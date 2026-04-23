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PR Newswire
23.04.2026 19:04 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2026

MIDDLETOWN, Md., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTCID: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $2.9 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2026, representing an increase of $970 thousand, or 51.5%, over net income of $1.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, reported for the same period in 2025. Compared to fourth quarter 2025 results of $2.4 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, net income improved $484 thousand, or 20.4%.

Balance Sheet

Assets totaled $1.15 billion as of March 31, 2026, representing an increase of $24.3 million since December 31, 2025, and an increase of $95.3 million since March 31, 2025. Growth since December 31, 2025 was driven by growth in deposits and advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") of $12.0 million and $9.0 million, respectively. Growth since March 31, 2025 was driven by growth in deposits and advances from the FHLB of $64.1 million and $17.0 million, respectively.

Loan balances outstanding grew to $947.9 million as of March 31, 2026, representing an increase of $17.1 million, or 7.3% annualized from December 31, 2025, and $84.6 million, or 9.8%, from March 31, 2025. Residential loans, including home equity loans, commercial and industrial loans and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, grew $7.4 million, $6.1 million, and $5.1 million, respectively, since December 31, 2025. A decline in construction and land development loans of $2.7 million during the same period offset the growth in other loan portfolios. Since March 31, 2025, growth in residential real estate loans, including home equity loans, construction and land development loans, non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and owner occupied commercial real estate loans of $30.7 million, $19.0 million, $15.5 million, $13.7 million, and $8.7 million, respectively, contributed to total net growth of $84.6 million.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $10.0 million during the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $9.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and $8.4 million for the same period in 2025. On a quarterly basis, the net interest margin (the "NIM") increased from 3.36% during the first quarter of 2025 to 3.56% and 3.62% during the fourth quarter of 2025 and first quarter of 2026, respectively. The Company's improving NIM reflects continued upward repricing of fixed rate loans and securities booked during a period of lower interest rates, and a falling cost of total funds driven by cuts to short-term interest rates during the fourth quarters of both 2024 and 2025 by the Federal Reserve Bank. The Company's yield on earning assets increased from 5.29% for the first quarter of 2025 to 5.39% for the first quarter of 2026. The Company's cost of funds decreased from 2.06% for the first quarter of 2025 to 1.85% for the first quarter of 2026.

Noninterest Income

Linked Quarter: First Quarter 2026 vs. Fourth Quarter 2025 - Noninterest income in the first quarter 2026 declined $253 thousand compared to the fourth quarter 2025. Mortgage banking revenue decreased $191 thousand with decreased mortgage origination and sale activity, reflecting volatile interest rates during the first quarter of 2026. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance decreased $36 thousand and reflected equity market performance on a relative basis.

First Quarter 2026 vs. First Quarter 2025 - Noninterest income increased $49 thousand. Mortgage banking revenue increased $73 thousand with modest improvement in quarterly secondary market sales volume. In addition, card and merchant services fees and service charges on deposits increased $32 thousand and $28 thousand, respectively, with increased transaction volume and account growth. Other noninterest income decreased $72 thousand as broker fees received in 2025 for referrals of Small Business Administration qualified loans totaling $72 thousand were not replicated in 2026.

Noninterest Expense

Linked Quarter: First Quarter 2026 vs. Fourth Quarter 2025 ,Noninterest expense decreased $337 thousand on a linked quarter basis. The decrease included decreases in (i) FDIC insurance expense of $189 thousand, as the fourth quarter 2025 expense included a one-time $200 thousand accrual adjustment, and (ii) salaries and employee benefits expense of $122 thousand, reflecting lower health care costs.

First Quarter 2026 vs. First Quarter 2025 - Noninterest expense increased $593 thousand quarter over quarter. Growth included increases in data and item processing of $185 thousand, salaries and employee benefits expense of $132 thousand, occupancy and equipment expense of $91 thousand, and other noninterest expenses of $157 thousand. The increase in data and item processing reflected general growth and increased processing activity. The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense reflected annual merit increases and new hire activity. The increase in occupancy and equipment expense was driven by additional lease and depreciation expense associated with the relocation of an existing branch facility and the renovation of a second branch facility. The increase in other noninterest expenses included increases in donations and sponsorships expense of $40 thousand, training and development expense of $35 thousand and ATM card expenses of $27 thousand.

