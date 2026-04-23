NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

ATTENTION: FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS EDITORS

NORWICH, N.Y., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. ("NBT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NBTB) reported net income and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $51.1 million, or $0.98 per diluted common share, compared to $36.7 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025, and $55.5 million, or $1.06 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2025. Operating diluted earnings per share(1), a non-GAAP measure, was $0.97 for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $0.80 for the first quarter of 2025 and $1.05 for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Company completed the acquisition of Evans Bancorp, Inc. ("Evans") on May 2, 2025, adding 200 employees and 18 banking locations in Western New York, $1.67 billion in loans and $1.86 billion in deposits. In connection with the transaction, the Company issued 5.1 million shares of common stock, with a value of $221.8 million as of the closing date. The comparison to the first quarter of 2025 is significantly impacted by the Evans acquisition.



CEO Comments

"We delivered solid first quarter results that reflect disciplined execution across our franchise and provided meaningful improvement in profitability compared to the first quarter of 2025," said NBT President and CEO Scott Kingsley. "Earnings growth was driven by continued net interest margin expansion, higher net interest income and strong performance in our fee-based businesses. First quarter results were consistent with our seasonal expectations. Net interest margin expanded during the quarter while deposit growth across all major customer segments reflected the strength of our franchise. Retirement plan administration fees also increased, driven by productive organic growth activities, highlighting the benefits of our diversified business mix. We remain focused on disciplined balance sheet management and continued investment in our people, markets and platform to drive long-term shareholder value."



First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights



Net Income Net income was $51.1 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.98

Operating net income was $50.8 million and operating diluted earnings per share was $0.97(1) Net Interest Income / NIM Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis was $134.9 million (1)

Net interest margin ("NIM") on an FTE basis was 3.72% (1) , an increase of 7 basis points ("bps") from the prior quarter

, an increase of 7 basis points ("bps") from the prior quarter Earning asset yields of 5.06% were down 2 bps from the prior quarter

Total cost of funds of 1.42% was down 9 bps from the prior quarter Noninterest Income Noninterest income was $49.7 million, or 27% of total revenues, excluding net securities gains (losses) Loans and Credit Quality Period end loans were $11.55 billion

Net charge-offs to average loans was 0.17% annualized

Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.53%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.20%

Provision for loan losses was $5.6 million Deposits Period end deposits were $13.74 billion

Total cost of deposits was 1.34% for the first quarter of 2026, down 10 bps from the fourth quarter of 2025 Capital Stockholders' equity was $1.91 billion as of March 31, 2026

Tangible book value per share (2) was $27.05 at March 31, 2026 an increase of 51 bps from December 31, 2025

was $27.05 at March 31, 2026 an increase of 51 bps from December 31, 2025 Tangible equity to assets of 8.96% (1)

CET1 ratio of 12.34%; Leverage ratio of 9.70%

Loans

Period end total loans were $11.55 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $9.98 billion at March 31, 2025.

Period end total loans decreased $50.9 million from December 31, 2025 which included a $25.9 million decrease in the other consumer and residential solar portfolios, which are in a planned run-off status. During the first quarter of 2026, we continued to experience elevated levels of commercial payoffs similar to the prior two quarters.

Deposits

Total deposits at March 31, 2026 were $13.74 billion, compared to $13.50 billion at December 31, 2025 and $11.71 billion at March 31, 2025, with all business lines experiencing growth during the quarter.

The loan to deposit ratio was 84.0% at March 31, 2026, compared to 85.9% at December 31, 2025 and 85.2% at March 31, 2025.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $134.3 million, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 0.8%, from the fourth quarter of 2025 and an increase of $27.1 million, or 25.3%, from the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in net interest income from the fourth quarter of 2025 was driven by two fewer days in the first quarter of 2026 and lower earning asset yields partially offset by a decrease in funding costs. The increase in net interest income from the first quarter of 2025 resulted primarily from the improvement in net interest margin, the Evans acquisition and organic growth in interest-earning assets.

The NIM on an FTE basis for the first quarter of 2026 was 3.72%, an increase of 7 bps from the fourth quarter of 2025, as a 9 bp decrease in the cost of funds more than offset a 2 bp decline in earning asset yields. The NIM on an FTE basis increased 28 bps from the first quarter of 2025 due to higher yields on earning assets, including the impact of the Evans acquisition and a decrease in the cost of funds.

