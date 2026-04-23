Associated Banc-Corp Reports First Quarter 2026 Net Income Available to Common Equity of $117 Million, or $0.70 per Common Share

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated" or "Company") today reported net income available to common equity ("earnings") of $117 million, or $0.70 per common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. These amounts compare to earnings of $134 million, or $0.80 per common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 and earnings of $99 million, or $0.59 per common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
"After posting the strongest bottom line in company history in 2025, we maintained our growth momentum in the first quarter of 2026, with over $500 million in C&I loan growth, strong customer household growth, and steady credit performance," said President & CEO Andy Harmening. "We've also taken proactive steps to accelerate our growth trajectory in major metro markets by announcing several key hires, expanding our commercial presence, and closing on our acquisition of American National Corporation."
"As we look to the remainder of 2026, we're well-positioned to navigate the current environment thanks to the resilience and stability of our Midwestern markets, our enhanced profitability profile, a solid capital position, and our ability to attract and deepen relationships. We look forward to providing additional updates on Associated's growth journey along the way."
First Quarter 2026 Highlights
- Diluted earnings per common share of $0.70
- Total period end loans of $31.8 billion (+2% vs. 4Q 2025; +5% vs. 1Q 2025)
- Total period end commercial & industrial loans of $12.3 billion (+5% vs. 4Q 2025; +13% vs. 1Q 2025)
- Total period end deposits of $35.7 billion (+1% vs. 4Q 2025; +2% vs. 1Q 2025)
- Total period end core customer deposits1 of $30.4 billion (+3% vs. 4Q 2025; +4% vs. 1Q 2025)
- Net interest income of $307 million ((1)% vs. 4Q 2025; +7% vs. 1Q 2025)
- Net interest margin of 3.03%
- Noninterest income of $76 million
- Noninterest expense of $219 million
- Provision for credit losses of $11 million
- Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans of 1.34%
- Net charge offs / average loans (annualized) of 0.07%
- Book value / share of $29.04
- Tangible book value / share1 of $22.23
1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See financial tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.
Loans
First quarter 2026 average total loans of $31.3 billion increased 1%, or $286 million, from the prior quarter and increased 4%, or $1.2 billion, from the same period last year. With respect to first quarter 2026 average balances by loan category:
- Commercial and business lending increased $222 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.2 billion from the same period last year to $13.0 billion.
- Commercial real estate lending increased $67 million from the prior quarter and increased $19 million from the same period last year to $7.3 billion.
- Consumer lending decreased $2 million from the prior quarter and decreased $91 million from the same period last year to $11.0 billion.
First quarter 2026 period end total loans of $31.8 billion increased 2%, or $635 million, from the prior quarter and increased 5%, or $1.5 billion, from the same period last year. With respect to first quarter 2026 period end balances by loan category:
- Commercial and business lending increased $547 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.5 billion from the same period last year to $13.5 billion.
- Commercial real estate lending increased $143 million from the prior quarter and decreased $22 million the same period last year to $7.4 billion.
- Consumer lending decreased $56 million from the prior quarter and increased $37 million from the same period last year to $10.9 billion.
After including the impact of the acquisition of American National Corporation, we now expect 2026 period end loan growth of 17% to 19% as compared to Associated's standalone results for the year ended December 31, 2025.
Deposits
First quarter 2026 average deposits of $35.2 billion decreased 1%, or $468 million, from the prior quarter and increased 1%, or $327 million, from the same period last year. With respect to first quarter 2026 average balances by deposit category:
- Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $65 million from the prior quarter and increased $359 million from the same period last year to $6.0 billion.
- Savings increased $96 million from the prior quarter and increased $370 million from the same period last year to $5.5 billion.
- Interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $168 million from the prior quarter and decreased $145 million from the same period last year to $7.9 billion.
- Money market deposits increased $171 million from the prior quarter and decreased $18 million from the same period last year to $6.1 billion.
- Brokered CDs decreased $470 million from the prior quarter and decreased $787 million from the same period last year to $3.5 billion.
- Other time deposits increased $141 million from the prior quarter and increased $478 million from the same period last year to $4.2 billion.
- Network transaction deposits decreased $173 million from the prior quarter and increased $70 million from the same period last year to $1.9 billion.
- Core customer deposits1 increased $174 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.0 billion from the same period last year to $29.7 billion.
First quarter 2026 period end deposits of $35.7 billion increased 1%, or $179 million, from the prior quarter and increased 2%, or $535 million, from the same period last year. With respect to first quarter 2026 period end balances by deposit category:
- Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $2 million from the prior quarter and decreased $11 million from the same period last year to $6.1 billion.
