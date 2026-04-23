Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results For The Quarter and Period Ended March 31, 2026

1st Quarter 2026 Highlights:

Net income was $82.1 million for the current quarter, an increase of $18.4 million, or 29 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $63.8 million and an increase of $27.6 million, or 51 percent, from the prior year first quarter net income of $54.6 million.

Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.63 per share, an increase of $0.14 per share, or 29 percent, from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.49 and an increase of $0.15 per share, or 31 percent, from the prior year first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.48.

Diluted operating earnings per share 1 for the current quarter was $0.70 per share, an increase of $0.01 per share, or 1 percent, from the prior quarter diluted operating earnings per share of $0.69 and an increase of $0.23 per share, or 49 percent, from the prior year first quarter diluted operating earnings per share of $0.47.

for the current quarter was $0.70 per share, an increase of $0.01 per share, or 1 percent, from the prior quarter diluted operating earnings per share of $0.69 and an increase of $0.23 per share, or 49 percent, from the prior year first quarter diluted operating earnings per share of $0.47. The loan portfolio of $21.034 billion at March 31, 2026 increased $106 million, or 2 percent annualized, from the prior quarter.

Total deposits of $24.742 billion at March 31, 2026 increased $151 million, or 2 percent annualized, from the prior quarter.

Non-interest bearing deposits of $7.427 billion at March 31, 2026 increased $113 million, or 6 percent annualized, from the prior quarter.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.80 percent, an increase of 22 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.58 percent and an increase of 76 basis points from the prior year first quarter net interest margin of 3.04 percent.

The loan yield of 6.16 percent in the current quarter increased 7 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 6.09 percent and increased 39 basis points from the prior year first quarter loan yield of 5.77 percent.

The total earning asset yield of 5.11 percent in the current quarter increased 11 basis points from the prior quarter earning asset yield of 5.00 percent and increased 50 basis points from the prior year first quarter earning asset yield of 4.61 percent.

The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.40 percent in the current quarter decreased 12 basis points from the prior quarter total cost of funding of 1.52 percent and decreased 28 basis points from the prior year first quarter total cost of funding of 1.68 percent.

The Company completed the core system conversion of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc., the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (collectively, "Guaranty"). Guaranty was acquired on October 1, 2025 with total assets of $3.357 billion.

The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 164 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.

Financial Summary

At or for the Three Months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data) Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Operating results Net income - 82,144 63,779 54,568 Basic earnings per share - 0.63 0.49 0.48 Diluted earnings per share - 0.63 0.49 0.48 Operating diluted earnings per share 1 - 0.70 0.69 0.47 Dividends declared per share - 0.33 0.33 0.33 Market value per share Closing - 44.67 44.05 44.22 High - 53.99 49.56 52.81 Low - 41.87 39.90 43.18 Selected ratios and other data Number of common stock shares outstanding 130,124,378 129,971,712 113,517,944 Average outstanding shares - basic 130,052,858 129,950,587 113,451,199 Average outstanding shares - diluted 130,242,765 130,145,104 113,546,365 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.05 - 0.78 - 0.80 - Return on average equity (annualized) 7.82 - 6.05 - 6.77 - Efficiency ratio 63.05 - 61.04 - 65.49 - Loan to deposit ratio 85.18 - 85.26 - 83.64 - Number of full time equivalent employees 4,139 4,087 3,457 Number of locations 282 281 227 Number of ATMs 337 337 286

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1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Supplemental "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" tables are provided to reconcile the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

KALISPELL, Mont., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $82.1 million for the current quarter, an increase of $18.4 million, or 29 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $63.8 million and an increase of $27.6 million, or 51 percent, from the prior year first quarter net income of $54.6 million. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.63 per share, an increase of $0.14 per share, or 29 percent, from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.49 and an increase of $0.15 per share, or 31 percent, from the prior year first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.48. Diluted operating earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.70 per share, an increase of $0.01 per share, or 1 percent, from the prior quarter diluted operating earnings per share of $0.69 and an increase of $0.23 per share, or 49 percent, from the prior year first quarter diluted operating earnings per share of $0.47. The current quarter included $8.9 million in acquisition-related expenses and $2.8 million of compensation from acquisition-related employment agreements. "We opened 2026 with strong results, delivering record net income, net interest margin expansion and loan and deposit growth," said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We also completed the Guaranty core systems conversion during the current quarter. This was an important milestone that positions us to capture the full benefits of the acquisition. Our teams remain focused on disciplined growth, delivering operating leverage and creating long-term value for shareholders."