Earning asset yields for the three months ended March 31, 2026 decreased 2 bps from the prior quarter to 5.06%. Loan yields for the three months ended March 31, 2026 decreased 4 bps from the prior quarter to 5.66% due to the fourth quarter Federal Reserve interest rate cuts partially offset by loans originating at higher rates than portfolio yields. Earning asset yields increased 11 bps from the same quarter in the prior year due to new earning asset yields that were priced higher than portfolio yields, including an increase in acquisition-related net accretion. Average earning assets decreased $73.6 million, or 0.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2025 and grew $1.99 billion, or 15.7%, from the first quarter of 2025 due primarily to the addition of the interest-earning assets acquired from Evans and organic earning asset growth.

Total cost of deposits, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.34% for the first quarter of 2026, a decrease of 10 bps from the prior quarter, primarily due to the decrease in the cost of time and money market deposits. Total cost of deposits decreased 15 bps from the same period in the prior year.

Total cost of funds for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was 1.42%, a decrease of 9 bps from the prior quarter and a decrease of 18 bps from the first quarter of 2025.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses

Net charge-offs to total average loans for the first quarter of 2026 was 17 bps, compared to 16 bps in the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in commercial net charge-offs.

Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.38% at March 31, 2026, up from 0.33% at December 31, 2025 and up from 0.35% at March 31, 2025. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily due to additional commercial lending relationships placed in nonaccrual status during the quarter.

Provision expense for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $5.6 million, compared to $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase in the provision for loan losses during the quarter was primarily due to higher net charge-offs and a higher level of allowance for loan losses.

The allowance for loan losses was $138.6 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at March 31, 2026, compared to $138.0 million, or 1.19% of total loans, at December 31, 2025. The increase in the allowance for loan losses in the first quarter of 2026 was primarily driven by an increase in specific reserves for a commercial relationship placed in nonaccrual status during the quarter, partially offset by the run-off of residential solar and other consumer portfolios and model adjustments related to improved loss experience.

The reserve for unfunded loan commitments was $5.5 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $5.8 million at December 31, 2025 and compared to $4.5 million at March 31, 2025.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income, excluding securities gains (losses), was $49.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2025, and up $2.1 million, or 4.5%, from the first quarter of 2025.

Service charges on deposit accounts were comparable to the prior quarter and higher than the first quarter of 2025 due primarily to the Evans acquisition and new account growth.

Retirement plan administration fees increased $2.5 million, or 17.5%, from the prior quarter and increased $0.7 million, or 4.5%, from the first quarter of 2025. The increase from the prior quarter and the first quarter of 2025 was driven by higher activity-based fees, increased market values of assets under administration and the additional revenue from new customer relationships.

Wealth management fees decreased $0.9 million, or 7.4%, from the prior quarter and were consistent with the first quarter of 2025. The decrease from the prior quarter was driven primarily by higher seasonal and activity-based fees recognized in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Insurance revenues increased $0.6 million from the prior quarter, due to organic growth and first quarter seasonality.

Bank owned life insurance income decreased compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to lower gains recognized.

Other noninterest income decreased $1.0 million from the prior quarter and increased $0.5 million from the first quarter of 2025. The decrease from the prior quarter was driven by a $1.0 million gain on an equity investment recognized in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Expense



Total noninterest expense was $112.2 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $111.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $99.9 million for the first quarter of 2025. Excluding acquisition expenses of $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, noninterest expense was 13.7% higher than the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to the Evans acquisition and continued investments in our people, markets and infrastructure.

Salaries and benefits increased 4.2% from the prior quarter driven by seasonally higher payroll taxes and stock-based compensation expenses of approximately $3 million, partially offset by lower medical expenses. The increase from the first quarter of 2025 was driven by the impact of the Evans acquisition as NBT added 200 Evans employees in May 2025, annual merit pay increases, higher medical expenses and higher stock-based compensation expenses.

Technology and data services were consistent with the prior quarter and increased $1.3 million from the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to the Evans acquisition, timing of planned activities and ongoing investment in enterprise technology initiatives.

