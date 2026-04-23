Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2026

MIDDLETOWN, Md., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTCID: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $2.9 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2026, representing an increase of $970 thousand, or 51.5%, over net income of $1.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, reported for the same period in 2025. Compared to fourth quarter 2025 results of $2.4 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, net income improved $484 thousand, or 20.4%.

Balance Sheet

Assets totaled $1.15 billion as of March 31, 2026, representing an increase of $24.3 million since December 31, 2025, and an increase of $95.3 million since March 31, 2025. Growth since December 31, 2025 was driven by growth in deposits and advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") of $12.0 million and $9.0 million, respectively. Growth since March 31, 2025 was driven by growth in deposits and advances from the FHLB of $64.1 million and $17.0 million, respectively.

Loan balances outstanding grew to $947.9 million as of March 31, 2026, representing an increase of $17.1 million, or 7.3% annualized from December 31, 2025, and $84.6 million, or 9.8%, from March 31, 2025. Residential loans, including home equity loans, commercial and industrial loans and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, grew $7.4 million, $6.1 million, and $5.1 million, respectively, since December 31, 2025. A decline in construction and land development loans of $2.7 million during the same period offset the growth in other loan portfolios. Since March 31, 2025, growth in residential real estate loans, including home equity loans, construction and land development loans, non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and owner occupied commercial real estate loans of $30.7 million, $19.0 million, $15.5 million, $13.7 million, and $8.7 million, respectively, contributed to total net growth of $84.6 million.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $10.0 million during the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $9.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and $8.4 million for the same period in 2025. On a quarterly basis, the net interest margin (the "NIM") increased from 3.36% during the first quarter of 2025 to 3.56% and 3.62% during the fourth quarter of 2025 and first quarter of 2026, respectively. The Company's improving NIM reflects continued upward repricing of fixed rate loans and securities booked during a period of lower interest rates, and a falling cost of total funds driven by cuts to short-term interest rates during the fourth quarters of both 2024 and 2025 by the Federal Reserve Bank. The Company's yield on earning assets increased from 5.29% for the first quarter of 2025 to 5.39% for the first quarter of 2026. The Company's cost of funds decreased from 2.06% for the first quarter of 2025 to 1.85% for the first quarter of 2026.

Noninterest Income

Linked Quarter: First Quarter 2026 vs. Fourth Quarter 2025 - Noninterest income in the first quarter 2026 declined $253 thousand compared to the fourth quarter 2025. Mortgage banking revenue decreased $191 thousand with decreased mortgage origination and sale activity, reflecting volatile interest rates during the first quarter of 2026. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance decreased $36 thousand and reflected equity market performance on a relative basis.

First Quarter 2026 vs. First Quarter 2025 - Noninterest income increased $49 thousand. Mortgage banking revenue increased $73 thousand with modest improvement in quarterly secondary market sales volume. In addition, card and merchant services fees and service charges on deposits increased $32 thousand and $28 thousand, respectively, with increased transaction volume and account growth. Other noninterest income decreased $72 thousand as broker fees received in 2025 for referrals of Small Business Administration qualified loans totaling $72 thousand were not replicated in 2026.

Noninterest Expense

Linked Quarter: First Quarter 2026 vs. Fourth Quarter 2025 ,Noninterest expense decreased $337 thousand on a linked quarter basis. The decrease included decreases in (i) FDIC insurance expense of $189 thousand, as the fourth quarter 2025 expense included a one-time $200 thousand accrual adjustment, and (ii) salaries and employee benefits expense of $122 thousand, reflecting lower health care costs.

First Quarter 2026 vs. First Quarter 2025 - Noninterest expense increased $593 thousand quarter over quarter. Growth included increases in data and item processing of $185 thousand, salaries and employee benefits expense of $132 thousand, occupancy and equipment expense of $91 thousand, and other noninterest expenses of $157 thousand. The increase in data and item processing reflected general growth and increased processing activity. The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense reflected annual merit increases and new hire activity. The increase in occupancy and equipment expense was driven by additional lease and depreciation expense associated with the relocation of an existing branch facility and the renovation of a second branch facility. The increase in other noninterest expenses included increases in donations and sponsorships expense of $40 thousand, training and development expense of $35 thousand and ATM card expenses of $27 thousand.