Asset Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Cash and cash equivalents - 1,385,237 1,235,261 981,485 149,976 403,752 Debt securities, available-for-sale 3,585,531 4,007,512 4,172,312 (421,981 - (586,781 - Debt securities, held-to-maturity 3,058,662 3,110,216 3,261,575 (51,554 - (202,913 - Total debt securities 6,644,193 7,117,728 7,433,887 (473,535 - (789,694 - Loans receivable 1 Residential real estate 2,167,860 2,457,907 1,850,079 (290,047 - 317,781 Commercial real estate 13,918,178 13,565,512 10,952,809 352,666 2,965,369 Other commercial 3,466,863 3,497,829 3,121,477 (30,966 - 345,386 Home equity 1,048,971 977,206 920,132 71,765 128,839 Other consumer 431,791 429,342 374,021 2,449 57,770 Loans receivable 21,033,663 20,927,796 17,218,518 105,867 3,815,145 Allowance for credit losses (255,771 - (255,319 - (210,400 - (452 - (45,371 - Loans receivable, net 20,777,892 20,672,477 17,008,118 105,415 3,769,774 Other assets 2,926,760 2,952,597 2,435,389 (25,837 - 491,371 Total assets - 31,734,082 31,978,063 27,858,879 (243,981 - 3,875,203

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1 In connection with the current quarter Guaranty core system conversion, Guaranty loans were reclassified to conform to the Company's classifications. There were approximately $236 million of loans reclassified from residential loans into other categories, the majority of which were reclassified to commercial real estate loans.

The Company continues to maintain a strong cash position of $1.385 billion at March 31, 2026, which was an increase of $150 million, or 12 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $404 million, or 41 percent, over the prior year first quarter. Total debt securities of $6.644 billion at March 31, 2026 decreased $474 million, or 7 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $790 million, or 11 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Debt securities represented 21 percent of total assets at March 31, 2026 compared to 22 percent at December 31, 2025 and 27 percent at March 31, 2025.

The loan portfolio of $21.034 billion at March 31, 2026 increased $106 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current quarter. The loan portfolio increased $3.815 billion, or 22 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Excluding the Bank of Idaho ("BOID") acquisition on April 30, 2025 and the Guaranty acquisition on October 1, 2025, the loan portfolio organically increased $638 million, or 4 percent, from the prior year first quarter.

Credit Quality Summary

At or for the

Three Months ended At or for the

Year ended At or for the

Three Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Allowance for credit losses Balance at beginning of period - 255,319 206,041 206,041 Acquisitions - 154 - Provision for credit losses 3,514 61,846 6,154 Charge-offs (4,186 - (18,682 - (3,897 - Recoveries 1,124 5,960 2,102 Balance at end of period - 255,771 255,319 210,400 Provision for credit losses Loan portfolio - 3,514 61,846 6,154 Unfunded loan commitments 2,550 9,554 1,660 Total provision for credit losses - 6,064 71,400 7,814 Other real estate owned - 1,417 284 1,085 Other foreclosed assets 193 127 68 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due 13,470 5,997 5,289 Non-accrual loans 64,415 62,487 32,896 Total non-performing assets - 79,495 68,895 39,338 Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets 0.25 - 0.22 - 0.14 - Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 328 - 373 - 551 - Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.22 - 1.22 - 1.22 - Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans 0.02 - 0.06 - 0.01 - Accruing loans 30-89 days past due - 91,760 78,826 46,458 U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets - 8,066 8,733 685

Non-performing assets of $79.5 million at March 31, 2026 increased $10.6 million, or 15 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $40.2 million, or 102 percent, over the prior year first quarter. Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $91.8 million at March 31, 2026 increased $12.9 million from the prior quarter and increased $45.3 million from the prior year first quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at March 31, 2026 were 0.44 percent compared to 0.38 percent for the prior quarter and 0.27 percent for the prior year first quarter and remain at historically low levels for the Company.

The current quarter provision for credit loss expense of $6.1 million included $3.5 million of credit loss expense on loans and $2.6 million of credit loss expense on unfunded loan commitments. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans as a percentage of total loans outstanding was 1.22 percent at each of March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts, actual results, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the ACL on loans.

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) Provision for Credit

Losses Loans Net Charge-Offs ACL

as a Percent

of Loans Accruing

Loans 30-89

Days Past Due

as a Percent of

Loans Non-Performing

Assets to

Total Subsidiary

Assets First quarter 2026 - 3,514 - 3,062 1.22 - 0.44 - 0.25 - Fourth quarter 2025 32,491 6,368 1.22 - 0.38 - 0.22 - Third quarter 2025 5,192 2,914 1.22 - 0.21 - 0.19 - Second quarter 2025 18,009 1,645 1.22 - 0.29 - 0.17 - First quarter 2025 6,154 1,795 1.22 - 0.27 - 0.14 - Fourth quarter 2024 6,041 5,170 1.19 - 0.19 - 0.10 - Third quarter 2024 6,981 2,766 1.19 - 0.33 - 0.10 - Second quarter 2024 5,066 2,890 1.19 - 0.29 - 0.06 -

Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $3.1 million compared to $6.4 million in the prior quarter and $1.8 million for the prior year first quarter. The current quarter net charge-offs included $2.2 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $896 thousand of net loan charge-offs.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company's loan portfolio based on the regulatory classification of loans is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company's loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Deposits Non-interest bearing deposits - 7,427,280 7,314,779 6,100,548 112,501 1,326,732 NOW and DDA accounts 6,217,728 6,236,551 5,676,177 (18,823 - 541,551 Savings accounts 3,193,293 3,158,939 2,896,378 34,354 296,915 Money market deposit accounts 4,049,361 3,948,201 2,816,874 101,160 1,232,487 Certificate accounts 3,851,209 3,928,550 3,140,333 (77,341 - 710,876 Core deposits, total 24,738,871 24,587,020 20,630,310 151,851 4,108,561 Wholesale deposits 3,000 4,076 3,740 (1,076 - (740 - Deposits, total 24,741,871 24,591,096 20,634,050 150,775 4,107,821 Repurchase agreements 2,085,623 2,084,113 1,849,070 1,510 236,553 Deposits and repurchase agreements, total 26,827,494 26,675,209 22,483,120 152,285 4,344,374 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 440,000 1,520,000 (440,000 - (1,520,000 - Other borrowed funds 51,564 51,473 62,216 91 (10,652 - Finance lease liabilities 31,209 28,808 20,227 2,401 10,982 Subordinated debentures 188,032 187,492 133,145 540 54,887 Other liabilities 387,284 381,260 352,563 6,024 34,721 Total liabilities - 27,485,583 27,764,242 24,571,271 (278,659 - 2,914,312

Total deposits of $24.7 billion at March 31, 2026 increased $151 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current quarter and increased $4.108 billion, or 20 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Excluding acquisitions, total deposits organically increased $323 million, or 2 percent, from the prior year first quarter.

Non-interest bearing deposits of $7.427 billion at March 31, 2026 increased $113 million, or 6 percent annualized, from the prior quarter and increased $1.327 billion, or 22 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Excluding acquisitions, total non-interest bearing deposits organically increased $223 million, or 4 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 30 percent of total deposits at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025.

The remaining $440 million of Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances were paid off during the current quarter. Subordinated debentures of $188 million increased $54.9 million, or 41 percent, from the prior year first quarter as a result of the acquisitions.

Stockholders' Equity Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Common equity - 4,424,548 4,380,931 3,550,719 43,617 873,829 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (176,049 - (167,110 - (263,111 - (8,939 - 87,062 Total stockholders' equity 4,248,499 4,213,821 3,287,608 34,678 960,891 Goodwill and intangibles, net (1,478,753 - (1,483,552 - (1,099,229 - 4,799 (379,524 - Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) 1 - 2,769,746 2,730,269 2,188,379 39,477 581,367 Stockholders' equity to total assets 13.39 - 13.18 - 11.80 - Tangible stockholders' equity to total tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1 9.15 - 8.95 - 8.18 - Book value per common share - 32.65 32.42 28.96 0.23 3.69 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 1 - 21.29 21.01 19.28 0.28 2.01

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1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Supplemental "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" tables are provided to reconcile the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Tangible stockholders' equity of $2.770 billion at March 31, 2026 increased $39 million, or 1 percent, compared to the prior quarter and was primarily due to earnings retention. Tangible stockholders' equity increased $581 million, or 27 percent, from the prior year first quarter and was primarily due to $765 million of Company stock issued in connection with the acquisitions of BOID and Guaranty and an $87 million decrease in other comprehensive loss. The increase was partially offset by the increase in goodwill and core deposit intangible associated with the BOID and Guaranty acquisitions. Tangible book value per common share of $21.29 at the current quarter end increased $0.28 per share, or 1 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $2.01 per share, or 10 percent, from the prior year first quarter.

Cash Dividends

On March 25, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable April 16, 2026 to shareholders of record on April 7, 2026. The dividend was the Company's 164th consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.

Operating Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Compared to December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025

Income Summary

Three Months ended $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Net interest income Interest income - 362,337 372,754 289,925 (10,417 - 72,412 Interest expense 93,660 106,688 99,946 (13,028 - (6,286 - Total net interest income 268,677 266,066 189,979 2,611 78,698 Non-interest income Deposit service charges and other fees 15,265 15,904 13,215 (639 - 2,050 Payment services 11,368 12,626 9,328 (1,258 - 2,040 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 2,279 2,519 1,691 (240 - 588 Gain on sale of loans 5,108 4,594 4,311 514 797 Gain (loss) on sale of securities - - - - - Other income 4,062 4,804 4,097 (742 - (35 - Total non-interest income 38,082 40,447 32,642 (2,365 - 5,440 Total income - 306,759 306,513 222,621 246 84,138 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.80 - 3.58 - 3.04 - Core Net Interest margin (tax-equivalent) (non-GAAP) 1 3.73 - 3.51 - 2.98 -

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1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Supplemental "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" tables are provided to reconcile the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $269 million for the current quarter increased $2.6 million, or 1 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $266 million and increased $78.7 million, or 41 percent, from the prior year first quarter net interest income of $190 million. The current quarter interest income of $362 million decreased $10.4 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter which primarily resulted from a decrease in debt securities. The current quarter interest income increased $72.4 million, or 25 percent, over the prior year first quarter and was primarily driven by both increased loans and increased interest rates on earning assets. The loan yield of 6.16 percent in the current quarter increased 7 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 6.09 percent and increased 39 basis points from the prior year first quarter loan yield of 5.77 percent.

