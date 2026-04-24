Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Miner kämpfen, entsteht in Finnland der vielleicht billigste Bitcoin Europas
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41DHS | ISIN: FI4000591698 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGITALIST GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIGITALIST GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Digitalist Group Oyj: Digitalist Group Plc's Business Review, 1 January - 31 March 2026

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC Stock Exchange Release 24.4.2026 at 9:00

Digitalist Group Plc's Business Review, 1 January - 31 March 2026

January-March 2026 (comparable figures for 2025 in parentheses):

  • Turnover: EUR 3.8 million (EUR 4.5 million), decrease of 14.0%.
  • EBITDA: EUR -0.4 million (EUR -0.1 million), -10.6% of turnover (-3.0%).
  • EBIT: EUR -0.5 million (EUR -0.3 million), -13.9% of turnover (-5.9%).
  • Net income: EUR -1.3 million (EUR -1.0 million), -32.8% of turnover (-23.0%).
  • Earnings per share (diluted and undiluted): EUR -0.45 (EUR -0.37).*
  • Number of employees at the end of the review period: 120 (123), reduction of 2.4%.

*The 2025 figures are presented on a comparable basis following the share consolidation on 15 August 2025.

CEO's review

The first quarter of 2026 has been a challenging start to the year. Turnover declined compared with the relatively strong first quarter of 2025, and profitability weakened, reflecting continued caution among clients across the Nordic markets. While the underlying direction of our work remains on track, the pace of client activity in the early part of the year has been slower than we anticipated.

Turnover for the quarter amounted to EUR 3.8 million, compared with EUR 4.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. EBITDA came in at EUR -0.4 million (EUR -0.1 million), and EBIT at EUR -0.5 million (EUR -0.3 million). The decline reflects a demanding market environment, where longer decision cycles and tighter budgets continue to affect project starts. Cost savings in personnel and the use of subcontractors helped partially offset the impact of lower turnover.

Our work within applied AI continues to be an important area of development. Stacken, our secure AI platform, is now the foundation for a growing number of client initiatives, and demand for practical AI solutions that deliver measurable value continues to build, particularly in the public sector and regulated industries.

Operational efficiency and cost discipline remain central priorities. Beyond a slight reduction in headcount to 120 employees (123), we have tightened our use of external subcontractors and are gradually rebalancing our competencies toward areas of stronger demand, particularly applied AI and technology.

Although the start of the year has been more difficult than expected, our priorities remain unchanged: disciplined operations, sharper positioning, and continued development of our AI-driven services.

I would like to thank all our employees for their continued commitment and professionalism during a demanding quarter. I also thank our clients and shareholders for their continued trust as we work to build a stronger and more sustainable Digitalist Group.

CEO Magnus Leijonborg

FUTURE PROSPECTS

In 2026, it is expected that turnover and EBITDA will improve in comparison with 2025.

EVENTS SINCE THE REVIEW PERIOD

There have been no significant events since the end of the review period.

The stock exchange releases and the AGM Notice are on the company's website at https://investor.digitalistgroup.com/investor/

At the time of the business review, the company expects its working capital to be sufficient to cover its requirements over the next 12 months based on the financing support provided by the main owner if needed.

DIGITALIST GROUP OYJ
Board of Directors

Additional information:
Digitalist Group Plc
CEO Magnus Leijonborg, tel. +46 76 315 8422, magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com
Chairman of the Board Esa Matikainen, tel. +358 40 506 0080, esa.matikainen@digitalistgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
https://digitalist.global


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.