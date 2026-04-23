Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2026 First Quarter Results

EASTON, Md., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - SHBI) (the "Company" or "Shore Bancshares"), the holding company for Shore United Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), reported record net income for the first quarter of 2026 of $17.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $15.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, and net income of $13.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Net Income - Net income for the first quarter of 2026 increased $1.2 million to a record $17.1 million from $15.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Net income increased primarily due to an increase in net interest income of $2.4 million and a decrease in the provision for credit losses of $2.7 million, partially offset by lower noninterest income of $1.7 million and an increase in noninterest expense of $1.6 million. The lower noninterest income was due to a one-time receipt of insurance proceeds in the fourth quarter of 2025.





Net income for the first quarter of 2026 increased $1.2 million to a record $17.1 million from $15.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Net income increased primarily due to an increase in net interest income of $2.4 million and a decrease in the provision for credit losses of $2.7 million, partially offset by lower noninterest income of $1.7 million and an increase in noninterest expense of $1.6 million. The lower noninterest income was due to a one-time receipt of insurance proceeds in the fourth quarter of 2025. Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") - The Company reported ROAA of 1.12% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 1.02% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 0.91% for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted ROAA - non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") ( 1 ) was 1.22% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 1.11% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 1.02% for the first quarter of 2025.





- The Company reported ROAA of 1.12% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 1.02% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 0.91% for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted ROAA - non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") was 1.22% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 1.11% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 1.02% for the first quarter of 2025. Net Interest Margin ("NIM") - Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 increased $2.4 million to $52.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. NIM increased 21 basis points ("bps") to 3.64% during the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. NIM excluding accretion (1) increased for the comparable periods from 3.24% to 3.35%. Excluding accretion interest, loan yields decreased 1 bp and funding costs decreased 13 bps for the comparable periods. Net interest income increased due to accelerated accretion due to loan payoffs coupled with a lower cost of deposits and lower long-term borrowing expenses. These favorable changes were partially offset by lower yields on interest-bearing deposits with other institutions.





- Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 increased $2.4 million to $52.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. NIM increased 21 basis points ("bps") to 3.64% during the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. NIM excluding accretion increased for the comparable periods from 3.24% to 3.35%. Excluding accretion interest, loan yields decreased 1 bp and funding costs decreased 13 bps for the comparable periods. Net interest income increased due to accelerated accretion due to loan payoffs coupled with a lower cost of deposits and lower long-term borrowing expenses. These favorable changes were partially offset by lower yields on interest-bearing deposits with other institutions. Book Value per Share - Book value per share increased to $18.02 at March 31, 2026 from $17.65 at December 31, 2025 and $16.55 at March 31, 2025.





Book value per share increased to $18.02 at March 31, 2026 from $17.65 at December 31, 2025 and $16.55 at March 31, 2025. Asset Quality - Nonperforming assets were 1.10% of total assets at March 31, 2026, an increase from 0.69% at December 31, 2025 and 0.31% at March 31, 2025. Classified assets were 1.38% of total assets at March 31, 2026, an increase when compared to 0.96% at December 31, 2025 and 0.36% at March 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $58.5 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $58.8 million at December 31, 2025 and $58.0 million at March 31, 2025. The ACL as a percentage of loans increased to 1.21% at March 31, 2026 compared to 1.20% at December 31, 2025 and remained flat compared to March 31, 2025.





- Nonperforming assets were 1.10% of total assets at March 31, 2026, an increase from 0.69% at December 31, 2025 and 0.31% at March 31, 2025. Classified assets were 1.38% of total assets at March 31, 2026, an increase when compared to 0.96% at December 31, 2025 and 0.36% at March 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $58.5 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $58.8 million at December 31, 2025 and $58.0 million at March 31, 2025. The ACL as a percentage of loans increased to 1.21% at March 31, 2026 compared to 1.20% at December 31, 2025 and remained flat compared to March 31, 2025. Operating Leverage - The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2026 was 61.97%, compared to 60.06% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 63.64% for the first quarter of 2025. The adjusted efficiency ratio - non-GAAP(1), which excludes amortization of intangibles, was 58.57% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 56.59% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 59.25% for the first quarter of 2025. Management anticipates ongoing expense management of professional services and technology investments will result in continued improvements in operating leverage over time.

"Shore Bancshares delivered another strong quarter to begin 2026, with higher net income, expanding net interest margin and continued growth in book value per share," stated James ("Jimmy") M. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shore Bancshares. "Lower funding costs, accelerated loan repricing and disciplined balance sheet management drove record net interest income and record profitability during the quarter. We also continued to make progress improving our core operating performance while maintaining prudent expense control.

"Although nonperforming and classified assets increased during the quarter, overall asset quality remains sound and is supported by strong collateral values, conservative underwriting and solid reserve levels. We remain focused on managing risk, strengthening operating leverage and building long-term value for our shareholders as we move through 2026."

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $6.21 billion at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $52.8 million, or 0.8%, when compared to $6.26 billion at December 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in our loan portfolio of $52.3 million and a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $14.7 million, which were partially offset by an increase in our investment securities portfolio of $22.5 million. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily driven by seasonal run-off of the municipal deposits. Total assets increased $29.5 million, or 0.5%, from $6.18 billion when compared to March 31, 2025.

Non-owner occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") loans were $2.14 billion and $2.15 billion, and as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL were 333% and 343% at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.

CRE loans (excluding land and construction) were $2.60 billion at March 31, 2026 compared to $2.64 billion at December 31, 2025. The office CRE loan portfolio, which includes owner occupied and non-owner occupied CRE loans, was $480.9 million, or 9.9% of total loans at March 31, 2026. The following table provides the stratification of the classes of CRE loans (excluding land and construction) at March 31, 2026.