- Savings increased $189 million from the prior quarter and increased $413 million from the same period last year to $5.7 billion.
- Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $141 million from the prior quarter and increased $94 million from the same period last year to $8.0 billion.
- Money market deposits increased $49 million from the prior quarter and increased $47 million from the same period last year to $6.2 billion.
- Brokered CDs decreased $232 million from the prior quarter and decreased $635 million from the same period last year to $3.6 billion.
- Other time deposits increased $443 million from the prior quarter and increased $763 million from the same period last year to $4.5 billion.
- Network transaction deposits decreased $408 million from the prior quarter and decreased $136 million from the same period last year to $1.7 billion.
- Core customer deposits1 increased $820 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.3 billion from the same period last year to $30.4 billion.
After including the impact of the acquisition of American National Corporation, we now expect 2026 period end total deposit growth of 17% to 19% and period end core customer deposit growth of 19% to 21% as compared to Associated's standalone results for the year ended December 31, 2025.
1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See financial tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
First quarter 2026 net interest income of $307 million decreased $3 million from the prior quarter and increased $21 million from the same period last year. The net interest margin of 3.03% was a 3 basis point decrease from the prior quarter and a 6 basis point increase from the same period last year.
- The average yield on total loans for the first quarter of 2026 decreased 19 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 30 basis points from the same period last year to 5.53%.
- The average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2026 decreased 15 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 39 basis points from the same period last year to 2.67%.
- The net free funds benefit for the first quarter of 2026 decreased 5 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 8 basis points from the same period last year to 0.50%.
We expect to share an updated 2026 net interest income outlook following the finalization of purchase accounting adjustments tied to the acquisition of American National Corporation.
Noninterest Income
First quarter 2026 total noninterest income of $76 million decreased $4 million from the prior quarter and increased $17 million from the same period last year. With respect to first quarter 2026 noninterest income line items:
- Capital markets, net decreased $5 million from the prior quarter and increased $2 million from the same period last year.
- Wealth management fees decreased $1 million from the prior quarter and increased $3 million from the same period last year.
- Mortgage banking, net increased $3 million from the prior quarter and increased $2 million from the same period last year.
- Card-based fees decreased $1 million from the prior quarter and increased $1 million from the same period last year.
After including the impact from the acquisition of American National Corporation, we now expect total noninterest income growth of 8% to 10% in 2026 as compared to Associated's standalone results for the year ended December 31, 2025.
Noninterest Expense
First quarter 2026 total noninterest expense of $219 million decreased slightly from the prior quarter and increased $9 million from the same period last year. With respect to first quarter 2026 noninterest expense line items:
- Personnel expense increased slightly from the prior quarter and increased $11 million from the same period last year.
- Technology expense increased $1 million from the prior quarter and increased $3 million from the same period last year.
- Business development and advertising expense decreased $1 million from the prior quarter and increased $1 million from the same period last year.
We expect to share an updated 2026 noninterest expense outlook following the finalization of purchase accounting adjustments tied to the acquisition of American National Corporation.
Taxes
First quarter 2026 tax expense was $33 million, compared to $26 million of tax expense in the prior quarter and $19 million of tax expense in the same period last year. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2026 was 21.75%, compared to 15.82% in the prior quarter and 16.03% in the same period last year.
We continue to expect the annual effective tax rate to be between 19% and 21% in 2026.
Credit
First quarter 2026 provision for credit losses on loans was $11 million, compared to a provision of $7 million in the prior quarter and a provision of $13 million in the same period last year. With respect to first quarter 2026 credit quality:
- Nonaccrual loans of $111 million increased $10 million from the prior quarter and decreased $24 million from the same period last year. The nonaccrual loans to total loans ratio was 0.35% in the first quarter, up from 0.32% in the prior quarter and down from 0.44% in the same period last year.
- First quarter 2026 net charge offs of $5 million increased compared to net charge offs of $2 million in the prior quarter and decreased compared to net charge offs of $9 million in the same period last year.
- The allowance for credit losses on loans (ACLL) of $425 million increased $6 million compared to the prior quarter and increased $18 million compared to the same period last year. The ACLL to total loans ratio was 1.34% in the first quarter, down from 1.35% in the prior quarter and flat compared to 1.34% in the same period last year.
In 2026, we continue to expect to adjust provision to reflect changes to risk grades, economic conditions, loan volumes, and other indications of credit quality.
Capital
The Company's capital position remains strong, with a CET1 capital ratio of 10.47% at March 31, 2026. The Company's capital ratios continue to be in excess of the Basel III "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks on a fully phased in basis.
