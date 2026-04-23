Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2026

MIDDLETOWN, Md., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTCID: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $2.9 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2026, representing an increase of $970 thousand, or 51.5%, over net income of $1.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, reported for the same period in 2025. Compared to fourth quarter 2025 results of $2.4 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, net income improved $484 thousand, or 20.4%.
Balance Sheet
Assets totaled $1.15 billion as of March 31, 2026, representing an increase of $24.3 million since December 31, 2025, and an increase of $95.3 million since March 31, 2025. Growth since December 31, 2025 was driven by growth in deposits and advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") of $12.0 million and $9.0 million, respectively. Growth since March 31, 2025 was driven by growth in deposits and advances from the FHLB of $64.1 million and $17.0 million, respectively.
Loan balances outstanding grew to $947.9 million as of March 31, 2026, representing an increase of $17.1 million, or 7.3% annualized from December 31, 2025, and $84.6 million, or 9.8%, from March 31, 2025. Residential loans, including home equity loans, commercial and industrial loans and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, grew $7.4 million, $6.1 million, and $5.1 million, respectively, since December 31, 2025. A decline in construction and land development loans of $2.7 million during the same period offset the growth in other loan portfolios. Since March 31, 2025, growth in residential real estate loans, including home equity loans, construction and land development loans, non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and owner occupied commercial real estate loans of $30.7 million, $19.0 million, $15.5 million, $13.7 million, and $8.7 million, respectively, contributed to total net growth of $84.6 million.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income totaled $10.0 million during the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $9.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and $8.4 million for the same period in 2025. On a quarterly basis, the net interest margin (the "NIM") increased from 3.36% during the first quarter of 2025 to 3.56% and 3.62% during the fourth quarter of 2025 and first quarter of 2026, respectively. The Company's improving NIM reflects continued upward repricing of fixed rate loans and securities booked during a period of lower interest rates, and a falling cost of total funds driven by cuts to short-term interest rates during the fourth quarters of both 2024 and 2025 by the Federal Reserve Bank. The Company's yield on earning assets increased from 5.29% for the first quarter of 2025 to 5.39% for the first quarter of 2026. The Company's cost of funds decreased from 2.06% for the first quarter of 2025 to 1.85% for the first quarter of 2026.
Noninterest Income
Linked Quarter: First Quarter 2026 vs. Fourth Quarter 2025 - Noninterest income in the first quarter 2026 declined $253 thousand compared to the fourth quarter 2025. Mortgage banking revenue decreased $191 thousand with decreased mortgage origination and sale activity, reflecting volatile interest rates during the first quarter of 2026. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance decreased $36 thousand and reflected equity market performance on a relative basis.
First Quarter 2026 vs. First Quarter 2025 - Noninterest income increased $49 thousand. Mortgage banking revenue increased $73 thousand with modest improvement in quarterly secondary market sales volume. In addition, card and merchant services fees and service charges on deposits increased $32 thousand and $28 thousand, respectively, with increased transaction volume and account growth. Other noninterest income decreased $72 thousand as broker fees received in 2025 for referrals of Small Business Administration qualified loans totaling $72 thousand were not replicated in 2026.
Noninterest Expense
Linked Quarter: First Quarter 2026 vs. Fourth Quarter 2025 ,Noninterest expense decreased $337 thousand on a linked quarter basis. The decrease included decreases in (i) FDIC insurance expense of $189 thousand, as the fourth quarter 2025 expense included a one-time $200 thousand accrual adjustment, and (ii) salaries and employee benefits expense of $122 thousand, reflecting lower health care costs.
First Quarter 2026 vs. First Quarter 2025 - Noninterest expense increased $593 thousand quarter over quarter. Growth included increases in data and item processing of $185 thousand, salaries and employee benefits expense of $132 thousand, occupancy and equipment expense of $91 thousand, and other noninterest expenses of $157 thousand. The increase in data and item processing reflected general growth and increased processing activity. The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense reflected annual merit increases and new hire activity. The increase in occupancy and equipment expense was driven by additional lease and depreciation expense associated with the relocation of an existing branch facility and the renovation of a second branch facility. The increase in other noninterest expenses included increases in donations and sponsorships expense of $40 thousand, training and development expense of $35 thousand and ATM card expenses of $27 thousand.