March 31, 2026



Owner Occupied

Non-Owner Occupied ($ in thousands)

Average LTV(1)

Average

Loan Size

Loan

Balance(2)

Average LTV(1)

Average

Loan Size

Loan

Balance(2) Office, medical

45.25 %

$ 597

$ 28,074

47.74 %

$ 1,746

$ 85,570 Office, govt. or govt. contractor

49.80

875

6,999

53.80

3,057

62,308 Office, other

46.58

467

84,074

48.66

1,328

213,825 Office, total

46.43

507

119,147

48.91

1,574

361,703 Retail

49.55

610

65,223

48.07

2,554

482,785 Multifamily (5+ units)

-

-

-

54.46

2,353

261,226 Hotel/motel

-

-

-

44.46

4,056

190,614 Industrial/warehouse

45.74

654

92,883

46.49

1,412

184,927 Commercial-improved

41.57

1,182

217,492

50.02

1,291

160,134 Marine/boat slips

32.52

804

17,696

36.45

1,472

7,359 Restaurant

47.86

976

54,657

48.40

1,008

41,310 Church

33.03

861

56,797

13.18

2,354

2,354 Land/lot loans

44.54

551

1,103

-

-

- Other

40.21

1,440

119,558

32.94

543

162,847 Total CRE loans, gross

43.14

830

$ 744,556

44.39

1,584

$ 1,855,259

(1) Loan-to-value ("LTV") is determined based on latest available appraisal against current bank owned principal. Loans without an updated appraisal utilized the original transaction value. (2) Loan balance includes deferred fees and costs.

The office CRE loan portfolio included loans to medical tenants of $113.6 million, or 23.6% of the total office CRE loan portfolio, at March 31, 2026. The office CRE loan portfolio also included loans to government or government contractor tenants of $69.3 million, or 14.4% of the total office CRE loan portfolio for the same period. At March 31, 2026, the average loan debt service coverage ratio on the office CRE loan portfolio was 1.7x and the average LTV was 47.66%.

The 467 loans in the office CRE portfolio at March 31, 2026 had an average loan size of $1.0 million and a median loan size of $378 thousand. LTV estimates for the office CRE portfolio at March 31, 2026 are summarized below and LTV collateral values are based on the most recent appraisal, which may vary from the appraised value at loan origination.

LTV Range ($ in thousands)

Loan Count

Loan Balance

% of Office CRE Less than or equal to 50%

234

$ 167,305

34.8 % Greater than 50% and less than or equal to 60%

75

122,649

25.5 Greater than 60% and less than or equal to 70%

92

142,127

29.6 Greater than 70% and less than or equal to 80%

52

37,694

7.8 Greater than 80%

14

11,075

2.3 Total

467

$ 480,850

100.0 %

There were 17 office CRE loans with balances greater than $5.0 million, totaling $164.8 million at March 31, 2026 and totaling $166.1 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease in this portfolio segment was the result of normal amortization. 81.1% of the office CRE loan balance was secured by properties in rural or suburban areas with limited exposure to metropolitan cities and 97.5% was secured by properties with five stories or less. $28.7 million of these loan balances were classified as special mention or substandard at March 31, 2026. There were no charge-offs within the office CRE portfolio during the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Nonperforming assets were $68.4 million and $43.2 million, or 1.10% and 0.69% of total assets, as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. Nonperforming assets primarily consist of two large relationships with an aggregate loan balance of $45.6 million. These nonperforming loans primarily consists of multifamily and office commercial real estate based in North Carolina and Virginia. As of March 31, 2026, these loans are well-secured by collateral and required minimal individual reserves. When comparing March 31, 2026 to March 31, 2025, nonperforming assets increased $49.5 million, primarily due to an increase in nonaccrual loans of $49.6 million and an increase in repossessed marine and auto loans of $806 thousand, partially offset by a decrease in loans 90 days past due and accruing of $894 thousand. Substandard loans, which include nonaccrual loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due were $82.3 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $57.4 million at December 31, 2025 and $19.4 million at March 31, 2025.

Special mention loans increased to $97.8 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $73.4 million at December 31, 2025 and $33.5 million at March 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2026, there were six special mention loans with individual balances greater than $5.0 million, totaling $79.1 million. These loans consist primarily of multifamily commercial real estate and other commercial real estate exposures that are well-collateralized, and the Company continues to closely monitor their cash flows. Management does not currently expect material losses on these credits and is actively engaged in credit oversight and timely execution of workout strategies.

Total deposits decreased $72.2 million from December 31, 2025 to $5.46 billion at March 31, 2026 and increased $1.3 million when compared to March 31, 2025. The year-to-date decrease in total deposits was primarily due to a decrease in interest-bearing deposits of $39.7 million, a decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits of $20.5 million and a decrease in money market and savings accounts of $19.3 million. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in time deposits of $7.3 million. Core deposits, which exclude municipal deposits, increased by $25.3 million, or 0.6%, during the same period.

Total funding, which includes customer deposits, Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and brokered deposits, was $5.46 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $5.53 billion at December 31, 2025. The Company had no FHLB advances at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025. Brokered deposits were $11.0 million and $10.9 million at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. Total reciprocal?deposits?were $1.42 billion and $1.52 billion?at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.

Uninsured deposits were $933.0 million, or 17.1% of total deposits, at March 31, 2026. Uninsured deposits, excluding deposits secured with pledged collateral, were $786.0 million, or 14.4% of total deposits, at March 31, 2026. At March 31, 2026, the available liquidity was $1.82 billion, including $340.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, $328.0 million in unpledged securities, $777.6 million in secured borrowing capacity at the FHLB and $376.3 million in unsecured lines of credit with other correspondent banks.

Total stockholders' equity increased $12.8 million, or 2.2%, when compared to December 31, 2025, primarily due to current year earnings, partially offset by cash dividends paid and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive losses. As of March 31, 2026 and 2025, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 9.71% and 8.94%, respectively. As of March 31, 2026, the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets(2) was 8.37%, compared to 8.06% and 7.46% as of December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. The Company's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at March 31, 2026 were 11.60% and 14.08%, respectively.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $52.6 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $50.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $45.9 million for the first quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest income when compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $3.0 million, a decrease in interest expense on long-term borrowings of $608 thousand and a decrease of $246 thousand in interest expense on short-term borrowings. The decrease in interest expense on long-term borrowings is due to a new debt issuance of $60 million during the fourth quarter 2025, which replaced $45 million of subordinated debt that was redeemed at the end of the fourth quarter 2025. These favorable changes were partially offset by a decrease in interest income on loans of $1.3 million and a decrease in interest income on deposits at other banks of $352 thousand. The increase in net interest income was $6.7 million when compared to the first quarter of 2025, and was primarily due to a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $3.8 million, an increase in interest and fees on loans of $3.3 million and a decrease in interest expense on short-term borrowings of $598 thousand. These favorable changes were partially offset by a decrease in interest on deposits with other banks of $951 thousand and an increase in interest expense on long-term borrowings of $207 thousand. The decrease in interest expense on deposits is reflective of the rate reductions during 2025.