Occupancy costs increased $1.7 million from the prior quarter and increased $2.0 million from the first quarter of 2025. The $1.7 million increase from the prior quarter was due to seasonal maintenance and utilities costs due to harsh winter conditions across the footprint. The $2.0 million increase from the first quarter of 2025 was driven by additional expenses from the Evans acquisition, higher seasonal maintenance and utilities and higher facilities costs related to new branch banking locations.

Professional fees and outside services were consistent with the prior quarter and increased $0.6 million from the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to the Evans acquisition and the timing of various initiatives.

Amortization of intangible assets was consistent with the prior quarter and increased $1.2 million from the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to the amortization of intangible assets related to the Evans acquisition.

Other expenses decreased $3.2 million from the prior quarter and increased $0.8 million from the first quarter of 2025. The decrease from the prior quarter was driven by seasonally lower levels of travel, training and charitable contributions and loan-servicing related expenses. The increase from the first quarter of 2025 reflects the Evans acquisition including increased FDIC insurance expense.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2026 was 23.3%, which was up from 20.3% in the prior quarter and 22.2% for the first quarter of 2025. The increase in the effective tax rate from the prior quarter was primarily due to the finalization of the assessment of the deductibility of merger-related expenses and the associated impact on the full year effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase in the effective tax rate from the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to the increase in fully taxable pre-tax income.

Capital

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) was 8.96% at March 31, 2026. Tangible book value per share (2) was $27.05 at March 31, 2026, which increased 51 bps from $26.54 at December 31, 2025 and increased 231 bps from $24.74 at March 31, 2025.

was 8.96% at March 31, 2026. Tangible book value per share was $27.05 at March 31, 2026, which increased 51 bps from $26.54 at December 31, 2025 and increased 231 bps from $24.74 at March 31, 2025. Stockholders' equity increased $18.2 million from December 31, 2025 driven by net income generation of $51.1 million partially offset by dividends declared of $19.2 million, the repurchase of common stock of $11.0 million and a $4.7 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss reflecting the change in the fair value of securities available for sale.

As of March 31, 2026, CET1 capital ratio of 12.34%, leverage ratio of 9.70% and total risk-based capital ratio of 14.52%.

Stock Repurchase

Consistent with the prior quarter, the Company purchased 250,000 shares of its common stock during the first quarter of 2026 for a total of $11.0 million at an average price of $44.06 per share under its previously announced stock repurchase program. The Company may repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time to mitigate the potential dilutive effects of stock-based incentive plans and other potential uses of common stock for corporate purposes. As of March 31, 2026, there were 1,500,000 shares available for repurchase under this plan.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern) Friday, April 24, 2026, to review the first quarter 2026 financial results. The audio webcast link, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available on the Company's Event Calendar page at www.nbtbancorp.com/bn/presentations-events.htmlevents and will be archived for twelve months.

Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $16.20 billion at March 31, 2026. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 176 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a national benefits administration firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service regional insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com, www.nbtbank.com, www.epicrps.com and www.nbtbank.com/Insurance

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "forecasts," "projects," "will," "can," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar terms. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, regional, national and international economic conditions, including actual or potential stress in the banking industry, and the impact they may have on the Company and its customers, and the Company's assessment of that impact; (2) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (3) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (4) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board ("FRB") and international trade disputes (including threatened or implemented tariffs imposed by the U.S. and threatened or implemented tariffs imposed by foreign countries in retaliation); (5) inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (6) political instability; (7) acts of war, including international military conflicts, or terrorism; (8) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (9) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; (10) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of the Company's borrowers; (11) technological changes; (12) acquisition and integration of acquired businesses; (13) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (14) changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies; (15) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which the Company and its subsidiaries must comply, including those under the Dodd-Frank Act, and the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act of 2018; (16) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (17) changes in the Company's organization, compensation and benefit plans; (18) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (19) greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business; and (20) the Company's success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, and advises readers that various factors, including, but not limited to, those described above and other factors discussed in the Company's annual and quarterly reports previously filed with the SEC, could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected.

Unless required by law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligations to, publicly release any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.



Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, the comparable GAAP measure, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the accompanying tables. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information that is important to an understanding of the results of the Company's core business as well as provide information standard in the financial institution industry. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Amounts previously reported in the consolidated financial statements are reclassified whenever necessary to conform to current period presentation.