FIRST QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL
The Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) today, April 23, 2026. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, http://investor.associatedbank.com. Parties may also dial into the call at 877-407-8037 (domestic) or 201-689-8037 (international) and request the Associated Banc-Corp first quarter 2026 earnings call. The first quarter 2026 financial tables with an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Company's website just prior to the call. An audio archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately fifteen minutes after the call is over.
ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of approximately $50 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from over 200 banking locations throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska. The Company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements made in this presentation which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes any statements regarding management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of performance. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "should," "intend," "target," "outlook," "project," "guidance," "forecast," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include those identified in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs and other SEC filings, and such factors are incorporated herein by reference.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release and related materials may contain references to measures which are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Information concerning these non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the financial tables. Management believes these measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per common share, provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.
Associated Banc-Corp
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
Sequential
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Comparable
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 465,318
$ 574,698
$ (109,380)
$ 490,431
$ 521,167
$ 521,323
$ (56,005)
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial
920,684
1,144,123
(223,439)
802,251
738,938
711,033
209,651
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under
175
1,400
(1,225)
90
-
105
70
Available for sale (AFS) investment securities, at fair
5,514,456
5,397,563
116,893
5,217,278
5,036,508
4,796,570
717,886
Held to maturity (HTM) investment securities, net, at
3,570,843
3,602,519
(31,676)
3,636,080
3,672,101
3,705,793
(134,950)
Equity securities
26,109
26,060
49
26,000
25,912
23,331
2,778
Regulatory stocks, at cost
290,189
252,514
37,675
251,642
278,356
194,244
95,945
Residential loans held for sale
87,461
72,499
14,962
74,563
96,804
47,611
39,850
Commercial loans held for sale
-
-
-
-
8,406
7,910
(7,910)
Loans
31,798,164
31,163,614
634,550
30,951,964
30,607,605
30,294,127
1,504,037
Allowance for loan losses
(385,756)
(378,068)
(7,688)
(378,341)
(376,515)
(371,348)
(14,408)
Loans, net
31,412,408
30,785,546
626,862
30,573,623
30,231,091
29,922,780
1,489,628
Tax credit and other investments
230,954
236,657
(5,703)
245,239
247,111
254,187
(23,233)
Premises and equipment, net
376,760
381,624
(4,864)
384,139
377,372
377,521
(761)
Bank and corporate owned life insurance
694,765
694,452
313
693,511
691,470
690,551
4,214
Goodwill
1,104,992
1,104,992
-
1,104,992
1,104,992
1,104,992
-
Other intangible assets, net
20,647
22,849
(2,202)
25,052
27,255
29,457
(8,810)
Mortgage servicing rights, net
87,599
86,337
1,262
85,063
85,245
86,251
1,348
Interest receivable
161,021
161,118
(97)
168,451
168,627
159,729
1,292
Other assets
629,359
657,645
(28,286)
677,458
682,373
675,748
(46,389)
Total assets
$ 45,593,740
$ 45,202,596
$ 391,144
$ 44,455,863
$ 43,993,729
$ 43,309,136
$ 2,284,604
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 6,125,067
$ 6,126,632
$ (1,565)
$ 5,906,251
$ 5,782,487
$ 6,135,946