The current quarter interest expense of $93.7 million decreased $13.0 million, or 12 percent, from the prior quarter, primarily due to a decrease in interest rates on deposits and a decrease in higher cost borrowings. The current quarter interest expense decreased $6.3 million, or 6 percent, from the prior year first quarter and was primarily attributable to the decrease in higher cost borrowings. Deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) decreased to 1.20 percent in the current quarter compared to 1.26 percent in the prior quarter and 1.25 percent in the prior year first quarter.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.80 percent, an increase of 22 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.58 percent and was primarily driven by an increase in loan yields and a decrease in the total cost of funding. The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter increased 76 basis points from the prior year first quarter net interest margin of 3.04 percent and was also primarily driven by the increase in loan yields and the decrease in the total cost of funding. Core net interest margin was 3.73 percent in the current quarter compared to 3.51 percent in the prior quarter and 2.98 percent in the prior year first quarter with the increases also primarily driven by an increase in loan yields and a decrease in total cost of funding. "The Company delivered improvement in both net interest margin and net interest income during the current quarter," said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. "Improved loan yields and continued reduction in funding costs strengthened core earnings and underscores the Company's improving net interest income profile."

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $38.1 million, which was a decrease of $2.4 million, or 6 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $5.4 million, or 17 percent, over the prior year first quarter. Deposit service charges and other fees of $15.3 million for the current quarter decreased $639 thousand, or 4 percent, compared to the prior quarter and was primarily due to seasonal fluctuations. Payment services of $11.4 million for the current quarter decreased $1.3 million, or 10 percent, from the prior quarter and was also primarily driven by seasonal fluctuations. Deposit service charges and other fees increased $2.1 million, or 15 percent, compared to the prior year first quarter and payment services increased $2.0 million, or 22 percent, over the prior year first quarter. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $5.1 million for the current quarter increased $514 thousand, or 11 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $797 thousand, or 18 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Other income of $4.1 million in the current quarter decreased $742 thousand, or 15 percent, and was primarily attributable to an $825 thousand decrease in income related to bank owned life insurance proceeds.

Non-interest Expense Summary

Three Months ended $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Compensation and employee benefits - 115,770 110,999 91,443 4,771 24,327 Occupancy and equipment 15,682 17,529 12,294 (1,847 - 3,388 Advertising and promotions 5,256 4,609 4,144 647 1,112 Data processing 13,273 13,089 9,138 184 4,135 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 206 140 63 66 143 Regulatory assessments and insurance 6,403 5,495 5,534 908 869 Intangibles amortization 4,799 5,180 3,270 (381 - 1,529 Other expenses 39,140 37,516 25,432 1,624 13,708 Total non-interest expense - 200,529 194,557 151,318 5,972 49,211

Total non-interest expense of $201 million for the current quarter increased $6.0 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter. Total non-interest expense increased $49.2 million, or 33 percent, over the prior year first quarter and was primarily driven by increased costs from the acquired banks.

Compensation and employee benefits of $116 million for the current quarter increased by $4.8 million, or 4 percent, over the prior quarter which was primarily driven by annual salary increases and increased employee benefits. Compensation and employee benefits increased $24.3 million, or 27 percent, from the prior year first quarter and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and increases in staffing levels from the acquired banks. Occupancy and equipment expense of $15.7 million decreased $1.8 million, or 11 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily due to the prior quarter including $1.1 million of expenses related to vacating branch locations. Regulatory assessment and insurance expense of $6.4 million increased $908 thousand, or 17 percent, from the prior quarter primarily from a $739 thousand decrease in expense reduction related to the FDIC special assessment. Other expenses of $39.1 million increased $1.6 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily driven by increased acquisition-related expenses.

Acquisition-related expense was $8.9 million in the current quarter compared to $5.8 million in the prior quarter and $587 thousand in the prior year first quarter. In addition, compensation and employee benefits included $2.8 million of expense attributable to acquisition-related employment agreements in the current quarter compared to $2.9 million in the prior quarter and $251 thousand in the prior year first quarter.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense during the first quarter of 2026 was $18.0 million, an increase of $5.5 million, or 44 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $9.1 million, or 102 percent, from the prior year first quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 18.0 percent compared to 16.4 percent in the prior quarter and 14.1 percent in the prior year first quarter. The higher tax expense and higher effective tax rate in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter and prior year first quarter was primarily the result of an increase in pre-tax income.

Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio was 63.05 percent in the current quarter compared to 61.04 percent in the prior quarter and 65.49 percent in the prior year first quarter. The increase from the prior quarter was principally driven by the increase in acquisition-related expenses. The decrease from the prior year first quarter was primarily due to the increase in net interest income which outpaced the increase in non-interest expense.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "should," "projects," "seeks," "estimates" or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those made in this news release:

risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company's loan portfolio;

changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company's net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders' equity;

legislative or regulatory changes, including the possibility of increases in FDIC insurance rates and assessments, changes in the review and regulation of bank mergers, or increases or changes in banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company's business and strategies;

risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact on the economy of an uncertain interest rate environment, inflationary pressures, recently passed legislation and the potential for significant additional changes in economic and trade policies in the current administration;

risks to the Company's business and the business of the Company's customers arising from current or future tariffs or other trade restrictions, labor or supply chain issues, change in labor force, or geopolitical instability, including the wars in Iran and Ukraine, further conflicts in the Middle East, and potential for future conflicts or disruptions in other parts of the world;

risks associated with the Company's ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate acquisitions;

costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of future or recently completed acquisitions;

impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;

reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;

deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;

changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants, additional competition from internet-based financial institutions operating nationally, or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in increased competition, including the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;

risks presented by public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company's common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;

Risks related to rapidly evolving artificial intelligence technologies;

risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank's divisions;

material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company's systems or changes in technology which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;

risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;

success in managing risks involved in any of the foregoing; and

effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Conference Call Information

A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, April 24, 2026. Please note that our conference call host no longer offers a general dial-in number. Investors who would like to join the call may now register by following this link to obtain dial-in instructions: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId56d290e29e945559b681adb3a18978d. To participate via the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2ords9eb.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its nine state footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Guaranty Bank & Trust (Mount Pleasant, TX), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d'Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures and ratios the Company presents are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company refers to these financial measures and ratios as "non-GAAP financial measures." A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the exhibits within this press release. The Company considers the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's performance by excluding certain income or intangible items that the Company believes are not indicative of its primary business operating results.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and investors should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures presented may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company's peers or other companies. The Company compensates for these differences by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever the Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

CONTACT: Randall M. Chesler, CEO (406) 751-4722 Ron J. Copher, CFO (406) 751-7706

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Assets Cash on hand and in banks - 350,801 321,526 322,253 Interest bearing cash deposits 1,034,436 913,735 659,232 Cash and cash equivalents 1,385,237 1,235,261 981,485 Debt securities, available-for-sale 3,585,531 4,007,512 4,172,312 Debt securities, held-to-maturity 3,058,662 3,110,216 3,261,575 Total debt securities 6,644,193 7,117,728 7,433,887 Loans held for sale, at fair value 41,652 39,186 40,523 Loans receivable 21,033,663 20,927,796 17,218,518 Allowance for credit losses (255,771 - (255,319 - (210,400 - Loans receivable, net 20,777,892 20,672,477 17,008,118 Premises and equipment, net 492,031 486,184 411,095 Right-of-use assets, net 76,344 75,574 54,441 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 1,610 411 1,153 Accrued interest receivable 122,795 120,092 103,992 Deferred tax asset 103,863 101,337 122,942 Intangibles, net 100,470 105,269 47,911 Goodwill 1,378,283 1,378,283 1,051,318 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 21,524 42,764 88,134 Bank-owned life insurance 236,540 235,090 191,044 Other assets 351,648 368,407 322,836 Total assets - 31,734,082 31,978,063 27,858,879 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits - 7,427,280 7,314,779 6,100,548 Interest bearing deposits 17,314,591 17,276,317 14,533,502 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,085,623 2,084,113 1,849,070 FHLB advances - 440,000 1,520,000 Other borrowed funds 51,564 51,473 62,216 Finance lease liabilities 31,209 28,808 20,227 Subordinated debentures 188,032 187,492 133,145 Accrued interest payable 30,512 32,786 30,231 Operating lease liabilities 51,457 52,869 39,244 Other liabilities 305,315 295,605 283,088 Total liabilities 27,485,583 27,764,242 24,571,271 Commitments and Contingent Liabilities - - - Stockholders' Equity Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding - - - Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 shares authorized 1,301 1,300 1,135 Paid-in capital 3,224,619 3,220,064 2,449,311 Retained earnings - substantially restricted 1,198,628 1,159,567 1,100,273 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (176,049 - (167,110 - (263,111 - Total stockholders' equity 4,248,499 4,213,821 3,287,608 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 31,734,082 31,978,063 27,858,879