Asset Quality
The ratio of the allowance for credit losses (the "ACL") to loans (the "ACL - loans ratio") was 1.02% as of March 31, 2026 compared to 1.06% as of December 31, 2025. The ACL as of December 31, 2025 included a specific reserve totaling $748 thousand representing 100% of the outstanding balance of a single commercial loan to a borrower that uncovered internal theft by one of its owners. Exclusive of this specific reserve and the related loan balance, the adjusted ACL - loans ratio as of December 31, 2025 was 0.98%. During the first quarter of 2026, the Bank charged off the balance of $748 thousand. The increase in the ACL - loans ratio from 0.98%, as adjusted, as of December 31, 2025 to 1.02% as of March 31, 2026 generally reflected geopolitical turmoil and the uncertainty of the impact on economic conditions. During the first quarter of 2026, the Bank also recorded a loan loss recovery of $653 thousand related to a loan charged off in 2021. As a result of the loan loss recovery, offset by the increase in the ACL, the Bank recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $77 thousand during the first quarter of 2026.
As of March 31, 2026, non-performing assets totaled $1.2 million, or 0.11% of total assets, compared to $2.0 million, or 0.18% of total assets as of December 31, 2025, and $1.5 million, or 0.14% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025. The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was 0.01% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and zero percent for the year ended December 31, 2025.
Dividend
The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.08 per common share on April 17, 2026, payable on May 8, 2026 to stockholders of record as of May 1, 2026.
Reclassification
Reclassifications of certain previously reported amounts have been made to conform to current period reporting. No such reclassifications were significant.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company may include certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. The Company believes these financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding the Company's performance and performance trends to facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP and users should recognize the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company might not be comparable to measures of other companies with similar titles.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "plans", "intends", the negative of these words and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may be included in comments regarding future financial performance, expected levels of future revenue and expenses such as credit losses, growth strategies, new business initiatives, and anticipated trends impacting performance. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor an assurance of future performance. While we believe the expectations of forward-looking statements to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially as forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and often outside of the control of the Company. Therefore, users should not rely on forward-looking statements.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055
John A. Scaldara, Jr.
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
301-371-3070
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
As of Period End
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 41,117,713
$ 30,707,438
$ 28,508,739
$ 67,210,170
$ 41,754,293
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
51,710,763
53,681,375
54,390,834
46,712,422
42,514,398
Securities held-to-maturity