Contact: Scott A. Kingsley, President and CEO

Annette L. Burns, Executive Vice President and CFO

NBT Bancorp Inc.

52 South Broad Street

Norwich, NY 13815

607-337-6589

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2026 2025 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Profitability (reported) Diluted earnings per share - 0.98 - 1.06 - 1.03 - 0.44 - 0.77 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 52,352,800 52,524,388 52,642,688 50,787,474 47,477,391 Return on average assets3) 1.30 - 1.37 - 1.35 - 0.59 - 1.08 - Return on average equity3) 10.89 - 11.81 - 11.86 - 5.27 - 9.68 - Return on average tangible common equity1)(3) 15.59 - 17.05 - 17.35 - 8.01 - 13.63 - Net interest margin1)(3) 3.72 - 3.65 - 3.66 - 3.59 - 3.44 - 2026 2025 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Profitability (operating) Diluted earnings per share1) - 0.97 - 1.05 - 1.05 - 0.88 - 0.80 Return on average assets1)(3) 1.29 - 1.37 - 1.37 - 1.19 - 1.11 - Return on average equity1)(3) 10.82 - 11.79 - 12.05 - 10.52 - 9.95 - Return on average tangible common equity1)(3) 15.50 - 17.02 - 17.61 - 15.25 - 13.99 - 2026 2025 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Balance sheet data Short-term interest-bearing accounts - 564,514 - 301,958 - 394,485 - 276,786 - 37,385 Securities available for sale 1,918,526 1,862,838 1,813,194 1,729,428 1,704,677 Securities held to maturity 748,607 762,756 771,474 809,664 836,833 Net loans 11,408,655 11,460,114 11,456,134 11,484,480 9,863,267 Total assets 16,204,406 15,995,121 16,112,584 16,014,781 13,864,251 Total deposits 13,742,966 13,499,193 13,660,918 13,515,232 11,708,511 Total borrowings 297,407 327,422 319,358 411,376 312,977 Total liabilities 14,290,009 14,098,905 14,259,438 14,209,615 12,298,476 Stockholders' equity 1,914,397 1,896,216 1,853,146 1,805,166 1,565,775 Capital Equity to assets 11.81 - 11.85 - 11.50 - 11.27 - 11.29 - Tangible equity ratio1) 8.96 - 8.95 - 8.58 - 8.30 - 8.68 - Book value per share - 36.81 - 36.32 - 35.33 - 34.46 - 33.13 Tangible book value per share2) - 27.05 - 26.54 - 25.51 - 24.57 - 24.74 Leverage ratio 9.70 - 9.48 - 9.34 - 9.55 - 10.39 - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.34 - 12.07 - 11.80 - 11.37 - 12.12 - Tier 1 capital ratio 12.34 - 12.07 - 11.80 - 11.37 - 13.02 - Total risk-based capital ratio 14.52 - 14.24 - 13.97 - 14.48 - 15.24 - Common stock price (end of period) - 42.58 - 41.52 - 41.76 - 41.55 - 42.90