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Interest Income Investment securities - 45,126 51,988 45,646 Residential real estate loans 33,708 35,164 24,275 Commercial loans 258,616 259,456 197,388 Consumer and other loans 24,887 26,146 22,616 Total interest income 362,337 372,754 289,925 Interest Expense Deposits 72,251 78,407 62,865 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 13,619 14,624 13,733 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,226 9,456 20,719 Other borrowed funds 443 745 402 Subordinated debentures 3,121 3,456 2,227 Total interest expense 93,660 106,688 99,946 Net Interest Income 268,677 266,066 189,979 Provision for credit losses 6,064 35,663 7,814 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 262,613 230,403 182,165 Non-Interest Income Deposit service charges and other fees 15,265 15,904 13,215 Payment services 11,368 12,626 9,328 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 2,279 2,519 1,691 Gain on sale of loans 5,108 4,594 4,311 Gain (loss) on sale of securities - - - Other income 4,062 4,804 4,097 Total non-interest income 38,082 40,447 32,642 Non-Interest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 115,770 110,999 91,443 Occupancy and equipment 15,682 17,529 12,294 Advertising and promotions 5,256 4,609 4,144 Data processing 13,273 13,089 9,138 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 206 140 63 Regulatory assessments and insurance 6,403 5,495 5,534 Intangibles amortization 4,799 5,180 3,270 Other expenses 39,140 37,516 25,432 Total non-interest expense 200,529 194,557 151,318 Income Before Income Taxes 100,166 76,293 63,489 Federal and state income tax expense 18,022 12,514 8,921 Net Income - 82,144 63,779 54,568

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Tangible Equity Total stockholders' equity - 4,248,499 4,213,821 3,287,608 Less: goodwill and intangible assets, net (1,478,753 - (1,483,552 - (1,099,229 - Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) - 2,769,746 2,730,269 2,188,379 Tangible Assets Total assets - 31,734,082 31,978,063 27,858,879 Less: goodwill and intangible assets, net (1,478,753 - (1,483,552 - (1,099,229 - Tangible assets (non-GAAP) - 30,255,329 30,494,511 26,759,650 Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.15 - 8.95 - 8.18 - Book value per share - 32.65 - 32.42 - 28.96 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) - 21.29 - 21.01 - 19.28

At or for the Three Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Core Net Interest Margin Net interest income (tax equivalent) 1 - 272,383 269,618 193,400 Purchase accounting (5,140 - (4,628 - (3,361 - Non-accrual loan (recovery) reversal (42 - (693 - 14 Core net interest income (tax equivalent) (non-GAAP) - 267,201 264,297 190,053 Average earning assets - 29,078,665 29,842,441 25,830,807 Net interest margin 3.80 - 3.58 - 3.04 - Core net interest margin (non-GAAP) 3.73 - 3.51 - 2.98 -

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $3.7 million, $3.6 million and $3.4 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income, tax-exempt debt securities income and federal income tax credits for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.

At or for the Three Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share Net income - 82,144 63,779 54,568 Operating adjustments Loan interest (recovery) reversal (42 - (693 - 14 BOLI proceeds (776 - (1,601 - (1,114 - Acquisition-related compensation 2,775 2,946 251 Lease terminations 200 1,101 - FDIC special assessment (87 - (827 - (219 - Loss (gain) on fixed assets 445 1,918 (1,010 - Acquisition ACL expense - 27,247 - Acquisition-related expense 8,907 5,802 587 Tax impact (3,018 - (9,274 - 264 Net operating adjustments 8,404 26,619 (1,227 - Operating net income (non-GAAP) - 90,548 90,398 53,341 Weighted average diluted commons shares outstanding 130,242,765 130,145,104 113,546,365 Diluted EPS - 0.63 - 0.49 - 0.48 Operating diluted EPS (non-GAAP) - 0.70 - 0.69 - 0.47

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets Three Months ended March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans - 2,360,462 - 33,708 5.71 - - 2,515,221 - 35,164 5.59 - Commercial loans 1 17,206,377 260,287 6.13 - 17,061,043 261,088 6.07 - Consumer and other loans 1,425,664 24,887 7.08 - 1,412,458 26,146 7.34 - Total loans 2 20,992,503 318,882 6.16 - 20,988,722 322,398 6.09 - Tax-exempt debt securities 3 1,647,612 14,452 3.51 - 1,665,176 14,189 3.41 - Taxable debt securities 4, 5 6,438,550 32,709 2.03 - 7,188,543 39,719 2.21 - Total earning assets 29,078,665 366,043 5.11 - 29,842,441 376,306 5.00 - Goodwill and intangibles 1,481,187 1,444,364 Non-earning assets 1,203,188 1,201,340 Total assets - 31,763,040 - 32,488,145 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits - 7,230,420 - - - - - 7,526,159 - - - - NOW and DDA accounts 6,167,696 15,897 1.05 - 6,118,413 16,991 1.10 - Savings accounts 3,163,850 5,500 0.71 - 3,174,869 6,014 0.75 - Money market deposit accounts 3,963,618 19,078 1.95 - 3,993,241 20,962 2.08 - Certificate accounts 3,896,903 31,742 3.30 - 3,929,727 34,407 3.47 - Total core deposits 24,422,487 72,217 1.20 - 24,742,409 78,374 1.26 - Wholesale deposits 6 3,615 34 3.81 - 3,257 33 4.15 - Repurchase agreements 2,074,082 13,619 2.66 - 2,087,256 14,624 2.78 - FHLB advances 361,778 4,226 4.67 - 792,290 9,456 4.67 - Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 267,450 3,564 5.40 - 270,924 4,201 6.15 - Total funding liabilities 27,129,412 93,660 1.40 - 27,896,136 106,688 1.52 - Other liabilities 372,547 406,289 Total liabilities 27,501,959 28,302,425 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 4,261,081 4,185,720 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 31,763,040 - 32,488,145 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) - 272,383 - 269,618 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.71 - 3.48 - Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.80 - 3.58 -

