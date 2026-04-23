Georgia Power continues to plan for additional generation to meet the energy needs of a growing Georgia

Latest filing with Georgia PSC requests 2,000 to 6,000 MW of new resources through competitive RFP by the end of 2033; Certification of an additional 385 MW of new solar resources under CARES 2023 program also requested

ATLANTA, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power announced today that it has filed a request with the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) to approve the final All-Source Capacity Request for Proposal (RFP) documents seeking to procure resources to meet projected capacity needs for 2032 through 2033. The filing includes the 2032-2033 All-Source RFP and requests permission to procure 2,000 to 6,000 megawatts (MW) of new dispatchable capacity resources. The requested resources include thermal generation, energy storage systems, and battery storage plus renewables. The company collaborated with Georgia PSC Staff and an independent evaluator to develop a competitive and fair RFP process that will enable Georgia Power to select the most reliable, economical and efficient proposals for dispatchable generation. If approved, the RFP would be issued and accept bids in the second quarter of 2026, with selected projects submitted to the Georgia PSC for certification in mid-2027.

The company also filed today a separate request to certify an additional approximately 385 MW of new supplemental solar resources as part of the Clean and Renewable Energy Subscription (CARES) 2023 program, which is one of the company's latest initiatives to procure new cost-effective renewable energy to serve customers.

"As our state continues to grow, we continue to work with the Georgia PSC to help ensure we have the right mix of generation resources ready to meet future demand," said Rick Anderson, senior vice president and senior production officer for Georgia Power. "We know our customers depend on us to keep energy reliable and affordable for their homes and businesses and, as we continue to invest in diverse, flexible generation resources, we also continue to work with new large-load customers who are driving much of this growth on appropriate contracts that are designed to cover the cost to serve them."

In addition to proactively planning to meet future energy demand, Georgia Power also continues to provide updates on projected load growth and large-load customer contracts to the Georgia PSC. As of today, 32 large-load customers have committed to receiving approximately 15,600 MW of electric service with 21 projects under construction. Today's filings follow previous approval in December by the Georgia PSC of approximately 9,900 MW of combined cycle gas turbines, battery storage, and battery storage plus solar.

Following the Georgia PSC's approval of updates to rules and regulations for the company in 2025, potential large-load customers must now meet more stringent criteria - including providing financial commitments and demonstrating infrastructure readiness - to remain in the company's long-term development pipeline. These enhanced requirements help ensure that only the most credible and viable projects are included in Georgia Power's risk-adjusted load forecast.

Leveraging Growth to Benefit Existing Customers

Growth is good for Georgia, and Georgia Power is leveraging growth to benefit existing customers. The growing pipeline of large-load customers is a key factor that enabled the company's base rate freeze, and is helping spread fixed costs across a broader customer base and protect residential and small business customers. Growth has also allowed the company to commit to providing annual savings of $102 per year for the typical residential customer beginning in 2029.

To learn more about how Georgia Power is keeping energy reliable and affordable for millions of Georgia homes and businesses, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.8 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power offers rates below the national average, focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), X (X.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this release is forward-looking information based on current expectations and plans that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements concerning projected demand growth and the large load pipeline. Georgia Power cautions that there are certain factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Georgia Power; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Georgia Power's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent securities filings, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information: state and federal rate regulations and the impact of pending and future rate cases and negotiations, including rate actions relating to return on equity, equity ratios, additional generating capacity and transmission facilities and fuel and other cost recovery mechanisms; the impact of recent and future federal and state legal and regulatory changes, including tax, environmental and other laws and regulations to which Georgia Power is subject, as well as changes in application of existing laws, regulations and guidance; the extent and timing of costs and legal requirements related to coal combustion residuals; current and future litigation or regulatory investigations, proceedings or inquiries; the effects, extent and timing of the entry of additional competition in the markets in which Georgia Power operates, including from the development and deployment of alternative energy sources; variations in demand for electricity, including uncertainties related to projected significant growth in electricity demand driven primarily by data centers and other large load customers, and the related requirement for substantial new generation and transmission investments, creating capital access and revenue recovery risks; customer affordability matters; available sources and costs of natural gas and other fuels and commodities; the ability to control costs and avoid cost and schedule overruns during the development, construction and operation of facilities or other projects; legal proceedings and regulatory approvals and actions related to past, ongoing and proposed construction projects; the ability to construct facilities in accordance with the requirements of permits and licenses, to satisfy any environmental performance standards and the requirements of tax credits and other incentives and to integrate facilities into the Southern Company system upon completion of construction; investment performance of the employee and retiree benefit plans and nuclear decommissioning trust funds and, with respect to retiree benefit plans, changes in actuarial assumptions and differences between the assumptions and actual values, any of the foregoing of which could cause additional funding requirements; advances in technology, including the pace and extent of development of low- to no-carbon energy and battery energy storage technologies and the impact of advancing technologies on data center and other large load customer demand; the ability to successfully operate Georgia Power's generation, transmission and distribution facilities and the successful performance of necessary corporate functions; the inherent risks involved in operating nuclear generating facilities; the ability of counterparties of Georgia Power to make payments as and when due and to perform as required; the direct or indirect effect on Georgia Power's business resulting from cyber intrusion or physical attack and the threat of cyber and physical attacks; global and U.S. economic conditions, including impacts from geopolitical conflicts, recession, inflation, changes in trade policies (including tariffs and other trade measures) of the United States and other countries, interest rate fluctuations and financial market conditions and the results of financing efforts; access to capital markets and other financing sources; changes in Georgia Power's credit ratings; the ability of Georgia Power to obtain additional generating capacity (or sell excess generating capacity) at competitive prices; catastrophic events such as fires, including wildfires, land movement, earthquakes, explosions, floods, high winds, tornadoes, hurricanes and other storms, solar flares, droughts, future epidemic or pandemic health events, wars, political unrest, or other similar occurrences; the direct or indirect effects on Georgia Power's business resulting from incidents affecting the U.S. electric grid or operation of generating resources; and the effect of accounting pronouncements issued periodically by standard-setting bodies. Georgia Power expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information.

SOURCE Georgia Power