85,592,007
86,553,557
87,642,810
88,807,858
90,382,973
Less allowance for credit losses
50,414
78,511
73,338
92,176
93,416
Total securities held-to-maturity
85,541,593
86,475,046
87,569,472
88,715,682
90,289,557
Total securities
137,252,356
140,156,421
141,960,306
135,428,104
132,803,955
Equity securities, at cost
2,709,200
2,281,700
951,700
1,426,700
1,901,700
Loans
947,933,729
930,855,154
899,798,030
872,116,129
863,383,714
Less allowance for credit losses
9,701,472
9,842,370
9,648,797
8,675,088
8,525,628
Loans, net
938,232,257
921,012,784
890,149,233
863,441,041
854,858,086
Loans held for sale
3,241,537
3,935,463
3,782,055
1,445,377
564,685
Premises and equipment
6,238,824
6,423,885
6,335,780
6,169,205
5,587,862
Right-of-use asset
4,903,838
5,014,155
1,691,267
1,816,066
1,939,827
Accrued interest receivable
3,607,585
3,397,155
3,433,569
3,422,469
3,342,795
Deferred tax assets
4,226,269
4,452,078
4,501,612
4,356,321
4,431,764
Bank-owned life insurance
7,858,667
7,837,986
7,656,529
7,570,668
7,443,531
Goodwill
1,656,507
1,656,507
1,656,507
1,656,507
1,656,507
Other assets
2,311,950
2,204,457
1,836,331
1,666,160
1,781,387
Total Assets
$ 1,153,356,703
$ 1,129,080,029
$ 1,092,463,628
$ 1,095,608,788
$ 1,058,066,392
LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 272,084,060
$ 257,415,232
$ 255,052,436
$ 256,355,584
$ 247,511,094
Interest-bearing
724,715,536
727,389,108
727,289,753
721,494,804
685,201,331
Total deposits
996,799,596
984,804,340
982,342,189
977,850,388
932,712,425
FHLB advances and other borrowings
42,000,000
33,000,000
5,000,000
15,000,000
25,000,000
Subordinated debt, net
12,056,006
12,052,944
12,049,882
12,046,819
12,043,757
Lease liabilities
4,983,788
5,088,540
1,760,706
1,886,828
2,011,829
Accrued interest payable
720,468
473,682
709,739
567,996
730,113
Other liabilities
5,272,313
4,809,964
4,306,714
4,321,095
4,380,812
Total Liabilities
1,061,832,171
1,040,229,470
1,006,169,230
1,011,673,126
976,878,936
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
29,459
29,327
29,291
29,289
29,289
Additional paid-in-capital
41,642,026
41,649,351
41,588,025
41,469,625
41,351,223
Retained earnings
54,931,337
52,313,860
50,180,223
48,480,152
46,246,459
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,078,290)
(5,141,979)
(5,503,141)
(6,043,404)
(6,439,515)
Total Shareholders' Equity
91,524,532
88,850,559
86,294,398
83,935,662
81,187,456
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 1,153,356,703
$ 1,129,080,029
$ 1,092,463,628
$ 1,095,608,788
$ 1,058,066,392
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Statements of Income (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$ 13,870,716
$ 13,604,427
$ 13,086,145
$ 12,597,796
$ 12,228,538
Securities
989,011
994,358
946,231
888,721
858,632
Fed funds sold and other bank deposits
84,701
176,658
511,786
467,029
119,202
Total interest income
14,944,428
14,775,443
14,544,162
13,953,546
13,206,372
Interest Expense
Deposits
4,431,541
4,873,913
5,031,782
4,758,194
4,405,731
Subordinated debt
207,250
207,250
207,249
207,250
207,250
Other borrowed funds
295,339
57,799
137,305
149,325
189,055
Total interest expense
4,934,130
5,138,962
5,376,336
5,114,769
4,802,036
Net interest income
10,010,298
9,636,481
9,167,826
8,838,777
8,404,336
Provision for credit losses
(77,299)
124,140
960,847
148,330
248,558
Net interest income after provision
for credit losses
10,087,597
9,512,341
8,206,979
8,690,447
8,155,778
Noninterest income
Card and merchant services
313,701
337,191
333,325
310,082
281,415
Service charges on deposits
262,717
252,477
254,754
231,856
235,097
Mortgage banking revenue
236,836
428,177
348,561
406,440