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $1.6 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. 2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period. 3 Includes tax effect of $2.0 million and $1.8 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. 4 Includes interest income of $8.1 million and $11.2 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $894.0 million and $1.1 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. 5 Includes tax effect of $68 thousand and $151 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. 6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued) Three Months ended March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans - 2,360,462 - 33,708 5.71 - - 1,885,497 - 24,275 5.15 - Commercial loans 1 17,206,377 260,287 6.13 - 14,091,210 198,921 5.73 - Consumer and other loans 1,425,664 24,887 7.08 - 1,302,687 22,616 7.04 - Total loans 2 20,992,503 318,882 6.16 - 17,279,394 245,812 5.77 - Tax-exempt debt securities 3 1,647,612 14,452 3.51 - 1,604,851 13,936 3.47 - Taxable debt securities 4, 5 6,438,550 32,709 2.03 - 6,946,562 33,598 1.93 - Total earning assets 29,078,665 366,043 5.11 - 25,830,807 293,346 4.61 - Goodwill and intangibles 1,481,187 1,100,801 Non-earning assets 1,203,188 847,855 Total assets - 31,763,040 - 27,779,463 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits - 7,230,420 - - - - - 5,989,490 - - - - NOW and DDA accounts 6,167,696 15,897 1.05 - 5,525,976 15,065 1.11 - Savings accounts 3,163,850 5,500 0.71 - 2,861,675 5,159 0.73 - Money market deposit accounts 3,963,618 19,078 1.95 - 2,849,470 13,526 1.93 - Certificate accounts 3,896,903 31,742 3.30 - 3,152,198 29,075 3.74 - Total core deposits 24,422,487 72,217 1.20 - 20,378,809 62,825 1.25 - Wholesale deposits 6 3,615 34 3.81 - 3,600 40 4.53 - Repurchase agreements 2,074,082 13,619 2.66 - 1,842,773 13,733 3.02 - FHLB advances 361,778 4,226 4.67 - 1,744,000 20,719 4.75 - Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 267,450 3,564 5.40 - 216,073 2,629 4.94 - Total funding liabilities 27,129,412 93,660 1.40 - 24,185,255 99,946 1.68 - Other liabilities 372,547 326,764 Total liabilities 27,501,959 24,512,019 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 4,261,081 3,267,444 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 31,763,040 - 27,779,463 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) - 272,383 - 193,400 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.71 - 2.93 - Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.80 - 3.04 -

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $1.5 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. 2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period. 3 Includes tax effect of $2.0 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. 4 Includes interest income of $8.1 million and $6.1 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $894.0 million and $559.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. 5 Includes tax effect of $68 thousand and $150 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. 6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification

Loans Receivable, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Custom and owner occupied construction - 227,869 - 263,713 - 233,584 (14)% (2)% Pre-sold and spec construction 268,831 255,542 200,921 5 - 34 - Total residential construction 496,700 519,255 434,505 (4): 14 - Land development 218,943 263,262 177,448 (17)% 23 - Consumer land or lots 234,467 247,769 197,553 (5)% 19 - Unimproved land 240,944 167,796 115,528 44 - 109 - Developed lots for operative builders 50,056 69,786 64,782 (28)% (23)% Commercial lots 120,528 155,631 95,574 (23)% 26 - Other construction 1,144,637 1,122,350 714,151 2 - 60 - Total land, lot, and other construction 2,009,575 2,026,594 1,365,036 (1): 47 - Owner occupied 3,908,697 3,950,726 3,182,589 (1)% 23 - Non-owner occupied 5,125,101 4,859,173 4,054,107 5 - 26 - Total commercial real estate 9,033,798 8,809,899 7,236,696 3 - 25 - Commercial and industrial 1,630,625 1,649,101 1,392,365 (1): 17 - Agriculture 1,252,040 1,282,861 1,016,081 (2): 23 - First lien 3,051,563 3,098,023 2,499,494 (1)% 22 - Junior lien 103,240 106,205 85,343 (3)% 21 - Total 1-4 family 3,154,803 3,204,228 2,584,837 (2): 22 - Multifamily residential 1,068,813 1,019,484 874,071 5 - 22 - Home equity lines of credit 1,081,438 1,076,201 989,043 - - 9 - Other consumer 227,762 237,393 188,388 (4)% 21 - Total consumer 1,309,200 1,313,594 1,177,431 - - 11 - States and political subdivisions 945,587 964,591 1,001,058 (2): (6): Other 174,174 177,375 176,961 (2): (2): Total loans receivable, including loans held for sale 21,075,315 20,966,982 17,259,041 1 - 22 - Less loans held for sale 1 (41,652 - (39,186 - (40,523 - 6 - 3 - Total loans receivable - 21,033,663 - 20,927,796 - 17,218,518 1 - 22 -