The Company's NIM increased to 3.64% for the first quarter of 2026 from 3.43% for the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily due to lower interest expense on deposits. NIM excluding accretion increased for the comparable periods from 3.24% to 3.35%. Excluding accretion interest income, loan yields decreased 1 bp and funding costs decreased 13 bps for the comparable periods. Interest expense for the first quarter of 2026 decreased $3.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily due to lower rates during the quarter and the absence of the write-offs of merger-related interest rate marks on certain deposit products in the fourth quarter of 2025. The Company's NIM increased to 3.64% for the first quarter of 2026 from 3.21% for the first quarter of 2025. The Company's average interest-earning asset yield increased to 5.44% for the first quarter of 2026 from 5.32% for the first quarter of 2025, while the average cost of funds decreased 30 bps to 1.90% from 2.20% for the same periods.

The provision for credit losses was $85 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The comparable amounts were $2.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The decrease in the provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 was due to lower reserves resulting from lower loan balances and recoveries of certain charged-off loans, partially offset by the absence by the large charge-off driven by a commercial real estate loan in the fourth quarter of 2025. Coverage ratios increased to 1.21% at March 31, 2026 from 1.20% at December 31, 2025, and remained flat compared to March 31, 2025. Net charge-offs decreased to $847 thousand for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $554 thousand for the first quarter of 2025. The decrease was driven by the absence of the large commercial real estate write-down in the fourth quarter of 2025 and recoveries of previous write-downs of $409 thousand during the quarter.

Total noninterest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $7.2 million, a decrease of $1.7 million from $8.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, and an increase of $110 thousand from $7.1 million for the first quarter of 2025. When comparing the first quarter of 2026 to the fourth quarter of 2025, the decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to the absence of a one-time receipt of insurance proceeds in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Total noninterest expense of $37.1 million for the first quarter of 2026 increased $1.6 million compared to $35.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, and increased $3.3 million compared to $33.7 million for the first quarter of 2025. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to salaries and employee benefit expenses increasing $1.1 million and professional service fees increasing $368 thousand. The increase in salaries and employee benefits are primarily related to higher health care costs and one-time employee incentive related expense. The increase from the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $3.2 million and an increase in software and data processing costs of $449 thousand, partially offset by a decrease in amortization of other intangible assets of $298 thousand.

The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2026 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2025 was 61.97%, 60.06% and 63.64%, respectively. Adjusted efficiency ratios - non-GAAP(1) for the same periods were 58.57%, 56.59% and 59.25%, respectively.

(1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures tables.

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the parent company of Shore United Bank, N.A. Shore Bancshares engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank, N.A. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements relating to future events or our future results that are considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We also may make forward-looking statements in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, and our senior management may make forward-looking statements orally to investors, analysts, representatives of the media, and others. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "potential," "target," "plan," "goal," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "would," or "may." Forward-looking statements include statements of our goals, intentions, or expectations; statements regarding our business plans, prospects, growth, or operating strategies; statements regarding the quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. We caution that the forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and information available at the time the statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors, which in many instances are beyond our control. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should bear this in mind when reading this news release and not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the following: local, regional and global business, economic and political conditions and geopolitical events; changes in laws, rules and regulatory requirements, including capital and liquidity requirements; changes in consumer and business confidence, investor sentiment, and consumer spending and savings behavior; changes in the level of inflation; changes in monetary and fiscal policies; changes in trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory responses; changes in the demand for loans, deposits, and other financial services that we provide; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected; changes in FDIC assessments; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in income tax laws and regulations; our ability to manage effectively our capital and liquidity; the ability to realize benefits and cost savings from, and limit any unexpected liabilities associated with, any business combinations; changes in credit ratings assigned to us; competitive pressures among financial services companies; technology changes instituted by us, our counterparties, or competitors; the ability to attract, develop, and retain qualified employees; change in federal government enforcement of federal laws affecting the cannabis industry; our ability to maintain the security of our financial, accounting, technology, data processing and other operational systems and facilities; our ability to effectively defend ourselves against cyber-attacks and other attempts by unauthorized parties to access our information or information of our customers or to disrupt our systems; our ability to withstand disruptions that may be caused by any failure of our operational systems or those of third parties; our ability to control expenses; the impact of changes in accounting policies, including the introduction of new accounting standards; the impact of judicial or regulatory proceedings; and the impact of natural or man-made disasters or calamities, including health emergencies, the spread of infectious diseases, epidemics or pandemics, an outbreak or escalation of hostilities or other geopolitical instabilities, the effects of climate change or extraordinary events beyond our control.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except to the extent required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited)

























Q1 2026 vs.

Q1 2026 vs. ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q1 2026

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2025

Q1 2025 PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD



























Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 52,644

$ 50,294

$ 48,501

$ 47,244

$ 45,979

4.7 %

14.5 % Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

89

92

83

81

81

(3.3)

9.9 Net interest income

52,555

50,202

48,418

47,163

45,898

4.7

14.5 Provision for credit losses

85

2,827

2,992

1,528

1,028

(97.0)

(91.7) Noninterest income

7,244

8,906

7,938

9,406

7,134

(18.7)

1.5 Noninterest expense

37,056

35,499

34,379

34,410

33,747

4.4

9.8 Income before income taxes

22,658

20,782

18,985

20,631

18,257

9.0

24.1 Income tax expense

5,570

4,895

4,637

5,124

4,493

13.8

24.0 NET INCOME

$ 17,088

$ 15,887

$ 14,348

$ 15,507

$ 13,764

7.6

24.1





























Adjusted net income - non-GAAP(1)

$ 18,581

$ 17,416

$ 15,889

$ 17,215

$ 15,481

6.7 %

20.0 % Pre-tax pre-provision net income - non-GAAP(1)

22,743

23,609

21,977

22,159

19,285

(3.7)