Asset Quality

The ratio of the allowance for credit losses (the "ACL") to loans (the "ACL - loans ratio") was 1.02% as of March 31, 2026 compared to 1.06% as of December 31, 2025. The ACL as of December 31, 2025 included a specific reserve totaling $748 thousand representing 100% of the outstanding balance of a single commercial loan to a borrower that uncovered internal theft by one of its owners. Exclusive of this specific reserve and the related loan balance, the adjusted ACL - loans ratio as of December 31, 2025 was 0.98%. During the first quarter of 2026, the Bank charged off the balance of $748 thousand. The increase in the ACL - loans ratio from 0.98%, as adjusted, as of December 31, 2025 to 1.02% as of March 31, 2026 generally reflected geopolitical turmoil and the uncertainty of the impact on economic conditions. During the first quarter of 2026, the Bank also recorded a loan loss recovery of $653 thousand related to a loan charged off in 2021. As a result of the loan loss recovery, offset by the increase in the ACL, the Bank recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $77 thousand during the first quarter of 2026.

As of March 31, 2026, non-performing assets totaled $1.2 million, or 0.11% of total assets, compared to $2.0 million, or 0.18% of total assets as of December 31, 2025, and $1.5 million, or 0.14% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025. The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was 0.01% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and zero percent for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.08 per common share on April 17, 2026, payable on May 8, 2026 to stockholders of record as of May 1, 2026.

Reclassification

Reclassifications of certain previously reported amounts have been made to conform to current period reporting. No such reclassifications were significant.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company may include certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. The Company believes these financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding the Company's performance and performance trends to facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP and users should recognize the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company might not be comparable to measures of other companies with similar titles.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "plans", "intends", the negative of these words and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may be included in comments regarding future financial performance, expected levels of future revenue and expenses such as credit losses, growth strategies, new business initiatives, and anticipated trends impacting performance. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor an assurance of future performance. While we believe the expectations of forward-looking statements to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially as forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and often outside of the control of the Company. Therefore, users should not rely on forward-looking statements.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055

John A. Scaldara, Jr.
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
301-371-3070

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries











Balance Sheets (unaudited)

















As of Period End




3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025









ASSETS








Cash and due from banks

$ 41,117,713

$ 30,707,438

$ 28,508,739

$ 67,210,170

$ 41,754,293


Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

51,710,763

53,681,375

54,390,834

46,712,422

42,514,398


Securities held-to-maturity

85,592,007

86,553,557

87,642,810

88,807,858

90,382,973



Less allowance for credit losses

50,414

78,511

73,338

92,176

93,416



Total securities held-to-maturity

85,541,593

86,475,046

87,569,472

88,715,682

90,289,557











Total securities

137,252,356

140,156,421

141,960,306

135,428,104

132,803,955


Equity securities, at cost

2,709,200

2,281,700

951,700

1,426,700

1,901,700


Loans

947,933,729

930,855,154

899,798,030

872,116,129

863,383,714



Less allowance for credit losses

9,701,472

9,842,370

9,648,797

8,675,088

8,525,628



Loans, net

938,232,257

921,012,784

890,149,233

863,441,041

854,858,086


Loans held for sale

3,241,537

3,935,463

3,782,055

1,445,377

564,685


Premises and equipment

6,238,824

6,423,885

6,335,780

6,169,205

5,587,862


Right-of-use asset

4,903,838

5,014,155

1,691,267

1,816,066

1,939,827


Accrued interest receivable

3,607,585

3,397,155

3,433,569

3,422,469

3,342,795


Deferred tax assets

4,226,269

4,452,078

4,501,612

4,356,321

4,431,764


Bank-owned life insurance

7,858,667

7,837,986

7,656,529

7,570,668

7,443,531


Goodwill

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507


Other assets

2,311,950

2,204,457

1,836,331

1,666,160

1,781,387











Total Assets

$ 1,153,356,703

$ 1,129,080,029

$ 1,092,463,628

$ 1,095,608,788

$ 1,058,066,392









LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Liabilities








Deposits:








Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 272,084,060

$ 257,415,232

$ 255,052,436

$ 256,355,584

$ 247,511,094



Interest-bearing

724,715,536

727,389,108

727,289,753

721,494,804

685,201,331



Total deposits

996,799,596

984,804,340

982,342,189

977,850,388

932,712,425



FHLB advances and other borrowings

42,000,000

33,000,000

5,000,000

15,000,000

25,000,000



Subordinated debt, net

12,056,006

12,052,944

12,049,882

12,046,819

12,043,757



Lease liabilities

4,983,788

5,088,540

1,760,706

1,886,828

2,011,829



Accrued interest payable

720,468

473,682

709,739

567,996

730,113



Other liabilities

5,272,313

4,809,964

4,306,714

4,321,095

4,380,812











Total Liabilities

1,061,832,171

1,040,229,470

1,006,169,230

1,011,673,126

976,878,936










Shareholders' Equity








Common stock

29,459

29,327

29,291

29,289

29,289



Additional paid-in-capital

41,642,026

41,649,351

41,588,025

41,469,625

41,351,223



Retained earnings

54,931,337

52,313,860

50,180,223

48,480,152

46,246,459



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,078,290)

(5,141,979)

(5,503,141)

(6,043,404)

(6,439,515)











Total Shareholders' Equity

91,524,532

88,850,559

86,294,398

83,935,662

81,187,456











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,153,356,703

$ 1,129,080,029

$ 1,092,463,628

$ 1,095,608,788

$ 1,058,066,392

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries












Statements of Income (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended












3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025









Interest Income







Loans, including fees

$ 13,870,716

$ 13,604,427

$ 13,086,145

$ 12,597,796

$ 12,228,538


Securities

989,011

994,358

946,231

888,721

858,632


Fed funds sold and other bank deposits

84,701

176,658

511,786

467,029

119,202



Total interest income

14,944,428

14,775,443

14,544,162

13,953,546

13,206,372









Interest Expense







Deposits

4,431,541

4,873,913

5,031,782

4,758,194

4,405,731


Subordinated debt

207,250

207,250

207,249

207,250

207,250


Other borrowed funds

295,339

57,799

137,305

149,325

189,055



Total interest expense

4,934,130

5,138,962

5,376,336

5,114,769

4,802,036









Net interest income

10,010,298

9,636,481

9,167,826

8,838,777

8,404,336

Provision for credit losses

(77,299)