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset Quality and Consolidated Loan Balances (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Asset quality Nonaccrual loans - 57,903 - 44,592 - 46,450 - 43,181 - 44,829 90 days past due and still accruing 3,352 7,131 6,966 3,211 2,862 Total nonperforming loans 61,255 51,723 53,416 46,392 47,691 Other real estate owned 22 402 267 345 308 Total nonperforming assets 61,277 52,125 53,683 46,737 47,999 Allowance for loan losses 138,600 138,000 139,000 140,200 117,000 Asset quality ratios Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.20 - 1.19 - 1.20 - 1.21 - 1.17 - Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.53 - 0.45 - 0.46 - 0.40 - 0.48 - Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.38 - 0.33 - 0.33 - 0.29 - 0.35 - Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 226.27 - 266.81 - 260.22 - 302.21 - 245.33 - Past due loans to total loans4) 0.40 - 0.38 - 0.38 - 0.38 - 0.32 - Net charge-offs to average loans3) 0.17 - 0.16 - 0.15 - 0.09 - 0.27 - 2026 2025 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Loan net charge-offs by line of business Commercial - 2,285 - 1,232 - 1,047 - 97 - 2,109 Residential mortgage and home equity (106 - (15 - 18 (27 - (25 - Indirect auto 843 877 679 749 1,155 Residential solar and other consumer 1,955 2,671 2,556 1,542 3,315 Total loan net charge-offs - 4,977 - 4,765 - 4,300 - 2,361 - 6,554 2026 2025 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans by segment Commercial & industrial 0.89 - 0.76 - 0.81 - 0.79 - 0.76 - Commercial real estate 1.05 - 1.06 - 1.13 - 1.14 - 1.02 - Residential mortgage 0.99 - 1.06 - 1.05 - 1.05 - 1.00 - Auto 0.70 - 0.68 - 0.70 - 0.70 - 0.72 - Residential solar and other consumer 4.39 - 4.09 - 3.62 - 3.64 - 3.61 - Total 1.20 - 1.19 - 1.20 - 1.21 - 1.17 - 2026 2025 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Loans by line of business Commercial & industrial - 1,669,624 - 1,671,974 - 1,644,218 - 1,692,335 - 1,436,990 Commercial real estate 4,783,384 4,798,957 4,830,761 4,800,494 3,890,115 Residential mortgage 2,539,249 2,537,593 2,528,565 2,530,344 2,127,588 Home equity 447,462 448,113 435,584 423,355 331,400 Indirect auto 1,333,017 1,340,524 1,327,689 1,319,401 1,309,084 Residential solar and other consumer 774,519 800,953 828,317 858,751 885,090 Total loans - 11,547,255 - 11,598,114 - 11,595,134 - 11,624,680 - 9,980,267

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands) March 31,

December 31,

2026 2025 Assets Cash and due from banks - 151,558 - 185,158 Short-term interest-bearing accounts 564,514 301,958 Equity securities, at fair value 47,186 48,760 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,918,526 1,862,838 Securities held to maturity (fair value $687,330 and $702,577, respectively) 748,607 762,756 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 44,658 44,575 Loans held for sale 185 1,108 Loans 11,547,255 11,598,114 Less allowance for loan losses 138,600 138,000 Net loans - 11,408,655 - 11,460,114 Premises and equipment, net 100,253 99,277 Goodwill 453,278 453,278 Intangible assets, net 54,308 57,656 Bank owned life insurance 319,397 317,733 Other assets 393,281 399,910 Total assets - 16,204,406 - 15,995,121 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Demand (noninterest bearing) - 3,847,041 - 3,800,209 Savings, interest-bearing checking and money market 8,508,200 8,206,539 Time 1,387,725 1,492,445 Total deposits - 13,742,966 - 13,499,193 Short-term borrowings 117,806 148,069 Long-term debt 43,110 43,176 Subordinated debt, net 24,800 24,509 Junior subordinated debt 111,691 111,668 Other liabilities 249,636 272,290 Total liabilities - 14,290,009 - 14,098,905 Total stockholders' equity - 1,914,397 - 1,896,216 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 16,204,406 - 15,995,121

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, in thousands except per share data) 2026 2025 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q

