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WKN: A2ANBL | ISIN: CA88709B1040 | Ticker-Symbol: 58O
Tradegate
23.04.26 | 21:30
4,260 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2204,28011:27
4,2204,28011:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2026 23:06 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Timbercreek Financial Declares April 2026 Dividend

TORONTO, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSX: TF) (the "Company" or "Timbercreek Financial") is pleased to announce that it has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.0575 per common share ("Common Share") of the Company to be paid on May 15, 2026 to holders of Common Shares of record on April 30, 2026.

The Company also offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the "Plan"), which is eligible to holders of Common Shares and provides a convenient means to purchase additional Common Shares by reinvesting cash dividends at a potential discount and without having to pay commissions, service charges or brokerage fees.

Pursuant to the Plan and at the discretion of Timbercreek Capital Inc., the Manager, Common Shares will be acquired in the open market at prevailing prices or issued from treasury at 98 percent of the average market price (the "Average Market Price") for the five trading day period ending on the third business day immediately prior to the dividend payment date (the "Trading Period").

Common Shares acquired under the Plan will be automatically enrolled in the Plan. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker, financial institution or other nominee must enroll for distribution reinvestment through their nominee holder.

The full text of the Plan can be obtained on the Company's website at https://www.timbercreekfinancial.com/investor-relations/dividend-reinvestment-plan

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while targeting strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.

Contact:

Timbercreek Financial
R. Blair Tamblyn
Chief Executive Officer
btamblyn@timbercreek.com
www.timbercreekfinancial.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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