17.9





























Return on average assets - GAAP

1.12 %

1.02 %

0.95 %

1.03 %

0.91 %

10 bp

21 bp Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP

1.22

1.11

1.05

1.15

1.02

11

20 Return on average common equity - GAAP

11.55

10.79

9.96

11.13

10.20

76

135 Return on average tangible common equity - non-GAAP(1)

14.83

14.10

13.27

14.99

14.05

73

78 Net interest spread

2.80

2.48

2.45

2.37

2.27

32

53 Net interest margin

3.64

3.43

3.41

3.34

3.21

21

43 Efficiency ratio - GAAP

61.97

60.06

61.00

60.83

63.64

191

(167) Adjusted efficiency ratio - non-GAAP(1)

58.57

56.59

57.30

56.73

59.25

198

(68) Noninterest income to average assets

0.48

0.57

0.52

0.63

0.47

(9)

1 Noninterest expense to average assets

2.43

2.27

2.27

2.29

2.23

16

20 Net operating expense to average assets - GAAP

1.96

1.70

1.74

1.67

1.76

26

20 Net operating expense to average assets - non-GAAP(1)

1.83

1.57

1.61

1.51

1.61

26

22





























PER SHARE DATA



























Basic net income per common share

$ 0.51

$ 0.48

$ 0.43

$ 0.46

$ 0.41

6.3 %

24.4 % Diluted net income per common share

0.51

0.48

0.43

0.46

0.41

6.3

24.4 Dividends paid per common share

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

-

- Book value per common share at period end

18.02

17.65

17.27

16.94

16.55

2.1

8.9 Tangible book value per common share at period end - non-GAAP(1)

15.30

14.87

14.43

14.03

13.58

2.9

12.7 Common share market value at period end

18.68

17.68

16.41

15.72

13.54

5.7

38.0 Common share intraday price:



























High

$ 20.68

$ 19.22

$ 17.67

$ 15.88

$ 17.24

7.6 %

20.0 % Low

17.98

14.93

14.96

11.47

13.15

20.4

36.7



























(1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures tables.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued

























Q1 2026 vs.

Q1 2026 vs. ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q1 2026

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2025

Q1 2025 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



























Loans

$ 4,887,488

$ 4,909,619

$ 4,884,003

$ 4,833,558

$ 4,784,991

(0.5) %

2.1 % Investment securities

666,376

653,639

664,535

683,680

664,655

1.9

0.3 Earning assets

5,823,244

5,843,816

5,658,981

5,660,409

5,768,080

(0.4)

1.0 Assets

6,174,655

6,206,753

6,020,574

6,021,385

6,129,241

(0.5)

0.7 Deposits

5,438,914

5,452,082

5,280,252

5,297,567

5,417,514

(0.2)

0.4 FHLB advances

-

20,108

52,391

50,000

50,000

(100.0)

(100.0) Subordinated debt & TRUPS

89,024

104,752

74,363

74,102

73,840

(15.0)

20.6 Stockholders' equity

600,212

584,209

571,247

558,952

547,443

2.7

9.6





























CREDIT QUALITY DATA



























Net charge-offs

$ 847

$ 3,619

$ 1,825

$ 649

$ 554

(76.6) %

52.9 %





























Nonaccrual loans

$ 64,958

$ 39,960

$ 24,378

$ 16,782

$ 15,402

62.6 %

321.8 % Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

-

255

153

215

894

(100.0)

(100.0) Other real estate owned and repossessed property

3,414

2,992

3,552

2,636

2,608

14.1

30.9 Total nonperforming assets

$ 68,372

$ 43,207

$ 28,083

$ 19,633

$ 18,904

58.2

261.7

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued

























Q1 2026 vs.

Q1 2026 vs. ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q1 2026

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2025

Q1 2025 CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS



























Period-end equity to assets - GAAP

9.71 %

9.42 %

9.19 %

9.36 %

8.94 %

29 bp

77 bp Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - non-GAAP(1)

8.37

8.06

7.80

7.88

7.46

31

91





























Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.07 %

0.29 %

0.15 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

(22) bp

2 bp





























Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:



























Period-end loans

1.21 %

1.20 %

1.22 %

1.21 %

1.21 %

1 bp

- bp Period-end nonaccrual loans

90.03

147.24

244.29

348.49

376.85

(5,721)

(28,682) Period-end nonperforming assets

85.53

136.17

212.06

297.88

307.04

(5,064)

(22,151)





























As a percent of total loans at period-end:



























Nonaccrual loans

1.34 %

0.82 %

0.50 %

0.35 %

0.32 %

52 bp

102 bp





























As a percent of total loans, other real estate owned and repossessed property at period-end:



























Nonperforming assets

1.41 %

0.88 %

0.57 %

0.41 %

0.40 %

53 bp

101 bp





























As a percent of total assets at period-end:



























Nonaccrual loans

1.05 %

0.64 %

0.39 %

0.28 %

0.25 %

41 bp

80 bp Nonperforming assets

1.10

0.69

0.45

0.33

0.31

41

79



























(1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures tables.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued

























Q1 2026 vs.

Q1 2026 vs. ($ in thousands)

Q1 2026

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2025

Q1 2025 Company Amounts



























Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

$ 525,849

$ 510,729

$ 496,709

$ 483,947

$ 470,223

2.96 %

11.83 % Tier 1 Capital

556,096

540,897

526,794

513,952

500,149

2.81

11.19 Total Capital

674,811

660,451

627,055

618,793

603,928

2.17

11.74 Risk-Weighted Assets

4,794,374

4,852,573

4,867,237

4,890,679

4,823,833

(1.20)

(0.61)





























Company Ratios



























Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets ("RWA")

10.97 %

10.52 %

10.21 %

9.90 %

9.75 %

45 bp

122 bp Tier 1 Capital to RWA

11.60

11.15

10.82

10.51

10.37

45

123 Total Capital to RWA

14.08

13.61

12.88

12.65

12.52

47

156 Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)(2)

9.12

8.82

8.86

8.65

8.27

30

85





























Bank Amounts



























Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

$ 583,733

$ 569,183

$ 559,212

$ 546,630

$ 534,824

2.56 %

9.14 % Tier 1 Capital

583,733

569,183

559,212

546,630

534,824

2.56

9.14 Total Capital

643,627

629,746

620,034

607,235

594,550

2.20

8.25 Risk-Weighted Assets

4,791,223

4,844,639

4,864,871

4,888,558

4,821,975

(1.10)