$ (10,879)
Interest-bearing deposits
29,606,698
29,425,976
180,722
28,975,602
28,365,079
29,060,767
545,931
Total deposits
35,731,765
35,552,608
179,157
34,881,853
34,147,565
35,196,713
535,052
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under
395,652
307,864
87,788
399,665
75,585
311,335
84,317
FHLB advances
3,421,762
3,268,094
153,668
3,220,679
3,879,489
2,027,297
1,394,465
Senior and subordinated debt
592,629
594,276
(1,647)
594,074
593,530
591,382
1,247
Allowance for unfunded commitments
39,276
41,276
(2,000)
36,276
35,276
35,276
4,000
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
414,784
463,131
(48,347)
455,019
481,503
460,574
(45,790)
Total liabilities
40,595,868
40,227,249
368,619
39,587,565
39,212,948
38,622,578
1,973,290
Stockholders' equity
Preferred equity
194,112
194,112
-
194,112
194,112
194,112
-
Common equity
4,803,760
4,781,235
22,525
4,674,186
4,586,669
4,492,446
311,314
Total stockholders' equity
4,997,872
4,975,347
22,525
4,868,298
4,780,781
4,686,558
311,314
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 45,593,740
$ 45,202,596
$ 391,144
$ 44,455,863
$ 43,993,729
$ 43,309,136
$ 2,284,604
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
Associated Banc-Corp
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Comparable Quarter
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
1Q26
1Q25
Dollar
Percentage
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 426,989
$ 433,299
$ (6,310)
(1) %
Interest and dividends on investment securities
Taxable
75,676
69,788
5,888
8 %
Tax-exempt
13,738
13,956
(218)
(2) %
Other interest
11,641
9,243
2,398
26 %
Total interest income
528,044
526,285
1,759
- %
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
175,273
209,140
(33,867)
(16) %
Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
3,732
3,622
110
3 %
Interest on FHLB advances
31,570
16,090
15,480
96 %
Interest on senior and subordinated debt
10,163
11,085
(922)
(8) %
Interest on other interest-bearing liabilities
116
408
(292)
(72) %
Total interest expense
220,854
240,345
(19,491)
(8) %
Net interest income
307,190
285,941
21,249
7 %
Provision for credit losses
11,001
13,003
(2,002)
(15) %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
296,189
272,938
23,251
9 %
Noninterest income
Wealth management fees
25,219
22,498
2,721
12 %
Service charges and deposit account fees
14,054
12,814
1,240
10 %
Card-based fees
11,579
10,442
1,137
11 %
Other fee-based revenue
4,862
5,251
(389)
(7) %
Capital markets, net
6,543
4,345
2,198
51 %
Mortgage banking, net
6,111
3,822
2,289
60 %
Loss on mortgage portfolio sale
-
(6,976)
6,976
(100) %
Bank and corporate owned life insurance
3,816
5,204
(1,388)
(27) %
Asset gains (losses), net
840
(878)
1,718
N/M
Investment securities (losses) gains, net
(28)
4
(32)
N/M
Other
2,861
2,251
610
27 %
Total noninterest income
75,857
58,776
17,081
29 %
Noninterest expense
Personnel
135,172
123,897
11,275
9 %
Technology
29,736
27,139
2,597
10 %
Occupancy
13,725
15,381
(1,656)
(11) %
Business development and advertising
7,827
6,386
1,441
23 %
Equipment
5,610
4,527
1,083
24 %
Legal and professional
6,721
6,083
638
10 %
Loan and foreclosure costs
1,707
2,594
(887)
(34) %
FDIC assessment
8,837
10,436
(1,599)
(15) %
Other intangible amortization
2,203
2,203
-
- %
Other
7,625
11,974
(4,349)
(36) %
Total noninterest expense
219,163
210,619
8,544
4 %
Income before income taxes
152,883
121,095
31,788
26 %
Income tax expense
33,248
19,409
13,839
71 %
Net income
119,635
101,687
17,948
18 %
Preferred stock dividends
2,875
2,875
-
- %
Net income available to common equity
$ 116,760
$ 98,812
$ 17,948
18 %
Pre-tax pre-provision income (loss)(a)
163,884
134,098
29,786
22 %
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.70
$ 0.60
$ 0.10
17 %
Diluted
$ 0.70
$ 0.59
$ 0.11
19 %
Average common shares outstanding
Basic
165,097
165,228
(131)
- %
Diluted
166,561
166,604
(43)
- %
N/M = Not meaningful
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
Prior periods have been adjusted to conform with current period presentation.