124,140

960,847

148,330

248,558

Net interest income after provision







for credit losses

10,087,597

9,512,341

8,206,979

8,690,447

8,155,778









Noninterest income







Card and merchant services

313,701

337,191

333,325

310,082

281,415


Service charges on deposits

262,717

252,477

254,754

231,856

235,097


Mortgage banking revenue

236,836

428,177

348,561

406,440

164,015


Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

12,390

48,166

77,570

118,847

23,920


Other

5,672

18,737

40,436

25,959

77,870



Total noninterest income

831,316

1,084,748

1,054,646

1,093,184

782,317









Noninterest expense







Salaries and employee benefits

3,979,145

4,101,261

3,861,631

3,660,059

3,847,202


Data and item processing

1,030,332

1,043,435

940,872

911,744

845,027


Occupancy and equipment

761,855

709,382

641,092

623,512

670,904


Legal and professional fees

257,974

320,853

332,527

366,768

277,977


FDIC insurance

200,001

389,431

166,176

170,937

142,866


Advertising

97,674

74,846

91,883

79,253

107,375


Other

744,926

769,525

658,319

604,861

587,891



Total noninterest expense

7,071,907

7,408,733

6,692,500

6,417,134

6,479,242









Income before income tax expense

3,847,006

3,188,356

2,569,125

3,366,497

2,458,853

Income tax expense

994,757

820,106

634,729

898,493

576,217

Net income

$ 2,852,249

$ 2,368,250

$ 1,934,396

$ 2,468,004

$ 1,882,636

















Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries














Per Share Data (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended




3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025









Earnings per common share







Basic

$ 0.97

$ 0.81

$ 0.66

$ 0.84

$ 0.64


Diluted

$ 0.97

$ 0.80

$ 0.66

$ 0.84

$ 0.64

Common shares outstanding at period end

2,945,928

2,932,680

2,929,053

2,928,888

2,928,888

Average common shares outstanding







Basic

2,936,041

2,932,562

2,929,012

2,928,888

2,922,624


Diluted

2,947,910

2,956,327

2,952,922

2,944,207

2,937,508

Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.08

$ 0.08

$ 0.08

$ 0.08

$ 0.08

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries












Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

















As of Period End




3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025









Per Share Data







Common shares outstanding at period end

2,945,928

2,932,680

2,929,053

2,928,888

2,928,888


Book value per share

$ 31.07

$ 30.30

$ 29.46

$ 28.66

$ 27.72


Tangible book value per share

$ 30.51

$ 29.73

$ 28.90

$ 28.09

$ 27.15









Capital (bank consolidated only unless noted otherwise)







Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital

12.02 %

11.96 %

12.15 %

12.28 %

12.11 %


Tier 1 capital

12.02 %

11.96 %

12.15 %

12.28 %

12.11 %


Total risk-based capital

13.16 %

13.14 %

13.37 %

13.41 %

13.23 %


Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.47 %

9.48 %

9.32 %

9.29 %

9.47 %


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF)

7.80 %

7.74 %

7.76 %

7.52 %

7.53 %









Asset Quality Data







Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,232,834

$ 2,025,128

$ 2,044,469

$ 1,442,329

$ 1,488,718


Non-performing assets

$ 1,232,834

$ 2,025,128

$ 2,044,469

$ 1,442,329

$ 1,488,718


Non-performing assets plus loans past due 90+ days

$ 1,232,834

$ 2,025,128

$ 2,044,469

$ 1,442,329

$ 1,488,718


Non-performing loans to loans

0.13 %

0.22 %

0.23 %

0.17 %

0.17 %


Non-performing assets to total assets

0.11 %

0.18 %

0.19 %

0.13 %

0.14 %


Net (charge-offs) / recoveries

$ (90,410)

$ 3,450

$ 3,450

$ 4,520

$ 2,400


Net loan charge-offs to average loans

0.01 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %


ACL - loans1 to total loans

1.02 %

1.06 %

1.07 %

0.99 %

0.99 %


ACL - loans1 to non-performing assets plus loans past due 90+ days

786.92 %

486.01 %

471.95 %

601.46 %

572.68 %









Other Data








Return on average assets

1.02 %

0.85 %

0.70 %

0.92 %

0.74 %


Return on average equity

12.71 %

10.63 %

8.96 %

11.93 %

9.47 %


Net interest margin

3.62 %

3.56 %

3.40 %

3.37 %

3.36 %


Yield on interest-earning assets

5.39 %

5.45 %

5.38 %

5.32 %

5.29 %


Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.56 %

2.73 %

2.85 %

2.80 %

2.78 %


Loans to deposits ratio

95.10 %

94.52 %

91.60 %

89.19 %

92.57 %










1 "ACL-loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses specific to loans outstanding and does not include the allowance for credit losses related to off-balance

sheet credit exposure or the allowance for credit losses related to securities held-to-maturity.









Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries





































Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)








































Three Months Ended




March 31, 2026


December 31, 2025


March 31, 2025




Average

Balance


Interest


Yield /

Rate


Average

Balance


Interest


Yield /

Rate


Average

Balance


Interest


Yield /

Rate












ASSETS



















Interest-earning assets:




