164,015
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
12,390
48,166
77,570
118,847
23,920
Other
5,672
18,737
40,436
25,959
77,870
Total noninterest income
831,316
1,084,748
1,054,646
1,093,184
782,317
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
3,979,145
4,101,261
3,861,631
3,660,059
3,847,202
Data and item processing
1,030,332
1,043,435
940,872
911,744
845,027
Occupancy and equipment
761,855
709,382
641,092
623,512
670,904
Legal and professional fees
257,974
320,853
332,527
366,768
277,977
FDIC insurance
200,001
389,431
166,176
170,937
142,866
Advertising
97,674
74,846
91,883
79,253
107,375
Other
744,926
769,525
658,319
604,861
587,891
Total noninterest expense
7,071,907
7,408,733
6,692,500
6,417,134
6,479,242
Income before income tax expense
3,847,006
3,188,356
2,569,125
3,366,497
2,458,853
Income tax expense
994,757
820,106
634,729
898,493
576,217
Net income
$ 2,852,249
$ 2,368,250
$ 1,934,396
$ 2,468,004
$ 1,882,636
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Per Share Data (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.97
$ 0.81
$ 0.66
$ 0.84
$ 0.64
Diluted
$ 0.97
$ 0.80
$ 0.66
$ 0.84
$ 0.64
Common shares outstanding at period end
2,945,928
2,932,680
2,929,053
2,928,888
2,928,888
Average common shares outstanding
Basic
2,936,041
2,932,562
2,929,012
2,928,888
2,922,624
Diluted
2,947,910
2,956,327
2,952,922
2,944,207
2,937,508
Cash dividends paid per common share
$ 0.08
$ 0.08
$ 0.08
$ 0.08
$ 0.08
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
As of Period End
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
Per Share Data
Common shares outstanding at period end
2,945,928
2,932,680
2,929,053
2,928,888
2,928,888
Book value per share
$ 31.07
$ 30.30
$ 29.46
$ 28.66
$ 27.72
Tangible book value per share
$ 30.51
$ 29.73
$ 28.90
$ 28.09
$ 27.15
Capital (bank consolidated only unless noted otherwise)
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital
12.02 %
11.96 %
12.15 %
12.28 %
12.11 %
Tier 1 capital
12.02 %
11.96 %
12.15 %
12.28 %
12.11 %
Total risk-based capital
13.16 %
13.14 %
13.37 %
13.41 %
13.23 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.47 %
9.48 %
9.32 %
9.29 %
9.47 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF)
7.80 %
7.74 %
7.76 %
7.52 %
7.53 %
Asset Quality Data
Nonaccrual loans
$ 1,232,834
$ 2,025,128
$ 2,044,469
$ 1,442,329
$ 1,488,718
Non-performing assets
$ 1,232,834
$ 2,025,128
$ 2,044,469
$ 1,442,329
$ 1,488,718
Non-performing assets plus loans past due 90+ days
$ 1,232,834
$ 2,025,128
$ 2,044,469
$ 1,442,329
$ 1,488,718
Non-performing loans to loans
0.13 %
0.22 %
0.23 %
0.17 %
0.17 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.11 %
0.18 %
0.19 %
0.13 %
0.14 %
Net (charge-offs) / recoveries
$ (90,410)
$ 3,450
$ 3,450
$ 4,520
$ 2,400
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
0.01 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
ACL - loans1 to total loans
1.02 %
1.06 %
1.07 %
0.99 %
0.99 %
ACL - loans1 to non-performing assets plus loans past due 90+ days
786.92 %
486.01 %
471.95 %
601.46 %
572.68 %
Other Data
Return on average assets
1.02 %
0.85 %
0.70 %
0.92 %
0.74 %
Return on average equity
12.71 %
10.63 %
8.96 %
11.93 %
9.47 %
Net interest margin
3.62 %
3.56 %
3.40 %
3.37 %
3.36 %
Yield on interest-earning assets
5.39 %
5.45 %
5.38 %
5.32 %
5.29 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
2.56 %
2.73 %
2.85 %
2.80 %
2.78 %
Loans to deposits ratio
95.10 %
94.52 %
91.60 %
89.19 %
92.57 %
1 "ACL-loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses specific to loans outstanding and does not include the allowance for credit losses related to off-balance