______________________________

1 Loans held for sale are primarily first lien 1-4 family loans.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification



Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type Non-

Accrual

Loans Accruing Loans

90 Days

or More

PastDue Other real estate

owned and

foreclosed assets (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Mar 31,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Custom and owner occupied construction - 404 183 194 404 - - Pre-sold and spec construction 889 919 2,896 889 - - Total residential construction 1,293 1,102 3,090 1,293 - - Land development 866 898 935 866 - - Consumer land or lots 17 79 173 17 - - Developed lots for operative builders 567 456 531 - - 567 Commercial lots - 556 47 - - - Other construction 580 129 - - - 580 Total land, lot and other construction 2,030 2,118 1,686 883 - 1,147 Owner occupied 4,254 3,969 3,601 3,418 836 - Non-owner occupied 18,423 7,606 2,235 18,423 - - Total commercial real estate 22,677 11,575 5,836 21,841 836 - Commercial and Industrial 26,480 27,308 12,367 22,225 4,144 111 Agriculture 6,119 3,549 2,382 2,371 3,748 - First lien 14,231 15,816 8,752 9,949 4,167 115 Junior lien 1,276 1,776 296 1,276 - - Total 1-4 family 15,507 17,592 9,048 11,225 4,167 115 Multifamily residential 409 395 400 409 - - Home equity lines of credit 3,746 3,968 3,479 3,420 171 155 Other consumer 1,151 1,229 1,003 748 321 82 Total consumer 4,897 5,197 4,482 4,168 492 237 Other 83 59 47 - 83 - Total - 79,495 68,895 39,338 64,415 13,470 1,610

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Custom and owner occupied construction - - - 533 - 786 (100)% (100)% Pre-sold and spec construction 2,284 1,189 - 92 - n/m Total residential construction 2,284 1,722 786 33 - 191 - Land development 416 3,994 - (90)% n/m Consumer land or lots 1,041 1,162 1,026 (10)% 1 - Unimproved land 454 - 32 n/m 1,319 - Developed lots for operative builders 5,218 2,300 - 127 - n/m Commercial lots - 965 189 (100)% (100)% Other construction - 4,787 - (100)% n/m Total land, lot and other construction 7,129 13,208 1,247 (46): 472 - Owner occupied 9,985 6,103 3,786 64 - 164 - Non-owner occupied 21,459 15,388 346 39 - 6,102 - Total commercial real estate 31,444 21,491 4,132 46 - 661 - Commercial and industrial 11,662 10,215 5,358 14 - 118 - Agriculture 4,424 2,390 5,731 85 - (23): First lien 19,407 19,699 14,826 (1)% 31 - Junior lien 2,576 20 1,023 12,780 - 152 - Total 1-4 family 21,983 19,719 15,849 11 - 39 - Multifamily Residential 869 150 - 479 - n/m Home equity lines of credit 7,111 5,415 6,993 31 - 2 - Other consumer 1,755 1,866 1,824 (6)% (4)% Total consumer 8,866 7,281 8,817 22 - 1 - States and political subdivisions - - 3,220 n/m (100): Other 3,099 2,650 1,318 17 - 135 - Total - 91,760 - 78,826 - 46,458 16 - 98 -

______________________________

n/m - not measurable

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued) Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date

Period Ending, By Loan Type Charge-Offs Recoveries (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Mar 31,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Land development - - (358 - (341 - - - Consumer land or lots - (5 - (3 - - - Developed lots for operative builders - (8 - - - - Total land, lot and other construction - (371 - (344 - - - Owner occupied - (2 - (1 - - - Non-owner occupied - 2,232 (6 - - - Total commercial real estate - 2,230 (7 - - - Commercial and industrial 576 2,104 92 607 31 Agriculture (2 - (112 - (1 - - 2 First lien 86 (182 - (69 - 121 35 Junior lien (19 - (38 - (5 - - 19 Total 1-4 family 67 (220 - (74 - 121 54 Home equity lines of credit 82 43 (20 - 114 32 Other consumer 173 1,600 276 320 147 Total consumer 255 1,643 256 434 179 Other 2,166 7,448 1,873 3,024 858 Total - 3,062 12,722 1,795 4,186 1,124

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1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Supplemental "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" tables are provided to reconcile the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.