(0.64)





























Bank Ratios



























Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to RWA

12.18 %

11.75 %

11.49 %

11.18 %

11.09 %

43 bp

109 bp Tier 1 Capital to RWA

12.18

11.75

11.49

11.18

11.09

43

109 Total Capital to RWA

13.43

13.00

12.75

12.42

12.33

43

110 Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)(2)

9.58

9.30

9.41

9.20

8.84

28

74

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets























March 31, 2026

March 31, 2026























compared to

compared to ($ in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025



(unaudited)





(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)







ASSETS



























Cash and due from banks

$ 44,054

$ 50,164

$ 62,289

$ 54,512

$ 46,886

(12.2) %

(6.0) % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

296,768

305,402

354,224

130,472

342,120

(2.8)

(13.3) Cash and cash equivalents

340,822

355,566

416,513

184,984

389,006

(4.1)

(12.4) Investment securities:



























Available for sale, at fair value

264,026

220,358

181,720

187,679

179,148

19.8

47.4 Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

393,615

414,827

433,440

459,246

469,572

(5.1)

(16.2) Equity securities, at fair value

6,195

6,186

6,113

6,010

5,945

0.1

4.2 Restricted securities, at cost

18,003

17,989

20,364

20,412

20,411

0.1

(11.8) Loans held for sale, at fair value

24,034

32,540

21,500

34,319

15,717

(26.1)

52.9 Loans held for investment

4,848,030

4,900,302

4,882,969

4,827,628

4,777,489

(1.1)

1.5 Less: allowance for credit losses

(58,481)

(58,836)

(59,554)

(58,483)

(58,042)

(0.6)

0.8 Loans, net

4,789,549

4,841,466

4,823,415

4,769,145

4,719,447

(1.1)

1.5





























Premises and equipment, net

80,137

80,168

80,812

81,426

81,692

-

(1.9) Goodwill

63,266

63,266

63,266

63,266

63,266

-

- Other intangible assets, net

27,742

29,722

31,722

33,761

36,033

(6.7)

(23.0) Right-of-use assets

10,102

10,523

10,896

11,052

11,709

(4.0)

(13.7) Cash surrender value on life insurance

106,684

105,839

105,055

105,860

105,040

0.8

1.6 Accrued interest receivable

20,676

18,551

20,408

19,821

20,555

11.5

0.6 Deferred income taxes

29,752

29,825

30,328

30,972

31,428

(0.2)

(5.3) Other assets

31,460

31,992

32,927

29,921

27,594

(1.7)

14.0 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 6,206,063

$ 6,258,818

$ 6,278,479

$ 6,037,874

$ 6,176,563

(0.8)

0.5

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets - Continued

























March 31, 2026

March 31, 2026























compared to

compared to ($ in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025



(unaudited)





(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)







LIABILITIES



























Deposits:



























Noninterest-bearing

$ 1,567,425

$ 1,587,953

$ 1,594,212

$ 1,575,120

$ 1,565,017

(1.3) %

0.2 % Interest-bearing checking

812,847

852,585

851,963

763,309

852,480

(4.7)

(4.6) Money market and savings

1,795,619

1,814,928

1,790,001

1,691,438

1,800,529

(1.1)

(0.3) Time deposits

1,274,766

1,267,487

1,281,132

1,273,285

1,242,319

0.6

2.6 Brokered deposits

10,963

10,911

10,857

10,806

-

0.5

- Total deposits

5,461,620

5,533,864

5,528,165

5,313,958

5,460,345

(1.3)

- FHLB advances

-

-

50,000

50,000

50,000

-

(100.0) Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior

subordinated debentures ("TRUPS"), net

30,247

30,168

30,085

30,005

29,926

0.3

1.1 Subordinated debt, net

58,782

58,893

44,409

44,236

44,053

(0.2)

33.4 Total borrowings

89,029

89,061

124,494

124,241

123,979

-

(28.2) Lease liabilities

10,608

11,027

11,395

11,541

12,183

(3.8)

(12.9) Other liabilities

42,092

34,993

37,218

22,940

27,586

20.3

52.6 TOTAL LIABILITIES

5,603,349

5,668,945

5,701,272

5,472,680

5,624,093

(1.2)

(0.4) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Common stock, $0.01 par value per share

335

334

334

334

333

0.3

0.6 Additional paid-in capital

361,013

360,554

359,939

359,063

358,572

0.1

0.7 Retained earnings

246,636

233,578

221,693

211,400

199,898

5.6

23.4 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,270)

(4,593)

(4,759)

(5,603)

(6,333)

14.7

(16.8) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

602,714

589,873

577,207

565,194

552,470

2.2

9.1 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'

EQUITY

$ 6,206,063

$ 6,258,818

$ 6,278,479

$ 6,037,874

$ 6,176,563

(0.8)

0.5





























Shares of common stock issued and outstanding

33,451,063

33,413,503

33,421,672

33,374,265

33,374,265

0.1

0.2 Book value per common share at period end

$ 18.02

$ 17.65

$ 17.27

$ 16.94

$ 16.55

2.1

8.9

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited)

























Q1 2026 vs.

Q1 2026 vs. ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q1 2026

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2025

Q1 2025 INTEREST INCOME



























Interest on loans

$ 70,814

$ 72,092

$ 70,693

$ 69,607

$ 67,516

(1.8) %

4.9 % Interest and dividends on taxable investment securities

5,114

5,010

5,036

5,331

5,001

2.1

2.3 Interest and dividends on tax-exempt investment securities

6

6

6

6

6

-

- Interest on deposits with other banks

2,458

2,810

1,215

1,588

3,409

(12.5)

(27.9) Total interest income

78,392

79,918

76,950

76,532

75,932

(1.9)

3.2





























INTEREST EXPENSE



























Interest on deposits

24,264

27,289

26,474

27,370

28,070

(11.1)

(13.6) Interest on short-term borrowings

-

246

640

605

598

(100.0)

(100.0) Interest on long-term borrowings

1,573

2,181

1,418

1,394

1,366

(27.9)

15.2 Total interest expense

25,837

29,716

28,532

29,369

30,034

(13.1)

(14.0)





























NET INTEREST INCOME

52,555

50,202

48,418

47,163

45,898

4.7

14.5 Provision for credit losses

85

2,827

2,992

1,528

1,028

(97.0)

(91.7) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

52,470

47,375

45,426

45,635

44,870

10.8

16.9





























NONINTEREST INCOME



























Service charges on deposit accounts

1,596

1,663

1,599

1,519

1,514

(4.0)

5.4 Trust and investment fee income

1,137

1,042

898

942

823

9.1

38.2 Mortgage banking revenue

1,450

1,181

1,278

2,379

1,240

22.8

16.9 Interchange credits

1,698

1,862

1,858

1,788

1,577

(8.8)

7.7 Other noninterest income

1,363

3,158

2,305

2,778

1,980

(56.8)

(31.2) Total noninterest income

$ 7,244

$ 8,906

$ 7,938

$ 9,406

$ 7,134

(18.7)

1.5

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) - Continued

























Q1 2026 vs.