sheet credit exposure or the allowance for credit losses related to securities held-to-maturity.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield /
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, including LHFS
$ 945,455,025
$ 13,870,716
5.83 %
$ 912,725,275
$ 13,604,427
5.92 %
$ 857,799,175
$ 12,228,538
5.76 %
Securities
141,858,443
989,011
2.79 %
141,711,495
994,358
2.81 %
135,129,415
858,632
2.54 %
Fed funds sold and other bank deposits
14,241,106
84,701
2.36 %
23,885,027
176,658
2.93 %
16,389,959
119,202
2.95 %
1,101,554,574
14,944,428
5.39 %
1,078,321,797
14,775,443
5.45 %
1,009,318,549
13,206,372
5.29 %
Noninterest-earning assets
27,232,242
22,566,196
22,046,233
Total Assets
$ 1,128,786,816
$ 1,100,887,993
$ 1,031,364,782
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$ 540,203,233
$ 2,858,754
2.10 %
$ 543,210,487
$ 3,171,644
2.32 %
$ 511,603,640
$ 2,964,668
2.35 %
Time deposits
182,279,894
1,572,787
3.42 %
185,466,889
1,702,269
3.64 %
156,928,392
1,441,063
3.72 %
Interest-bearing deposits
722,483,127
4,431,541
2.43 %
728,677,376
4,873,913
2.65 %
668,532,032
4,405,731
2.67 %
Borrowings
42,349,733
502,589
4.72 %
17,706,873
265,049
5.98 %
30,466,939
396,305
5.24 %
Interest-bearing liabilities
764,832,860
4,934,130
2.56 %
746,384,249
5,138,962
2.73 %
698,998,971
4,802,036
2.78 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
260,898,989
259,251,011
244,507,561
Other
12,053,230
6,860,187
7,266,291
Total Liabilities
1,037,785,079
1,012,495,447
950,772,823
Cost of Total Deposits
1.79 %
1.96 %
1.96 %
Cost of Total Funds (interest-
bearing liabilities plus non-
interest-bearing deposits)
1.85 %
2.02 %
2.06 %
Shareholders' equity
91,001,737
88,392,546
80,591,959
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
$ 1,128,786,816
$ 1,100,887,993
$ 1,031,364,782
Net interest income / NIM
$ 10,010,298
3.62 %
$ 9,636,481
3.56 %
$ 8,404,336
3.36 %
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan and Deposit Composition (unaudited)
As of Period End
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
Loans:
Commercial real estate:
Construction and land development
$ 84,428,311
$ 87,098,819
$ 80,671,698
$ 67,819,407
$ 65,421,754
Multifamily
23,033,500
23,416,919
22,749,443
22,989,449
24,142,268
Farmland
30,473,035
30,057,354
29,121,486
32,872,235
32,376,907
Other:
Owner occupied
152,110,763
147,006,921
142,991,662
139,335,615
143,451,648
Non-owner occupied
178,593,573
177,115,227
170,462,324
164,434,003
163,089,171
Residential real estate, including home equity
329,551,095
322,126,792
314,145,221
307,500,247
298,829,304
Commercial and industrial
145,316,304
139,246,435
135,174,298
132,669,094
131,591,369
Consumer
936,235
1,181,301
868,300
847,668
915,551
Gross loans
944,442,816
927,249,768
896,184,432
868,467,718
859,817,972
Net deferred loan costs
3,490,913
3,605,386
3,613,598
3,648,411
3,565,742
Total Loans
$ 947,933,729
$ 930,855,154
$ 899,798,030
$ 872,116,129
$ 863,383,714
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 272,084,060
$ 257,415,232
$ 255,052,436
$ 256,355,584
$ 247,511,094
Interest-bearing:
NOW 1
197,158,536
199,685,709
202,974,127
203,465,972
193,760,532
Savings
75,285,399
71,859,873
71,308,729
73,765,147
72,670,367
Money market 1
271,791,739
272,585,155
266,564,412
260,793,172
251,803,391
Time
180,479,862
183,258,371
186,442,485
183,470,513
166,967,041
Total interest-bearing
724,715,536
727,389,108
727,289,753
721,494,804
685,201,331
Total Deposits
$ 996,799,596
$ 984,804,340
$ 982,342,189
$ 977,850,388
$ 932,712,425
1 Includes demand transaction accounts enrolled in the Bank's reciprocal deposit program.
SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.