1st Q Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans - 161,102 - 166,046 - 169,301 - 158,912 - 138,052 Securities available for sale 13,482 13,081 12,063 11,609 10,262 Securities held to maturity 4,350 4,398 4,595 4,870 4,914 Other 3,712 5,019 4,508 2,186 1,176 Total interest, fee and dividend income - 182,646 - 188,544 - 190,467 - 177,577 - 154,404 Interest expense Deposits - 44,835 - 49,426 - 52,101 - 48,219 - 42,588 Short-term borrowings 822 915 816 1,046 866 Long-term debt 441 451 450 296 266 Subordinated debt 510 505 547 2,001 1,822 Junior subordinated debt 1,690 1,807 1,890 1,795 1,639 Total interest expense - 48,298 - 53,104 - 55,804 - 53,357 - 47,181 Net interest income - 134,348 - 135,440 - 134,663 - 124,220 - 107,223 Provision for loan losses - 5,577 - 3,765 - 3,100 - 4,813 - 7,554 Provision for loan losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD - - - 13,022 - Total provision for loan losses - 5,577 - 3,765 - 3,100 - 17,835 - 7,554 Net interest income after provision for loan losses - 128,771 - 131,675 - 131,563 - 106,385 - 99,669 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts - 5,268 - 5,146 - 5,100 - 4,578 - 4,243 Card services income 6,028 6,205 6,389 6,077 5,317 Retirement plan administration fees 16,566 14,104 15,913 15,710 15,858 Wealth management 11,134 12,028 11,103 10,678 10,946 Insurance services 4,482 3,917 5,260 4,097 4,761 Bank owned life insurance income 2,659 3,576 3,240 2,180 3,397 Net securities gains (losses) 442 142 (2 - 112 (104 - Other 3,557 4,586 4,402 3,500 3,034 Total noninterest income - 50,136 - 49,704 - 51,405 - 46,932 - 47,452 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits - 68,759 - 65,993 - 66,636 - 64,155 - 60,694 Technology and data services 11,510 11,803 11,180 10,804 10,238 Occupancy 11,010 9,267 9,053 9,038 9,027 Professional fees and outside services 5,554 5,826 5,941 5,021 4,952 Amortization of intangible assets 3,348 3,362 3,429 3,042 2,111 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments (300 - (100 - (317 - 1,702 90 Acquisition expenses - - 1,125 17,180 1,221 Other 12,351 15,537 14,096 11,668 11,567 Total noninterest expense - 112,232 - 111,688 - 111,143 - 122,610 - 99,900 Income before income tax expense - 66,675 - 69,691 - 71,825 - 30,707 - 47,221 Income tax expense 15,533 14,182 17,354 8,197 10,476 Net income - 51,142 - 55,509 - 54,471 - 22,510 - 36,745 Earnings Per Share Basic - 0.98 - 1.06 - 1.04 - 0.45 - 0.78 Diluted - 0.98 - 1.06 - 1.03 - 0.44 - 0.77

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Quarterly Balance Sheets

(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average Balance Yield / Rates Average Balance Yield / Rates Average Balance Yield / Rates Average Balance Yield / Rates Average Balance Yield / Rates Q1 - 2026 Q4 - 2025 Q3 - 2025 Q2 - 2025 Q1 - 2025 Assets Short-term interest-bearing accounts - 356,403 3.56 - - 450,719 3.93 - - 338,919 4.60 - - 146,640 4.61 - - 63,198 4.51 - Securities taxable1) 2,547,841 2.62 - 2,513,465 2.55 - 2,464,271 2.46 - 2,486,349 2.40 - 2,402,772 2.30 - Securities tax-exempt1)(5) 192,429 3.63 - 194,638 3.48 - 196,728 3.48 - 221,328 3.65 - 220,210 3.60 - FRB and FHLB stock 44,589 5.32 - 44,632 4.95 - 42,790 5.37 - 39,176 5.12 - 33,469 5.73 - Loans1)(6) 11,553,561 5.66 - 11,564,950 5.70 - 11,600,816 5.80 - 11,064,920 5.77 - 9,981,487 5.62 - Total interest-earning assets - 14,694,823 5.06 - - 14,768,404 5.08 - - 14,643,524 5.18 - - 13,958,413 5.12 - - 12,701,136 4.95 - Other assets 1,315,235 1,317,791 1,344,775 1,242,690 1,088,069 Total assets - 16,010,058 - 16,086,195 - 15,988,299 - 15,201,103 - 13,789,205 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Money market deposits - 4,188,180 2.64 - - 4,222,137 2.78 - - 4,077,741 3.01 - - 3,808,024 3.00 - - 3,496,552 3.04 - Interest-bearing checking deposits 2,117,278 1.04 - 2,094,105 1.14 - 2,059,009 1.10 - 1,902,392 0.98 - 1,682,265 0.84 - Savings deposits 1,953,096 0.42 - 1,919,032 0.42 - 1,947,627 0.43 - 1,852,027 0.35 - 1,571,673 0.05 - Time deposits 1,455,142 2.83 - 1,533,062 3.05 - 1,633,647 3.26 - 1,600,908 3.37 - 1,450,846 3.55 - Total interest-bearing deposits - 9,713,696 1.87 - - 9,768,336 2.01 - - 9,718,024 2.13 - - 9,163,351 2.11 - - 8,201,336 2.11 - Federal funds purchased - - - - - - 14,231 4.51 - 2,278 4.45 - Repurchase agreements 126,024 2.65 - 137,832 2.63 - 123,573 2.62 - 89,957 2.52 - 107,496 2.87 - Short-term borrowings - - - - 11 4.61 - 27,845 4.62 - 7,033 4.61 - Long-term debt 43,139 4.15 - 44,216 4.05 - 44,802 3.98 - 30,705 3.87 - 27,674 3.90 - Subordinated debt, net 24,655 8.39 - 24,338 8.23 - 27,085 8.01 - 134,684 5.96 - 121,331 6.09 - Junior subordinated debt 111,679 6.14 - 111,654 6.42 - 111,629 6.72 - 107,948 6.67 - 101,196 6.57 - Total interest-bearing liabilities - 10,019,193 1.95 - - 10,086,376 2.09 - - 10,025,124 2.21 - - 9,568,721 2.24 - - 8,568,344 2.23 - Demand deposits 3,811,907 3,848,626 3,849,288 3,634,517 3,385,080 Other liabilities 273,936 287,158 292,294 285,357 296,983 Stockholders' equity 1,905,022 1,864,035 1,821,593 1,712,508 1,538,798 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 16,010,058 - 16,086,195 - 15,988,299 - 15,201,103 - 13,789,205 Interest rate spread 3.11 - 2.99 - 2.97 - 2.88 - 2.72 - Net interest margin (FTE)1)(3) 3.72 - 3.65 - 3.66 - 3.59 - 3.44 - Total cost of deposits - 13,525,603 1.34 - - 13,616,962 1.44 - - 13,567,312 1.52 - - 12,797,868 1.51 - - 11,586,416 1.49 - Total cost of funds 13,831,100 1.42 - 13,935,002 1.51 - 13,874,412 1.60 - 13,203,238 1.62 - 11,953,424 1.60 -