Q1 2026 vs. ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q1 2026

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2025

Q1 2025 NONINTEREST EXPENSE



























Salaries and employee benefits

$ 19,639

$ 18,582

$ 18,642

$ 17,742

$ 16,440

5.7 %

19.5 % Occupancy expense

2,567

2,461

2,406

2,472

2,538

4.3

1.1 Furniture and equipment expense

855

792

892

797

853

8.0

0.2 Software and data processing

5,140

5,197

5,155

4,819

4,691

(1.1)

9.6 Amortization of other intangible assets

1,980

2,000

2,039

2,272

2,278

(1.0)

(13.1) Legal and professional fees

1,605

1,237

989

1,225

1,613

29.7

(0.5) FDIC insurance premium expense

995

845

794

1,023

1,091

17.8

(8.8) Marketing and advertising

311

367

315

384

254

(15.3)

22.4 Fraud losses

111

227

45

83

105

(51.1)

5.7 Other noninterest expense

3,853

3,791

3,102

3,593

3,884

1.6

(0.8) Total noninterest expense

37,056

35,499

34,379

34,410

33,747

4.4

9.8





























Income before income taxes

22,658

20,782

18,985

20,631

18,257

9.0

24.1 Income tax expense

5,570

4,895

4,637

5,124

4,493

13.8

24.0 NET INCOME

$ 17,088

$ 15,887

$ 14,348

$ 15,507

$ 13,764

7.6

24.1





























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

33,428,444

33,426,198

33,419,291

33,374,265

33,350,869

0.0 %

0.2 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

33,447,767

33,446,103

33,435,862

33,388,013

33,375,318

0.0 %

0.2 %





























Basic net income per common share

$ 0.51

$ 0.48

$ 0.43

$ 0.46

$ 0.41

6.3 %

24.4 % Diluted net income per common share

$ 0.51

$ 0.48

$ 0.43

$ 0.46

$ 0.41

6.3 %

24.4 %





























Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

- %

- %

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025 ($ in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate Earning assets



































Loans(1), (2), (3)



































Commercial real estate

$ 2,601,316

$ 39,029

6.08 %

$ 2,624,581

$ 38,796

5.86 %

$ 2,541,527

$ 35,822

5.72 % Residential real estate

1,450,114

19,311

5.33

1,442,055

19,477

5.40

1,347,035

18,433

5.47 Construction

347,973

5,631

6.56

343,796

5,740

6.62

352,323

5,526

6.36 Commercial

221,542

3,296

6.03

219,874

4,326

7.81

232,900

3,695

6.43 Consumer

262,174

3,534

5.47

274,715

3,711

5.36

304,520

4,042

5.38 Credit cards

4,369

100

9.29

4,598

132

11.40

6,686

77

4.67 Total loans

4,887,488

70,901

5.86

4,909,619

72,182

5.85

4,784,991

67,595

5.71





































Investment securities



































Taxable

665,729

5,114

3.07

652,990

5,010

3.07

664,002

5,001

3.01 Tax-exempt(1)

647

8

4.95

649

8

4.93

653

8

4.90 Interest-bearing deposits

269,380

2,458

3.70

280,558

2,810

3.97

318,434

3,409

4.34 Total earning assets

5,823,244

78,481

5.44

5,843,816

80,010

5.45

5,768,080

76,013

5.32 Cash and due from banks

44,182









51,611









43,526







Other assets

365,971









371,205









375,929







Allowance for credit losses

(58,742)









(59,879)









(58,294)







Total assets

$ 6,174,655









$ 6,206,753









$ 6,129,241









Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025 ($ in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate Interest-bearing liabilities



































Interest-bearing checking

$ 780,713

$ 4,840

2.51 %

$ 768,769

$ 5,386

2.78 %

$ 859,698

$ 7,025

3.31 % Money market and savings deposits

1,812,071

8,696

1.95

1,784,972

9,373

2.08

1,799,707

10,015

2.26 Time deposits

1,270,156

10,624

3.39

1,277,732

12,425

3.86

1,208,250

11,030

3.70 Brokered deposits

11,107

104

3.80

10,942

105

3.81

-

-

- Interest-bearing deposits(4)

3,874,047

24,264

2.54

3,842,415

27,289

2.82

3,867,655

28,070

2.94 FHLB advances

-

-

-

20,108

246

4.85

50,000

598

4.85 Subordinated debt and guaranteed

preferred beneficial interest in junior

subordinated debentures ("TRUPS")(4)

89,024

1,573

7.17

104,752

2,181

8.26

73,840

1,366

7.50 Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,963,071

25,837

2.64

3,967,275

29,716

2.97

3,991,495

30,034

3.05 Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,564,867









1,609,667









1,549,859







Accrued expenses and other liabilities

46,505









45,602









40,444







Stockholders' equity

600,212









584,209









547,443







Total liabilities and stockholders'

equity

$ 6,174,655









$ 6,206,753









$ 6,129,241













































Net interest spread









2.80 %









2.48 %









2.27 % Net interest margin









3.64









3.43









3.21 Net interest margin excluding

accretion(3)









3.35









3.24









2.99 Cost of funds









1.90









2.11









2.20 Cost of deposits









1.81









1.99









2.10 Cost of debt









7.17









7.71









6.43



























(1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $4.3 million, $4.1 million and $3.7 million of accretion interest on loans for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. (4) Interest expense on deposits and borrowings includes amortization of deposit discounts and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments. There were zero, $1.2 million and $334 thousand of amortization of deposit discounts and $79 thousand, $171 thousand and $232 thousand of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)