(a)
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation below for a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.
Associated Banc-Corp
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
Sequential Quarter
1Q26
4Q25
Dollar
Percentage
3Q25
2Q25
1Q25
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 426,989
$ 445,687
$ (18,698)
(4) %
$ 455,623
$ 447,781
$ 433,299
Interest and dividends on investment securities
Taxable
75,676
73,511
2,165
3 %
73,727
71,174
69,788
Tax-exempt
13,738
13,851
(113)
(1) %
13,888
13,902
13,956
Other interest
11,641
11,294
347
3 %
13,353
12,679
9,243
Total interest income
528,044
544,343
(16,299)
(3) %
556,591
545,536
526,285
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
175,273
194,778
(19,505)
(10) %
202,344
197,656
209,140
Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements
3,732
2,682
1,050
39 %
2,107
2,004
3,622
Interest on FHLB advances
31,570
26,309
5,261
20 %
35,965
34,889
16,090
Interest on senior and subordinated debt
10,163
10,483
(320)
(3) %
10,741
10,700
11,085
Interest on other interest-bearing liabilities
116
110
6
5 %
212
287
408
Total interest expense
220,854
234,362
(13,508)
(6) %
251,369
245,536
240,345
Net interest income
307,190
309,981
(2,791)
(1) %
305,222
300,000
285,941
Provision for credit losses
11,001
6,998
4,003
57 %
16,000
17,996
13,003
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
296,189
302,983
(6,794)
(2) %
289,223
282,004
272,938
Noninterest income
Wealth management fees
25,219
25,742
(523)
(2) %
25,315
23,025
22,498
Service charges and deposit account fees
14,054
13,827
227
2 %
13,861
13,147
12,814
Card-based fees
11,579
12,679
(1,100)
(9) %
12,308
11,200
10,442
Other fee-based revenue
4,862
5,557
(695)
(13) %
5,414
4,995
5,251
Capital markets, net
6,543
11,175
(4,632)
(41) %
10,764
5,765
4,345
Mortgage banking, net
6,111
2,926
3,185
109 %
3,541
4,213
3,822
Loss on mortgage portfolio sale
-
-
-
- %
-
-
(6,976)
Bank and corporate owned life insurance
3,816
3,804
12
- %
4,051
4,135
5,204
Asset gains (losses), net
840
838
2
- %
3,340
(1,735)
(878)
Investment securities (losses) gains, net
(28)
37
(65)
N/M
1
7
4
Other
2,861
2,799
62
2 %
2,670
2,226
2,251
Total noninterest income
75,857
79,384
(3,527)
(4) %
81,265
66,977
58,776
Noninterest expense
Personnel
135,172
135,130
42
- %
135,703
126,994
123,897
Technology
29,736
28,641
1,095
4 %
28,590
26,508
27,139
Occupancy
13,725
14,229
(504)
(4) %
12,757
12,644
15,381
Business development and advertising
7,827
9,118
(1,291)
(14) %
8,362
7,748
6,386
Equipment
5,610
6,888
(1,278)
(19) %
4,368
4,494
4,527
Legal and professional
6,721
5,945
776
13 %
5,232
6,674
6,083
Loan and foreclosure costs
1,707
1,327
380
29 %
1,638
2,705
2,594
FDIC assessment
8,837
6,589
2,248
34 %
9,980
9,708
10,436
Other intangible amortization
2,203
2,203
-
- %
2,203
2,203
2,203
Other
7,625
9,396
(1,771)
(19) %
7,369
9,674
11,974
Total noninterest expense
219,163
219,466
(303)
- %
216,202
209,352
210,619
Income before income taxes
152,883
162,901
(10,018)
(6) %
154,286
139,629
121,095
Income tax expense
33,248
25,772
7,476
29 %
29,554
28,399
19,409
Net income
119,635
137,129
(17,494)
(13) %
124,732
111,230
101,687
Preferred stock dividends
2,875
2,875
-
- %
2,875
2,875
2,875
Net income available to common equity
$ 116,760
$ 134,254
$ (17,494)
(13) %
$ 121,857
$ 108,355
$ 98,812
Pre-tax pre-provision income(a)
163,884
169,899
(6,015)
(4) %
170,286
157,625
134,098
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.70
$ 0.81
$ (0.11)
(14) %
$ 0.73
$ 0.65
$ 0.60
Diluted
$ 0.70
$ 0.80
$ (0.10)
(13) %
$ 0.73
$ 0.65
$ 0.59
Average common shares outstanding
Basic
165,097
165,126
(29)
- %
165,029
164,936
165,228
Diluted
166,561
166,746
(185)
- %
166,703
166,343
166,604
N/M = Not meaningful
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
Prior periods have been adjusted to conform with current period presentation.
(a)
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation below for a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.