(1) The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release:

Non-GAAP measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2026 2025 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Operating net income Net income - 51,142 - 55,509 - 54,471 - 22,510 - 36,745 Acquisition expenses - - 1,125 17,180 1,221 Acquisition-related provision for credit losses - - - 13,022 - Acquisition-related reserve for unfunded loan commitments - - - 532 - Securities (gains) losses (442 - (142 - 2 (112 - 104 Adjustments to net income - (442 - - (142 - - 1,127 - 30,622 - 1,325 Adjustments to net income (net of tax) - (338 - - (113 - - 851 - 22,413 - 1,020 Operating net income - 50,804 - 55,396 - 55,322 - 44,923 - 37,765 Operating diluted earnings per share - 0.97 - 1.05 - 1.05 - 0.88 - 0.80 2026 2025 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q FTE adjustment Net interest income - 134,348 - 135,440 - 134,663 - 124,220 - 107,223 Add: FTE adjustment 578 581 594 655 636 Net interest income (FTE) - 134,926 - 136,021 - 135,257 - 124,875 - 107,859 Average earning assets - 14,694,823 - 14,768,404 - 14,643,524 - 13,958,413 - 12,701,136 Net interest margin (FTE)3) 3.72 - 3.65 - 3.66 - 3.59 - 3.44 - Interest income for tax-exempt securities and loans have been adjusted to an FTE basis using the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21%. 2026 2025 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Tangible equity to tangible assets Total equity - 1,914,397 - 1,896,216 - 1,853,146 - 1,805,166 - 1,565,775 Intangible assets 507,586 510,934 515,090 518,519 396,912 Total assets - 16,204,406 - 15,995,121 - 16,112,584 - 16,014,781 - 13,864,251 Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.96 - 8.95 - 8.58 - 8.30 - 8.68 - 2026 2025 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Return on average tangible common equity Net income - 51,142 - 55,509 - 54,471 - 22,510 - 36,745 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 2,511 2,522 2,572 2,282 1,583 Net income, excluding intangibles amortization - 53,653 - 58,031 - 57,043 - 24,792 - 38,328 Average stockholders' equity - 1,905,022 - 1,864,035 - 1,821,593 - 1,712,508 - 1,538,798 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles 509,643 513,728 517,271 471,159 398,233 Average tangible common equity - 1,395,379 - 1,350,307 - 1,304,322 - 1,241,349 - 1,140,565 Return on average tangible common equity3) 15.59 - 17.05 - 17.35 - 8.01 - 13.63 -



(2) Non-GAAP measure - Stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.

(3) Annualized.

(4) Total past due loans, defined as loans 30 days or more past due and in an accrual status.

(5) Securities are shown at average amortized cost.

(6) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loan balances outstanding.