EQS-News: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Vulcan breaks ground at Lionheart lithium chemicals facility
Vulcan Energy (ASX: VUL, FSE: VUL) ('Vulcan' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce major construction works are now underway at the Company's centrallithium chemical plant at Infraserv IndustrialPark Höchst in Frankfurt, one of the largest major chemical and energy precincts in Europe.
The occasion was marked by a groundbreaking ceremony attended by the Minister-President of the state of Hesse, Boris Rhein, the Lord Mayor of Frankfurt am Main, Mike Josef, and other key government, financial and industry stakeholders. The strong attendance underscored the high-level support for domestic lithium production in Germany and its strategic role in the European battery value chain.
The downstream central lithium chemicals plant will be used for the conversion of lithium chloride into lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM) using electrolysis. Lionheart, Vulcan's first phase of production, targets production capacity of 24,000 tonnes of LHM, enough for ca. 500,000electric vehicle batteries per annum, with a co-product of 275 GWh of renewable power and 560 GWh of heat per annum for local consumers, over an estimated 30-year project life1.
"We are delighted to move beyond preparatory works and start full scale construction at our commercial lithium chemical plant. This groundbreaking event follows a similar ceremony held at our upstream lithium extraction plant in Landau late last year and highlights the progress towards our construction schedule and our 2028 commercial start of production target. We are grateful to all our stakeholders who joined us for the event and are working with Vulcan to bring Lionheart to life."
Figure 1: Special guests at the groundbreaking ceremony in Frankfurt. Photo credit: ARTIS-Photographic, Uli Deck.
The Company secured its €2.2bn ($3.9bn) funding package in December 2025 and made its positive Final
Figure 2: Map of Vulcan's Lionheart Project and future phases.
At Lionheart, lithium is to be extracted from low impurity geothermal sub-surface brines using Vulcan's adsorption type direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology. Naturally heated, the brine powers production and conversion of lithium to battery-quality material by creating a renewable energy co-product for use in operations, with surplus sold into the local energy market.
Vulcan's two-step process starts with lithium extraction and is followed by downstream processing of the lithium using electrolysis at its central lithium processing plant.
The Company is in receipt of all regulatory construction related approvals for its central lithium chemicals plant and the groundbreaking event now marks the transition from preparatory works to full scale construction activities in the downstream as well as upstream components of Lionheart.
Figure 3: Lionheart Project integrated lithium and renewable energy business.
Daniel Tydde | Company Secretary
Jeremy McManus | Head of Investor Relations | jmcmanus@v-er.eu | +61 422 000 675
Judith Buchan | Head of Corporate Communications | jbuchan@v-er.eu | +61 411 597 326
Please contact Vulcan's Legal Counsel Germany, Dr Meinhard Grodde, for matters relating to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing on mgrodde@v-er.eu
About Vulcan Energy
Vulcan Energy (ASX: VUL, FSE: VUL) is building the world's first integrated carbon neutral lithium and renewable energy
Lithium is to be extracted from low impurity geothermal sub-surface brines using Vulcan's industry-leading VULSORB
Extraction is only the starting point for Vulcan. The Company has reimagined mining using innovation to integrate and
For more information, please go to www.v-er.eu
Disclaimer
Some of the statements appearing in this announcement may be in the nature of forward-looking statements. You should be
Vulcan does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to
This announcement is not an offer, invitation or recommendation to subscribe for, or purchase securities by Vulcan. Nor
Competent Person Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to estimates of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves is extracted from the Bridging Engineering Study Results announcement on 16 November 2023 (Bridging Study Announcement) and the Future Phase Pipeline - Mannheim Resources Growth announcement on 9 July 20252, both of which are available to view on Vulcan's website at http://v-er.eu.Vulcan confirms, that in respect of the estimates of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves included in this announcement:
a) it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement, and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the original market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed; and
b) the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented in this announcement have
The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results is extracted from the "Positive start to Phase One
The information in this announcement that relates to production targets is extracted from the Bridging Study Announcement. Vulcan confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production targets included in the original market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
This announcement contains forecast financial information (including forecast financial information derived from the Company's production targets). This forecast financial information is based on the material assumptions set out in (or
The Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for making the forward-looking statements in this announcement
24.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
|Unit 1, Level 11, 1 Spring Street
|WA 6000 Perth
|Australia
|E-mail:
|dtydde@v-er.eu
|Internet:
|www.v-er.eu
|ISIN:
|AU0000066086
|WKN:
|A2PV3A
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2314344
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2314344 24.04.2026 CET/CEST