Asset Quality

The ratio of the allowance for credit losses (the "ACL") to loans (the "ACL - loans ratio") was 1.02% as of March 31, 2026 compared to 1.06% as of December 31, 2025. The ACL as of December 31, 2025 included a specific reserve totaling $748 thousand representing 100% of the outstanding balance of a single commercial loan to a borrower that uncovered internal theft by one of its owners. Exclusive of this specific reserve and the related loan balance, the adjusted ACL - loans ratio as of December 31, 2025 was 0.98%. During the first quarter of 2026, the Bank charged off the balance of $748 thousand. The increase in the ACL - loans ratio from 0.98%, as adjusted, as of December 31, 2025 to 1.02% as of March 31, 2026 generally reflected geopolitical turmoil and the uncertainty of the impact on economic conditions. During the first quarter of 2026, the Bank also recorded a loan loss recovery of $653 thousand related to a loan charged off in 2021. As a result of the loan loss recovery, offset by the increase in the ACL, the Bank recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $77 thousand during the first quarter of 2026.

As of March 31, 2026, non-performing assets totaled $1.2 million, or 0.11% of total assets, compared to $2.0 million, or 0.18% of total assets as of December 31, 2025, and $1.5 million, or 0.14% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025. The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was 0.01% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and zero percent for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.08 per common share on April 17, 2026, payable on May 8, 2026 to stockholders of record as of May 1, 2026.

Reclassification

Reclassifications of certain previously reported amounts have been made to conform to current period reporting. No such reclassifications were significant.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company may include certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. The Company believes these financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding the Company's performance and performance trends to facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP and users should recognize the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company might not be comparable to measures of other companies with similar titles.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "plans", "intends", the negative of these words and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may be included in comments regarding future financial performance, expected levels of future revenue and expenses such as credit losses, growth strategies, new business initiatives, and anticipated trends impacting performance. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor an assurance of future performance. While we believe the expectations of forward-looking statements to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially as forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and often outside of the control of the Company. Therefore, users should not rely on forward-looking statements.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.

President & Chief Executive Officer

301-371-3055

John A. Scaldara, Jr.

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

301-371-3070

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries



















Balance Sheets (unaudited)































As of Period End





3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025















ASSETS













Cash and due from banks $ 41,117,713 $ 30,707,438 $ 28,508,739 $ 67,210,170 $ 41,754,293

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 51,710,763 53,681,375 54,390,834 46,712,422 42,514,398

Securities held-to-maturity 85,592,007 86,553,557 87,642,810 88,807,858 90,382,973



Less allowance for credit losses 50,414 78,511 73,338 92,176 93,416



Total securities held-to-maturity 85,541,593 86,475,046 87,569,472 88,715,682 90,289,557



















Total securities 137,252,356 140,156,421 141,960,306 135,428,104 132,803,955

Equity securities, at cost 2,709,200 2,281,700 951,700 1,426,700 1,901,700

Loans 947,933,729 930,855,154 899,798,030 872,116,129 863,383,714



Less allowance for credit losses 9,701,472 9,842,370 9,648,797 8,675,088 8,525,628



Loans, net 938,232,257 921,012,784 890,149,233 863,441,041 854,858,086

Loans held for sale 3,241,537 3,935,463 3,782,055 1,445,377 564,685

Premises and equipment 6,238,824 6,423,885 6,335,780 6,169,205 5,587,862

Right-of-use asset 4,903,838 5,014,155 1,691,267 1,816,066 1,939,827

Accrued interest receivable 3,607,585 3,397,155 3,433,569 3,422,469 3,342,795

Deferred tax assets 4,226,269 4,452,078 4,501,612 4,356,321 4,431,764

Bank-owned life insurance 7,858,667 7,837,986 7,656,529 7,570,668 7,443,531

Goodwill 1,656,507 1,656,507 1,656,507 1,656,507 1,656,507

Other assets 2,311,950 2,204,457 1,836,331 1,666,160 1,781,387



















Total Assets $ 1,153,356,703 $ 1,129,080,029 $ 1,092,463,628 $ 1,095,608,788 $ 1,058,066,392















LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Liabilities













Deposits:













Noninterest-bearing demand $ 272,084,060 $ 257,415,232 $ 255,052,436 $ 256,355,584 $ 247,511,094



Interest-bearing 724,715,536 727,389,108 727,289,753 721,494,804 685,201,331



Total deposits 996,799,596 984,804,340 982,342,189 977,850,388 932,712,425



FHLB advances and other borrowings 42,000,000 33,000,000 5,000,000 15,000,000 25,000,000



Subordinated debt, net 12,056,006 12,052,944 12,049,882 12,046,819 12,043,757



Lease liabilities 4,983,788 5,088,540 1,760,706 1,886,828 2,011,829



Accrued interest payable 720,468 473,682 709,739 567,996 730,113



Other liabilities 5,272,313 4,809,964 4,306,714 4,321,095 4,380,812



















Total Liabilities 1,061,832,171 1,040,229,470 1,006,169,230 1,011,673,126 976,878,936

















Shareholders' Equity













Common stock 29,459 29,327 29,291 29,289 29,289



Additional paid-in-capital 41,642,026 41,649,351 41,588,025 41,469,625 41,351,223



Retained earnings 54,931,337 52,313,860 50,180,223 48,480,152 46,246,459



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,078,290) (5,141,979) (5,503,141) (6,043,404) (6,439,515)



















Total Shareholders' Equity 91,524,532 88,850,559 86,294,398 83,935,662 81,187,456



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,153,356,703 $ 1,129,080,029 $ 1,092,463,628 $ 1,095,608,788 $ 1,058,066,392

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries





















Statements of Income (unaudited)































Three Months Ended





















3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025















Interest Income











Loans, including fees $ 13,870,716 $ 13,604,427 $ 13,086,145 $ 12,597,796 $ 12,228,538

Securities 989,011 994,358 946,231 888,721 858,632

Fed funds sold and other bank deposits 84,701 176,658 511,786 467,029 119,202



Total interest income 14,944,428 14,775,443 14,544,162 13,953,546 13,206,372















Interest Expense











Deposits 4,431,541 4,873,913 5,031,782 4,758,194 4,405,731

Subordinated debt 207,250 207,250 207,249 207,250 207,250

Other borrowed funds 295,339 57,799 137,305 149,325 189,055



Total interest expense 4,934,130 5,138,962 5,376,336 5,114,769 4,802,036















Net interest income 10,010,298 9,636,481 9,167,826 8,838,777 8,404,336 Provision for credit losses (77,299) 124,140 960,847 148,330 248,558 Net interest income after provision











for credit losses 10,087,597 9,512,341 8,206,979 8,690,447 8,155,778















Noninterest income











Card and merchant services 313,701 337,191 333,325 310,082 281,415

Service charges on deposits 262,717 252,477 254,754 231,856 235,097

Mortgage banking revenue 236,836 428,177 348,561 406,440 164,015

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 12,390 48,166 77,570 118,847 23,920

Other 5,672 18,737 40,436 25,959 77,870



Total noninterest income 831,316 1,084,748 1,054,646 1,093,184 782,317















Noninterest expense











Salaries and employee benefits 3,979,145 4,101,261 3,861,631 3,660,059 3,847,202

Data and item processing 1,030,332 1,043,435 940,872 911,744 845,027

Occupancy and equipment 761,855 709,382 641,092 623,512 670,904

Legal and professional fees 257,974 320,853 332,527 366,768 277,977

FDIC insurance 200,001 389,431 166,176 170,937 142,866

Advertising 97,674 74,846 91,883 79,253 107,375

Other 744,926 769,525 658,319 604,861 587,891



Total noninterest expense 7,071,907 7,408,733 6,692,500 6,417,134 6,479,242















Income before income tax expense 3,847,006 3,188,356 2,569,125 3,366,497 2,458,853 Income tax expense 994,757 820,106 634,729 898,493 576,217 Net income $ 2,852,249 $ 2,368,250 $ 1,934,396 $ 2,468,004 $ 1,882,636































Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

























Per Share Data (unaudited)































Three Months Ended





3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025















Earnings per common share











Basic $ 0.97 $ 0.81 $ 0.66 $ 0.84 $ 0.64

Diluted $ 0.97 $ 0.80 $ 0.66 $ 0.84 $ 0.64 Common shares outstanding at period end 2,945,928 2,932,680 2,929,053 2,928,888 2,928,888 Average common shares outstanding











Basic 2,936,041 2,932,562 2,929,012 2,928,888 2,922,624

Diluted 2,947,910 2,956,327 2,952,922 2,944,207 2,937,508 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.08

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries





















Selected Financial Data (unaudited)































As of Period End





3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025















Per Share Data











Common shares outstanding at period end 2,945,928 2,932,680 2,929,053 2,928,888 2,928,888

Book value per share $ 31.07 $ 30.30 $ 29.46 $ 28.66 $ 27.72

Tangible book value per share $ 30.51 $ 29.73 $ 28.90 $ 28.09 $ 27.15















Capital (bank consolidated only unless noted otherwise)











Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital 12.02 % 11.96 % 12.15 % 12.28 % 12.11 %

Tier 1 capital 12.02 % 11.96 % 12.15 % 12.28 % 12.11 %

Total risk-based capital 13.16 % 13.14 % 13.37 % 13.41 % 13.23 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.47 % 9.48 % 9.32 % 9.29 % 9.47 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF) 7.80 % 7.74 % 7.76 % 7.52 % 7.53 %















Asset Quality Data











Nonaccrual loans $ 1,232,834 $ 2,025,128 $ 2,044,469 $ 1,442,329 $ 1,488,718

Non-performing assets $ 1,232,834 $ 2,025,128 $ 2,044,469 $ 1,442,329 $ 1,488,718

Non-performing assets plus loans past due 90+ days $ 1,232,834 $ 2,025,128 $ 2,044,469 $ 1,442,329 $ 1,488,718

Non-performing loans to loans 0.13 % 0.22 % 0.23 % 0.17 % 0.17 %

Non-performing assets to total assets 0.11 % 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.13 % 0.14 %

Net (charge-offs) / recoveries $ (90,410) $ 3,450 $ 3,450 $ 4,520 $ 2,400

Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

ACL - loans1 to total loans 1.02 % 1.06 % 1.07 % 0.99 % 0.99 %

ACL - loans1 to non-performing assets plus loans past due 90+ days 786.92 % 486.01 % 471.95 % 601.46 % 572.68 %















Other Data













Return on average assets 1.02 % 0.85 % 0.70 % 0.92 % 0.74 %

Return on average equity 12.71 % 10.63 % 8.96 % 11.93 % 9.47 %

Net interest margin 3.62 % 3.56 % 3.40 % 3.37 % 3.36 %

Yield on interest-earning assets 5.39 % 5.45 % 5.38 % 5.32 % 5.29 %

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.56 % 2.73 % 2.85 % 2.80 % 2.78 %

Loans to deposits ratio 95.10 % 94.52 % 91.60 % 89.19 % 92.57 %

















1 "ACL-loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses specific to loans outstanding and does not include the allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet credit exposure or the allowance for credit losses related to securities held-to-maturity.

















Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries







































































Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)













































































Three Months Ended





March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025





Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield / Rate





















ASSETS



































Interest-earning assets:





































Loans, including LHFS $ 945,455,025

$ 13,870,716

5.83 %

$ 912,725,275

$ 13,604,427

5.92 %

$ 857,799,175

$ 12,228,538

5.76 %



Securities 141,858,443

989,011

2.79 %

141,711,495

994,358

2.81 %

135,129,415

858,632

2.54 %



Fed funds sold and other bank deposits 14,241,106

84,701

2.36 %

23,885,027

176,658

2.93 %

16,389,959

119,202

2.95 %





1,101,554,574

14,944,428

5.39 %

1,078,321,797

14,775,443

5.45 %

1,009,318,549

13,206,372

5.29 %









































Noninterest-earning assets 27,232,242









22,566,196









22,046,233



















































Total Assets $ 1,128,786,816









$ 1,100,887,993









$ 1,031,364,782















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest-bearing liabilities:





































Demand deposits $ 540,203,233

$ 2,858,754

2.10 %

$ 543,210,487

$ 3,171,644

2.32 %

$ 511,603,640

$ 2,964,668

2.35 %



Time deposits 182,279,894

1,572,787

3.42 %

185,466,889

1,702,269

3.64 %

156,928,392

1,441,063

3.72 %



Interest-bearing deposits 722,483,127

4,431,541

2.43 %

728,677,376

4,873,913

2.65 %

668,532,032

4,405,731

2.67 %



Borrowings 42,349,733

502,589

4.72 %

17,706,873

265,049

5.98 %

30,466,939

396,305

5.24 %



Interest-bearing liabilities 764,832,860

4,934,130

2.56 %

746,384,249

5,138,962

2.73 %

698,998,971

4,802,036

2.78 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





































Demand deposits 260,898,989









259,251,011









244,507,561











Other 12,053,230









6,860,187









7,266,291



















































Total Liabilities 1,037,785,079









1,012,495,447









950,772,823



















































Cost of Total Deposits







1.79 %









1.96 %









1.96 %



Cost of Total Funds (interest-





































bearing liabilities plus non-





































interest-bearing deposits)







1.85 %









2.02 %









2.06 %









































Shareholders' equity 91,001,737









88,392,546









80,591,959



















































Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 1,128,786,816









$ 1,100,887,993









$ 1,031,364,782



















































Net interest income / NIM



$ 10,010,298

3.62 %





$ 9,636,481

3.56 %





$ 8,404,336

3.36 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries



















Loan and Deposit Composition (unaudited)























As of Period End



3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025













Loans:











Commercial real estate:











Construction and land development $ 84,428,311 $ 87,098,819 $ 80,671,698 $ 67,819,407 $ 65,421,754

Multifamily 23,033,500 23,416,919 22,749,443 22,989,449 24,142,268

Farmland 30,473,035 30,057,354 29,121,486 32,872,235 32,376,907

Other:













Owner occupied 152,110,763 147,006,921 142,991,662 139,335,615 143,451,648



Non-owner occupied 178,593,573 177,115,227 170,462,324 164,434,003 163,089,171















Residential real estate, including home equity 329,551,095 322,126,792 314,145,221 307,500,247 298,829,304 Commercial and industrial 145,316,304 139,246,435 135,174,298 132,669,094 131,591,369 Consumer

936,235 1,181,301 868,300 847,668 915,551



Gross loans 944,442,816 927,249,768 896,184,432 868,467,718 859,817,972



Net deferred loan costs 3,490,913 3,605,386 3,613,598 3,648,411 3,565,742



Total Loans $ 947,933,729 $ 930,855,154 $ 899,798,030 $ 872,116,129 $ 863,383,714













Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand $ 272,084,060 $ 257,415,232 $ 255,052,436 $ 256,355,584 $ 247,511,094 Interest-bearing:











NOW 1 197,158,536 199,685,709 202,974,127 203,465,972 193,760,532

Savings 75,285,399 71,859,873 71,308,729 73,765,147 72,670,367

Money market 1 271,791,739 272,585,155 266,564,412 260,793,172 251,803,391

Time

180,479,862 183,258,371 186,442,485 183,470,513 166,967,041



Total interest-bearing 724,715,536 727,389,108 727,289,753 721,494,804 685,201,331



Total Deposits $ 996,799,596 $ 984,804,340 $ 982,342,189 $ 977,850,388 $ 932,712,425















1 Includes demand transaction accounts enrolled in the Bank's reciprocal deposit program.

















SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.