Loans, including LHFS

$ 945,455,025


$ 13,870,716


5.83 %


$ 912,725,275


$ 13,604,427


5.92 %


$ 857,799,175


$ 12,228,538


5.76 %



Securities

141,858,443


989,011


2.79 %


141,711,495


994,358


2.81 %


135,129,415


858,632


2.54 %



Fed funds sold and other bank deposits

14,241,106


84,701


2.36 %


23,885,027


176,658


2.93 %


16,389,959


119,202


2.95 %




1,101,554,574


14,944,428


5.39 %


1,078,321,797


14,775,443


5.45 %


1,009,318,549


13,206,372


5.29 %






















Noninterest-earning assets

27,232,242






22,566,196






22,046,233



























Total Assets

$ 1,128,786,816






$ 1,100,887,993






$ 1,031,364,782

























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Demand deposits

$ 540,203,233


$ 2,858,754


2.10 %


$ 543,210,487


$ 3,171,644


2.32 %


$ 511,603,640


$ 2,964,668


2.35 %



Time deposits

182,279,894


1,572,787


3.42 %


185,466,889


1,702,269


3.64 %


156,928,392


1,441,063


3.72 %



Interest-bearing deposits

722,483,127


4,431,541


2.43 %


728,677,376


4,873,913


2.65 %


668,532,032


4,405,731


2.67 %



Borrowings

42,349,733


502,589


4.72 %


17,706,873


265,049


5.98 %


30,466,939


396,305


5.24 %



Interest-bearing liabilities

764,832,860


4,934,130


2.56 %


746,384,249


5,138,962


2.73 %


698,998,971


4,802,036


2.78 %


Noninterest-bearing liabilities:




















Demand deposits

260,898,989






259,251,011






244,507,561







Other

12,053,230






6,860,187






7,266,291



























Total Liabilities

1,037,785,079






1,012,495,447






950,772,823



























Cost of Total Deposits





1.79 %






1.96 %






1.96 %



Cost of Total Funds (interest-




















bearing liabilities plus non-




















interest-bearing deposits)





1.85 %






2.02 %






2.06 %






















Shareholders' equity

91,001,737






88,392,546






80,591,959



























Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity

$ 1,128,786,816






$ 1,100,887,993






$ 1,031,364,782



























Net interest income / NIM



$ 10,010,298


3.62 %




$ 9,636,481


3.56 %




$ 8,404,336


3.36 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries











Loan and Deposit Composition (unaudited)













As of Period End



3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025








Loans:







Commercial real estate:







Construction and land development

$ 84,428,311

$ 87,098,819

$ 80,671,698

$ 67,819,407

$ 65,421,754


Multifamily

23,033,500

23,416,919

22,749,443

22,989,449

24,142,268


Farmland

30,473,035

30,057,354

29,121,486

32,872,235

32,376,907


Other:








Owner occupied

152,110,763

147,006,921

142,991,662

139,335,615

143,451,648



Non-owner occupied

178,593,573

177,115,227

170,462,324

164,434,003

163,089,171









Residential real estate, including home equity

329,551,095

322,126,792

314,145,221

307,500,247

298,829,304

Commercial and industrial

145,316,304

139,246,435

135,174,298

132,669,094

131,591,369

Consumer


936,235

1,181,301

868,300

847,668

915,551



Gross loans

944,442,816

927,249,768

896,184,432

868,467,718

859,817,972



Net deferred loan costs

3,490,913

3,605,386

3,613,598

3,648,411

3,565,742



Total Loans

$ 947,933,729

$ 930,855,154

$ 899,798,030

$ 872,116,129

$ 863,383,714








Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 272,084,060

$ 257,415,232

$ 255,052,436

$ 256,355,584

$ 247,511,094

Interest-bearing:







NOW 1

197,158,536

199,685,709

202,974,127

203,465,972

193,760,532


Savings

75,285,399

71,859,873

71,308,729

73,765,147

72,670,367


Money market 1

271,791,739

272,585,155

266,564,412

260,793,172

251,803,391


Time


180,479,862

183,258,371

186,442,485

183,470,513

166,967,041



Total interest-bearing

724,715,536

727,389,108

727,289,753

721,494,804

685,201,331



Total Deposits

$ 996,799,596

$ 984,804,340

$ 982,342,189

$ 977,850,388

$ 932,712,425









1 Includes demand transaction accounts enrolled in the Bank's reciprocal deposit program.









SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.