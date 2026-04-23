SEGG Media Corporation: Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation Receives Expected Notice from The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC Pertaining to its Form 10-K of December 31, 2025

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 17, 2026, Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (NASDAQ: LTRY; LTRYW) ("SEGG Media" or "the Company") received a notice (the "Notice") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed the Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2025 with the SEC, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Listing Rule"), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the SEC.

Additionally, the Notice indicated that under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company may submit a plan to regain compliance with the Listing Rule within 60 days and, following receipt of such plan, Nasdaq may grant, at its sole discretion, an extension of 180 calendar days from the Form 10-K due date or October 12, 2026, for the Company to regain compliance.

While the Company can provide no precise assurances as to timing for filing the 10-K, the Company plans to file the Form 10-K as soon as reasonably possible to regain compliance with the Listing Rule.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," "initiatives," "continue," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company's internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company's ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the Company's ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company's ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company's ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.