Associated Banc-Corp
Net Interest Income Analysis - Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis - Sequential and Comparable Quarter
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025(a)
March 31, 2025(a)
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income /
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Income /
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Income /
Average
Assets
Earning assets
Loans (b)(c)
Commercial and industrial
$ 11,776,702
$ 172,507
5.94 %
$ 11,588,059
$ 182,101
6.24 %
$ 10,583,318
$ 169,785
6.50 %
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
1,190,708
15,968
5.44 %
1,157,531
16,358
5.61 %
1,141,167
16,200
5.76 %
Commercial and business lending
12,967,410
188,475
5.89 %
12,745,590
198,459
6.18 %
11,724,484
185,985
6.43 %
Commercial real estate-investor
5,277,283
78,154
6.01 %
5,291,562
84,153
6.31 %
5,415,412
87,089
6.52 %
Real estate construction
2,055,338
34,043
6.72 %
1,974,318
34,870
7.01 %
1,898,582
33,945
7.25 %
Commercial real estate lending
7,332,621
112,197
6.21 %
7,265,880
119,023
6.50 %
7,313,994
121,034
6.71 %
Total commercial
20,300,031
300,672
6.01 %
20,011,470
317,482
6.30 %
19,038,479
307,020
6.54 %
Residential mortgage
6,831,984
64,640
3.78 %
6,899,778
64,779
3.76 %
7,256,320
66,823
3.68 %
Auto finance
3,125,504
41,969
5.45 %
3,064,457
42,915
5.56 %
2,844,730
39,176
5.59 %
Home equity
709,865
11,692
6.60 %
706,923
12,570
7.11 %
657,625
12,052
7.34 %
Other consumer
314,118
8,504
10.98 %
312,730
8,454
10.72 %
313,828
8,773
11.34 %
Total consumer
10,981,471
126,805
4.65 %
10,983,888
128,718
4.67 %
11,072,503
126,824
4.61 %
Total loans
31,281,502
427,477
5.53 %
30,995,358
446,200
5.72 %
30,110,982
433,844
5.83 %
Investments
Taxable securities
7,071,751
75,676
4.28 %
6,912,251
73,511
4.25 %
6,398,584
69,788
4.36 %
Tax-exempt securities(b)
1,978,501
17,389
3.52 %
1,990,389
17,534
3.52 %
2,016,144
17,666
3.50 %
Other short-term investments
1,016,795
11,641
4.64 %
972,884
11,294
4.61 %
757,227
9,243
4.95 %
Total investments
10,067,047
104,706
4.17 %
9,875,524
102,339
4.14 %
9,171,955
96,696
4.22 %
Total earning assets and related
41,348,549
$ 532,183
5.20 %
40,870,882
$ 548,539
5.34 %
39,282,937
$ 530,540
5.45 %
Other assets, net
3,670,399
3,531,889
3,347,690
Total assets
$ 45,018,948
$ 44,402,771
$ 42,630,627
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits
|
Savings
$ 5,532,848
$ 17,690
1.30 %
$ 5,436,968
$ 18,823
1.37 %
$ 5,162,468
$ 17,929
1.41 %
Interest-bearing demand
7,886,442
34,236
1.76 %
8,054,088
40,309
1.99 %
8,031,707
45,430
2.29 %
Money market
6,061,442
34,239
2.29 %
5,890,836
35,353
2.38 %
6,079,551
39,560
2.64 %
Network transaction deposits
1,917,854
17,502
3.70 %
2,090,587
20,882
3.96 %
1,847,972
20,067
4.40 %
Brokered CDs
3,528,294
34,811
4.00 %
3,998,012
42,056
4.17 %
4,315,311
49,292
4.63 %
Other time deposits
4,234,785
36,795
3.52 %
4,093,939
37,355
3.62 %
3,756,332
36,862
3.98 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
29,161,665
175,273
2.44 %
29,564,430
194,778
2.61 %
29,193,341
209,140
2.91 %
Federal funds purchased and securities
425,142
3,732
3.56 %
289,679
2,682
3.67 %
375,910
3,622
3.91 %
FHLB advances
3,380,379
31,570
3.79 %
2,504,464
26,309
4.17 %
1,595,972
16,090
4.09 %
Senior and subordinated debt
594,401
10,163
6.84 %
594,104
10,483
7.06 %
627,371
11,085
7.07 %
Other interest-bearing liabilities
11,212
116
4.18 %
13,212
110
3.29 %
31,599
408
5.24 %
Total funding
4,411,134
45,581
4.18 %
3,401,459
39,584
4.63 %
2,630,852
31,205
4.79 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities and
33,572,799
$ 220,854
2.67 %
32,965,889
$ 234,362
2.82 %
31,824,193
$ 240,345
3.06 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
5,999,278
6,064,487
5,640,123
Other liabilities
440,344
464,838
535,732
Stockholders' equity
5,006,527
4,907,557
4,630,578
Total liabilities and stockholders'
$ 45,018,948
$ 44,402,771
$ 42,630,627
Interest rate spread
2.53 %
2.52 %
2.39 %
Net free funds
0.50 %
0.55 %
0.58 %
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income
$ 311,329
3.03 %
$ 314,177
3.06 %
$ 290,195
2.97 %
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
(4,139)
(4,196)
(4,254)
Net interest income
$ 307,190
$ 309,981
$ 285,941
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
(a)
Prior period has been adjusted to conform with current period presentation.
(b)
The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.
(c)
Loans held for sale have been included in the average balances.