Quarter to Date ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q1 2026

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025 The following reconciles return on average assets, average equity and return on average tangible common equity(1): Net income

$ 17,088

$ 15,887

$ 14,348

$ 15,507

$ 13,764 Annualized net income (A)

$ 69,301

$ 63,030

$ 56,924

$ 62,198

$ 55,821





















Net income

$ 17,088

$ 15,887

$ 14,348

$ 15,507

$ 13,764 Add: amortization of other intangible assets, net of tax

1,493

1,529

1,541

1,708

1,717 Net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets - non-GAAP

18,581

17,416

15,889

17,215

15,481 Annualized net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets - non-GAAP (B)

$ 75,356

$ 69,096

$ 63,038

$ 69,049

$ 62,784





















Net income

$ 17,088

$ 15,887

$ 14,348

$ 15,507

$ 13,764 Add: amortization of other intangible assets, net of tax

1,493

1,529

1,541

1,708

1,717 Adjusted net income - non-GAAP

18,581

17,416

15,889

17,215

15,481 Annualized adjusted net income - non-GAAP (C)

$ 75,356

$ 69,096

$ 63,038

$ 69,049

$ 62,784





















Net income

$ 17,088

$ 15,887

$ 14,348

$ 15,507

$ 13,764 Less: income tax expense

5,570

4,895

4,637

5,124

4,493 Less: provision for credit losses

85

2,827

2,992

1,528

1,028 Pre-tax pre-provision net income - non-GAAP

$ 22,743

$ 23,609

$ 21,977

$ 22,159

$ 19,285





















Return on average assets - GAAP

1.12 %

1.02 %

0.95 %

1.03 %

0.91 % Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP

1.22 %

1.11 %

1.05 %

1.15 %

1.02 %





















Average assets

$ 6,174,655

$ 6,206,753

$ 6,020,574

$ 6,021,385

$ 6,129,241





















Average stockholders' equity (D)

$ 600,212

$ 584,209

$ 571,247

$ 558,952

$ 547,443 Less: average goodwill and core deposit intangible

(92,086)

(94,059)

(96,074)

(98,241)

(100,514) Average tangible common equity (E)

$ 508,126

$ 490,150

$ 475,173

$ 460,711

$ 446,929





















Return on average common equity - GAAP (A)/(D)

11.55 %

10.79 %

9.96 %

11.13 %

10.20 % Return on average tangible common equity - non-GAAP (B)/(E)

14.83 %

14.10 %

13.27 %

14.99 %

14.05 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity - non-GAAP (C)/(E)

14.83 %

14.10 %

13.27 %

14.99 %

14.05 %

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued





Quarter to Date ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q1 2026

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025 The following reconciles efficiency ratio - GAAP and adjusted efficiency ratio - non-GAAP(2): Noninterest expense (F)

$ 37,056

$ 35,499

$ 34,379

$ 34,410

$ 33,747 Less: amortization of other intangible assets

(1,980)

(2,000)

(2,039)

(2,272)

(2,278) Adjusted noninterest expense (G)

$ 35,076

$ 33,499

$ 32,340

$ 32,138

$ 31,469





















Net interest income (H)

$ 52,555

$ 50,202

$ 48,418

$ 47,163

$ 45,898 Add: taxable-equivalent adjustment

89

92

83

81

81 Taxable-equivalent net interest income (I)

$ 52,644

$ 50,294

$ 48,501

$ 47,244

$ 45,979





















Noninterest income (J)

$ 7,244

$ 8,906

$ 7,938

$ 9,406

$ 7,134 Adjusted noninterest income (K)

$ 7,244

$ 8,906

$ 7,938

$ 9,406

$ 7,134





















Efficiency ratio - GAAP (F)/(H)+(J)

61.97 %

60.06 %

61.00 %

60.83 %

63.64 % Adjusted efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (G)/(I)+(K)

58.57 %

56.59 %

57.30 %

56.73 %

59.25 %





















Net operating expense to average assets - GAAP

1.96 %

1.70 %

1.74 %

1.67 %

1.76 % Adjusted net operating expense to average assets - non-GAAP

1.83 %

1.57 %

1.61 %

1.51 %

1.61 %

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q1 2026

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025





















The following reconciles book value per common share and tangible book value per common share(1): Stockholders' equity (L)

$ 602,714

$ 589,873

$ 577,207

$ 565,194

$ 552,470 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible

(91,008)

(92,988)

(94,988)

(97,027)

(99,299) Tangible common equity (M)

$ 511,706

$ 496,885

$ 482,219

$ 468,167

$ 453,171





















Shares of common stock outstanding (N)

33,451,063

33,413,503

33,421,672

33,374,265

33,374,265





















Book value per common share - GAAP (L)/(N)

$ 18.02

$ 17.65

$ 17.27

$ 16.94

$ 16.55 Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP (M)/(N)

$ 15.30

$ 14.87

$ 14.43

$ 14.03

$ 13.58





















The following reconciles equity to assets and tangible common equity to tangible assets(1): Stockholders' equity (O)

$ 602,714

$ 589,873

$ 577,207

$ 565,194

$ 552,470 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible

(91,008)

(92,988)

(94,988)

(97,027)

(99,299) Tangible common equity (P)

$ 511,706

$ 496,885

$ 482,219

$ 468,167

$ 453,171





















Assets (Q)

$ 6,206,063

$ 6,258,818

$ 6,278,479

$ 6,037,874

$ 6,176,563 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible

(91,008)

(92,988)

(94,988)

(97,027)

(99,299) Tangible assets (R)

$ 6,115,055

$ 6,165,830

$ 6,183,491

$ 5,940,847

$ 6,077,264





















Period-end equity to assets - GAAP (O)/(Q)

9.71 %

9.42 %

9.19 %

9.36 %

8.94 % Period-end tangible common equity to tangible assets - non-GAAP (P)/(R)

8.37 %

8.06 %

7.80 %

7.88 %

7.46 %



























(1) Management believes that reporting tangible common equity and tangible assets more closely approximates the adequacy of capital for regulatory purposes. (2) Management believes that reporting the adjusted efficiency ratio - non-GAAP more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling cash-based operating activities.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued

Regulatory Capital and Ratios for the Company



















($ in thousands)

Q1 2026

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025 Common equity

$ 602,714

$ 589,873

$ 577,207

$ 565,194

$ 552,470 Goodwill(1)

(61,061)

(61,123)

(61,176)

(61,238)

(61,300) Core deposit intangible(2)

(21,074)

(22,566)

(24,041)

(25,573)

(27,280) DTAs that arise from net operating loss and tax credit carryforwards

-

(48)

(40)

(39)

- Accumulated other comprehensive loss

5,270

4,593

4,759

5,603

6,333 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

525,849

510,729

496,709

483,947

470,223 TRUPS

30,247

30,168

30,085

30,005

29,926 Tier 1 Capital

556,096

540,897

526,794

513,952

500,149 Allowable reserve for credit losses and other Tier 2 adjustments

59,933

60,661

60,852

60,605

59,726 Subordinated debt

58,782

58,893

39,409

44,236

44,053 Total Capital

$ 674,811

$ 660,451

$ 627,055

$ 618,793

$ 603,928





















Risk-Weighted Assets ("RWA")

$ 4,794,374

$ 4,852,573

$ 4,867,237

$ 4,890,679

$ 4,823,833 Average Assets ("AA")

6,098,196

6,129,306

5,942,911

5,943,124

6,050,310





















Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to RWA

10.97 %

10.52 %

10.21 %

9.90 %

9.75 % Tier 1 Capital to RWA

11.60

11.15

10.82

10.51

10.37 Total Capital to RWA

14.08

13.61

12.88

12.65

12.52 Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)

9.12

8.82

8.86

8.65

8.27

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued

Regulatory Capital and Ratios for the Bank



















($ in thousands)

Q1 2026

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025 Common equity

$ 660,598

$ 648,279

$ 639,670

$ 627,838

$ 617,071 Goodwill(1)

(61,061)

(61,123)

(61,176)

(61,238)

(61,300) Core deposit intangible(2)

(21,074)

(22,566)

(24,041)

(25,573)

(27,280) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

5,270

4,593

4,759

5,603

6,333 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

583,733

569,183

559,212

546,630

534,824 Tier 1 Capital

583,733

569,183

559,212

546,630

534,824 Allowable reserve for credit losses and other Tier 2 adjustments

59,894

60,563

60,822

60,605

59,726 Total Capital

$ 643,627

$ 629,746

$ 620,034

$ 607,235

$ 594,550





















Risk-Weighted Assets ("RWA")

$ 4,791,223

$ 4,844,639

$ 4,864,871

$ 4,888,558

$ 4,821,975 Average Assets ("AA")

6,093,905

6,122,775

5,939,890

5,940,411

6,050,130



























(1) Goodwill is net of deferred tax liability. (2) Core deposit intangible is net of deferred tax liability.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Summary of Loan Portfolio (Unaudited) Portfolio loans are summarized by loan type as follows:

($ in thousands)

March 31,

2026

% of Total

Loans

December

31, 2025

% of Total

Loans

September

30, 2025

% of Total

Loans

June 30,

2025

% of Total

Loans

March 31,

2025

% of Total

Loans Commercial real estate

$ 2,599,815

53.62 %

$ 2,643,996

53.95 %

$ 2,642,601

54.12 %

$ 2,603,974

53.95 %

$ 2,544,107

53.25 % Residential real estate

1,425,733

29.41

1,414,964

28.88

1,383,348

28.33

1,349,010

27.94

1,325,858

27.75 Construction

342,835

7.07

344,903

7.04

352,116

7.21

350,053

7.25

366,218

7.67 Commercial

220,833

4.56

226,006

4.61

221,598

4.54

224,092

4.64

234,499

4.91 Consumer

254,478

5.25

265,912

5.43

278,242

5.70

294,239

6.09

300,007

6.28 Credit cards

4,336

0.09

4,521

0.09

5,064

0.10

6,260

0.13

6,800

0.14 Total loans

4,848,030

100.00 %

4,900,302

100.00 %

4,882,969

100.00 %

4,827,628

100.00 %

4,777,489

100.00 % Less: allowance for

credit losses

(58,481)





(58,836)





(59,554)





(58,483)





(58,042)



Total loans, net

$ 4,789,549





$ 4,841,466





$ 4,823,415





$ 4,769,145





$ 4,719,447





Shore Bancshares, Inc. Classified Assets and Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited) Classified assets and nonperforming assets are summarized as follows:

($ in thousands)

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025





















Classified loans



















Substandard

$ 82,337

$ 57,366

$ 48,470

$ 19,930

$ 19,434 Total classified loans

82,337

57,366

48,470

19,930

19,434 Special mention loans

97,771

73,401

70,997

65,564

33,456 Total classified and special mention loans

$ 180,108

$ 130,767

$ 119,467

$ 85,494

$ 52,890





















Classified loans

$ 82,337

$ 57,366

$ 48,470

$ 19,930

$ 19,434 Other real estate owned

69

113

120

179

179 Repossessed assets

3,345

2,879

3,432

2,457

2,429 Total classified assets

$ 85,751

$ 60,358

$ 52,022

$ 22,566

$ 22,042





















Classified assets to total assets

1.38 %

0.96 %

0.83 %

0.37 %

0.36 %





















Nonaccrual loans

$ 64,958

$ 39,960

$ 24,378

$ 16,782

$ 15,402 90+ days delinquent accruing

-

255

153

215

894 Other real estate owned ("OREO")

69

113

120

179

179 Repossessed property

3,345

2,879

3,432

2,457

2,429 Total nonperforming assets

$ 68,372

$ 43,207

$ 28,083

$ 19,633

$ 18,904 Accruing borrowers experiencing financial difficulty loans

("BEFD")

5,263

5,311

6,704

6,709

1,356 Total nonperforming assets and BEFDs modifications

$ 73,635

$ 48,518

$ 34,787

$ 26,342

$ 20,260





















Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.10 %

0.69 %

0.45 %

0.33 %

0.31 %





















Total assets

$ 6,206,063

$ 6,258,818

$ 6,278,479

$ 6,037,874

$ 6,176,563

SOURCE Shore Bancshares, Inc.