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WKN: 858265 | ISIN: CA8787422044 | Ticker-Symbol: TEKB
Tradegate
24.04.26 | 09:38
52,48 Euro
+0,96 % +0,50
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED CL B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED CL B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,2652,0210:59
51,2652,0210:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2026 05:48 Uhr
24 Leser
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Teck Resources Ltd: Teck Reports Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, April 23, 2026 (the "Meeting"). A total of 6,303,816 Class A common shares and 344,445,094 Class B subordinate voting shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 78.53% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholder voting results are set out below.

1.Shareholders elected 11 directors, as follows:
DirectorVotes in Favour (#)Votes Against (#)Votes in Favour (%)
A.J. Balhuizen940,333,45612,942,31398.64%
J.K. Gowans938,032,11115,243,65898.40%
N.B. Keevil, III943,888,0699,387,62599.02%
C.E. McLeod-Seltzer940,198,54913,077,22198.63%
S.A. Murray943,447,4889,824,28398.97%
U.M. Power942,167,85611,107,91398.83%
J.H. Price944,160,9539,110,74299.04%
P.G. Schiodtz931,190,52522,085,24297.68%
T.R. Snider943,030,07210,203,74798.93%
S.A. Strunk939,572,04813,703,72098.56%
Y. Yamato944,156,9769,118,79399.04%
2.Shareholders voted to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of Teck, with 97.76% of all votes cast in favour.

3.Shareholders voted to approve the advisory resolution on Teck's approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular, with 98.23% of all votes cast in favour.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Further information about Teck's directors, corporate governance, and executive compensation practices are available in the management information circular for the Meeting, which is available under Teck's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov), and on www.Teck.com/reports along with our 2025 Annual and Sustainability Reports.

About Teck
Teck is a leading Canadian resource company focused on responsibly providing metals essential to economic development and the energy transition. Teck has a portfolio of world-class copper and zinc operations across North and South America and an industry-leading copper growth pipeline. We are focused on creating value by advancing responsible growth and ensuring resilience built on a foundation of stakeholder trust. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources

Investor Contact:
Emma Chapman
Vice President, Investor Relations
+44.207.509.6576
emma.chapman@teck.com

Media Contact:
Dale Steeves
Director, External Communications
236.987.7405
dale.steeves@teck.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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