Associated Banc-Corp
Loan and Deposit Composition
(Dollars in thousands)
Period end loan composition
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Seql Qtr %
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Comp Qtr %
Commercial and industrial
$ 12,339,597
$ 11,799,757
5 %
$ 11,567,651
$ 11,281,964
$ 10,925,769
13 %
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
1,193,778
1,186,324
1 %
1,149,939
1,101,501
1,118,363
7 %
Commercial and business lending
13,533,375
12,986,081
4 %
12,717,590
12,383,465
12,044,132
12 %
Commercial real estate-investor
5,266,584
5,246,030
- %
5,369,441
5,370,422
5,597,442
(6) %
Real estate construction
2,117,479
1,994,642
6 %
1,958,766
1,950,267
1,809,054
17 %
Commercial real estate lending
7,384,063
7,240,672
2 %
7,328,207
7,320,689
7,406,496
- %
Total commercial
20,917,438
20,226,753
3 %
20,045,797
19,704,154
19,450,628
8 %
Residential mortgage
6,727,734
6,793,957
(1) %
6,858,285
6,949,387
6,999,654
(4) %
Auto finance
3,136,334
3,106,498
1 %
3,041,644
2,969,495
2,878,765
9 %
Home equity
706,075
713,271
(1) %
698,112
676,208
654,140
8 %
Other consumer
310,583
323,135
(4) %
308,126
308,361
310,940
- %
Total consumer
10,880,726
10,936,861
(1) %
10,906,167
10,903,451
10,843,499
- %
Total loans
$ 31,798,164
$ 31,163,614
2 %
$ 30,951,964
$ 30,607,605
$ 30,294,127
5 %
Quarter average loan composition(a)
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Seql Qtr %
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Comp Qtr %
Commercial and industrial
$ 11,776,702
$ 11,588,059
2 %
$ 11,367,533
$ 10,981,221
$ 10,583,318
11 %
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
1,190,708
1,157,531
3 %
1,105,787
1,114,054
1,141,167
4 %
Commercial and business lending
12,967,410
12,745,590
2 %
12,473,319
12,095,274
11,724,484
11 %
Commercial real estate-investor
5,277,283
5,291,562
- %
5,300,765
5,582,333
5,415,412
(3) %
Real estate construction
2,055,338
1,974,318
4 %
1,991,565
1,869,708
1,898,582
8 %
Commercial real estate lending
7,332,621
7,265,880
1 %
7,292,330
7,452,041
7,313,994
- %
Total commercial
20,300,031
20,011,470
1 %
19,765,649
19,547,316
19,038,479
7 %
Residential mortgage
6,831,984
6,899,778
(1) %
6,987,858
7,034,607
7,256,320
(6) %
Auto finance
3,125,504
3,064,457
2 %
3,000,978
2,933,161
2,844,730
10 %
Home equity
709,865
706,923
- %
690,330
667,339
657,625
8 %
Other consumer
314,118
312,730
- %
305,644
309,578
313,828
- %
Total consumer
10,981,471
10,983,888
- %
10,984,811
10,944,685
11,072,503
(1) %
Total loans
$ 31,281,502
$ 30,995,358
1 %
$ 30,750,460
$ 30,492,001
$ 30,110,982
4 %
Period end deposit and customer funding
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Seql Qtr %
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Comp Qtr %
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 6,125,067
$ 6,126,632
- %
$ 5,906,251
$ 5,782,487
$ 6,135,946
- %
Savings
5,660,641
5,471,870
3 %
5,380,574
5,291,674
5,247,291
8 %
Interest-bearing demand
7,964,665
7,823,362
2 %
7,791,861
7,490,772
7,870,965
1 %
Money market
6,188,045
6,139,438
1 %
5,785,871
5,915,867
6,141,275
1 %
Network transaction deposits
1,746,518
2,154,995
(19) %
2,013,964
1,792,362
1,882,930
(7) %
Brokered CDs
3,562,752
3,795,133
(6) %
3,956,517
4,072,048
4,197,512
(15) %
Other time deposits
4,484,077
4,041,178
11 %
4,046,815
3,802,356
3,720,793
21 %
Total deposits
35,731,765
35,552,608
1 %
34,881,853
34,147,565
35,196,713
2 %
Other customer funding(c)
42,372
47,794
(11) %
64,570
75,440
85,950
(51) %
Total deposits and other customer funding
$ 35,774,137
$ 35,600,402
- %
$ 34,946,423
$ 34,223,005
$ 35,282,663
1 %
Core customer deposits(d) and other customer funding
$ 30,464,867
$ 29,650,274
3 %
$ 28,975,941
$ 28,358,595
$ 29,202,221
4 %
Quarter average deposit composition
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Seql Qtr %
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Comp Qtr %
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 5,999,278
$ 6,064,487
(1) %
$ 5,796,676
$ 5,648,935
$ 5,640,123
6 %
Savings
5,532,848
5,436,968
2 %
5,338,129
5,222,869
5,162,468
7 %
Interest-bearing demand
7,886,442
8,054,088
(2) %
7,898,770
7,683,402
8,031,707
(2) %
Money market
6,061,442
5,890,836
3 %
5,860,802
5,988,947
6,079,551
- %
Network transaction deposits
1,917,854
2,090,587
(8) %
1,933,659
1,843,998
1,847,972
4 %
Brokered CDs
3,528,294
3,998,012
(12) %
3,916,329
4,089,844
4,315,311
(18) %
Other time deposits
4,234,785
4,093,939
3 %
3,961,522
3,725,205
3,756,332
13 %
Total deposits
35,160,943
35,628,917
(1) %
34,705,887
34,203,201
34,833,464
1 %
Other customer funding(c)
43,973
45,973
(4) %
74,305
80,010
87,693
(50) %
Total deposits and other customer funding
$ 35,204,916
$ 35,674,890
(1) %
$ 34,780,192
$ 34,283,211
$ 34,921,157
1 %
Core customer deposits(d) and other customer funding
$ 29,758,768
$ 29,586,291
1 %
$ 28,930,204
$ 28,349,369
$ 28,757,874
3 %
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
(a)
Loans held for sale have been included in the average balances.
