Money market and savings deposits 342,527 329,031 Time deposits 914,502 932,646 Total deposits 1,438,787 1,437,272 Borrowings 413,034 412,258 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 11,128 2,996 Other liabilities 40,058 57,589 Total liabilities 1,903,007 1,910,115 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 182 184 Additional paid-in capital 74,488 78,014 Retained earnings 296,027 292,957 Unearned ESOP shares (9,199 - (9,496 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (13,287 - (12,267 - Total shareholders' equity 348,211 349,392 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 2,251,218 - 2,259,507 Share Information Shares outstanding 18,146 18,360 Book value per share - 19.19 - 19.03

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income - 15,463 - 15,711 - 14,739 - 13,708 - 12,576 Provision (credit) for credit losses 264 (558 - (269 - (9 - (558 - Total noninterest income 20,228 21,459 22,302 24,329 17,097 Total noninterest expense 27,875 27,677 27,466 28,377 26,350 Income before income taxes 7,552 10,051 9,844 9,669 3,881 Income tax expense 1,555 2,338 1,918 1,942 845 Net income - 5,997 - 7,713 - 7,926 - 7,727 - 3,036 Income per share - basic - 0.35 - 0.44 - 0.45 - 0.43 - 0.17 Income per share - diluted - 0.34 - 0.44 - 0.45 - 0.43 - 0.17 Dividends declared per common share - 0.17 - 0.15 - 0.15 - 0.15 - 0.15 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets - QTD 1.10 - 1.35 - 1.42 - 1.39 - 0.57 - Return on average equity - QTD 6.88 - 8.74 - 9.14 - 9.04 - 3.61 - Net interest margin - QTD 2.97 - 2.89 - 2.76 - 2.60 - 2.47 - Return on average assets - YTD 1.10 - 1.19 - 1.13 - 0.99 - 0.57 - Return on average equity - YTD 6.88 - 7.62 - 7.23 - 6.32 - 3.61 - Net interest margin - YTD 2.97 - 2.68 - 2.61 - 2.54 - 2.47 - Asset Quality Ratios: Past due loans to total loans 0.58 - 0.86 - 0.50 - 0.69 - 0.67 - Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.44 - 0.37 - 0.35 - 0.49 - 0.45 - Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.35 - 0.29 - 0.27 - 0.37 - 0.35 - Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable 1.05 - 1.04 - 1.03 - 1.07 - 1.08 -

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS

(Unaudited)

At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Average balances (Dollars in Thousands) Interest-earning assets Loans receivable and held for sale - 1,788,736 - 1,842,908 - 1,809,600 - 1,812,065 - 1,768,617 Mortgage related securities 183,980 180,434 178,063 173,220 170,947 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 137,861 133,781 131,165 131,710 123,004 Total interest-earning assets 2,110,577 2,157,123 2,118,828 2,116,995 2,062,568 Noninterest-earning assets 108,366 107,462 103,434 105,382 105,030 Total assets - 2,218,943 - 2,264,585 - 2,222,262 - 2,222,377 - 2,167,598 Interest-bearing liabilities Demand accounts - 90,133 - 92,292 - 90,015 - 89,548 - 87,393 Money market, savings, and escrow accounts 343,416 339,368 334,300 320,908 300,686 Certificates of deposit - retail 817,019 823,586 823,274 830,550 818,612 Certificates of deposit - brokered 110,192 105,496 61,814 72,533 97,101 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,360,760 1,360,742 1,309,403 1,313,539 1,303,792 Borrowings 377,438 419,541 440,968 437,784 397,053 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,738,198 1,780,283 1,750,371 1,751,323 1,700,845 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 88,975 89,673 88,799 85,665 80,372 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 38,073 44,688 39,136 42,669 44,905 Total liabilities 1,865,246 1,914,644 1,878,306 1,879,657 1,826,122 Equity 353,697 349,941 343,956 342,720 341,476 Total liabilities and equity - 2,218,943 - 2,264,585 - 2,222,262 - 2,222,377 - 2,167,598 Average Yield/Costs (annualized) Loans receivable and held for sale 5.88 - 5.85 - 5.84 - 5.73 - 5.75 - Mortgage related securities 3.21 - 3.09 - 3.04 - 2.90 - 2.83 - Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 4.74 - 4.54 - 4.74 - 4.74 - 4.90 - Total interest-earning assets 5.58 - 5.54 - 5.53 - 5.43 - 5.46 - Demand accounts 0.11 - 0.11 - 0.11 - 0.11 - 0.11 - Money market and savings accounts 2.25 - 2.09 - 2.04 - 2.07 - 2.10 - Certificates of deposit - retail 3.68 - 3.78 - 3.92 - 4.11 - 4.33 - Certificates of deposit - brokered 3.82 - 3.89 - 4.11 - 4.35 - 4.18 - Total interest-bearing deposits 3.09 - 3.12 - 3.19 - 3.35 - 3.52 - Borrowings 3.42 - 3.51 - 3.86 - 3.67 - 3.93 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.16 - 3.21 - 3.36 - 3.43 - 3.62 -

COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT

SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income - 15,226 - 15,521 - 14,617 - 13,640 - 12,403 Provision (credit) for credit losses 284 (518 - (276 - (19 - (518 - Total noninterest income 1,153 1,305 1,359 1,686 1,348 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 5,575 5,646 5,036 5,027 5,212 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 1,103 1,026 907 920 1,076 Advertising 212 250 213 219 171 Data processing 765 741 733 806 712 Communications 112 103 108 99 100 Professional fees 228 185 200 196 347 Real estate owned 2 (298 - 4 (8 - (10 - Loan processing expense - - - - - Other 598 630 617 466 596 Total noninterest expense 8,595 8,283 7,818 7,725 8,204 Income before income taxes 7,500 9,061 8,434 7,620 6,065 Income tax expense 1,538 2,063 1,518 1,400 1,427 Net income - 5,962 - 6,998 - 6,916 - 6,220 - 4,638 Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP) 52.48 - 49.23 - 48.94 - 50.40 - 59.66 - Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP) 52.48 - 51.76 - 52.71 - 54.78 - 59.66 -

MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT

SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income - 214 - 205 - 103 - 53 - 152 Provision (credit) for credit losses (20 - (40 - 7 10 (40 - Total noninterest income 19,121 20,172 20,985 22,643 15,731 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 14,471 15,489 15,716 16,312 12,054 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 863 798 781 833 853 Advertising 405 446 499 527 552 Data processing 490 465 475 507 498 Communications 146 129 141 158 135 Professional fees 152 33 180 303 1,373 Real estate owned - - - - - Loan processing expense 1,029 571 688 817 920 Other 1,777 1,586 1,271 1,230 1,751 Total noninterest expense 19,333 19,517 19,751 20,687 18,136 Income (loss) before income taxes expense (benefit) 22 900 1,330 1,999 (2,213 - Income tax expense (benefit) 10 244 382 531 (588 - Net income (loss) - 12 - 656 - 948 - 1,468 - (1,625 - Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP) 99.99 - 95.78 - 93.66 - 91.15 - 114.18 - Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP) 99.99 - 97.56 - 98.17 - 100.63 - 114.18 - Loan originations - 508,314 - 534,646 - 539,404 - 588,838 - 387,729 Purchase 73.9 - 78.9 - 90.1 - 91.7 - 87.5 - Refinance 26.1 - 21.1 - 9.9 - 8.3 - 12.5 - Gross margin on loans sold(1) 3.65 - 3.80 - 3.87 - 3.84 - 3.98 -

(1) Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations.

Contact:

Mark R. Gerke

Chief Financial Officer

414-459-4012

markgerke@wsbonline.com