(b)
March 31, 2025 has been adjusted to conform with current period presentation.
(c)
Includes repurchase agreements.
(d)
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation below for a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.
Associated Banc-Corp
Selected Asset Quality Information
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Seql Qtr %
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Comp Qtr %
Allowance for loan losses
Balance at beginning of period
$ 378,068
$ 378,341
- %
$ 376,515
$ 371,348
$ 363,545
4 %
Provision for loan losses
13,000
2,000
N/M
15,000
18,000
16,500
(21) %
Charge offs
(8,210)
(7,636)
8 %
(15,254)
(18,348)
(13,714)
(40) %
Recoveries
2,898
5,363
(46) %
2,081
5,515
5,017
(42) %
Net charge offs
(5,312)
(2,273)
134 %
(13,173)
(12,833)
(8,698)
(39) %
Balance at end of period
$ 385,756
$ 378,068
2 %
$ 378,341
$ 376,515
$ 371,348
4 %
Allowance for unfunded commitments
Balance at beginning of period
$ 41,276
$ 36,276
14 %
$ 35,276
$ 35,276
$ 38,776
6 %
Provision for unfunded commitments
(2,000)
5,000
N/M
1,000
-
(3,500)
(43) %
Balance at end of period
39,276
41,276
(5) %
36,276
35,276
35,276
11 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACLL)
$ 425,032
$ 419,344
1 %
$ 414,618
$ 411,791
$ 406,624
5 %
Provision for credit losses on loans
$ 11,000
$ 7,000
57 %
$ 16,000
$ 18,000
$ 13,000
(15) %
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Seql Qtr %
Change
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Comp Qtr %
Change
Net (charge offs) recoveries
Commercial and industrial
$ (2,736)
$ 1,524
N/M
$ (1,230)
$ (1,826)
$ (4,726)
(42) %
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
-
(113)
(100) %
-
-
-
N/M
Commercial and business lending
(2,736)
1,411
N/M
(1,230)
(1,826)
(4,726)
(42) %
Commercial real estate-investor
500
94
N/M
(8,930)
(8,493)
(892)
N/M
Real estate construction
2
2
- %
2
121
30
(93) %
Commercial real estate lending
502
96
N/M
(8,928)
(8,372)
(863)
N/M
Total commercial
(2,234)
1,507
N/M
(10,158)
(10,198)
(5,589)
(60) %
Residential mortgage
148
(197)
N/M
(231)
(302)
197
(25) %
Auto finance
(1,843)
(2,010)
(8) %
(1,505)
(689)
(1,519)
21 %
Home equity
439
2
N/M
56
237
289
52 %
Other consumer
(1,822)
(1,575)
16 %
(1,336)
(1,881)
(2,076)
(12) %
Total consumer
(3,078)
(3,780)
(19) %
(3,015)
(2,636)
(3,109)
(1) %
Total net charge offs
$ (5,312)
$ (2,273)
134 %
$ (13,173)
$ (12,833)
$ (8,698)
(39) %
(In basis points)
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Net (charge offs) recoveries to average loans
Commercial and industrial
(9)
5
(4)
(7)
(18)
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
-
(4)
-
-
-
Commercial and business lending
(9)
4
(4)
(6)
(16)
Commercial real estate-investor
4
1
(67)
(61)
(7)
Real estate construction
-
-
-
3
1
Commercial real estate lending
3
1
(49)
(45)
(5)
Total commercial
(4)
3
(20)
(21)
(12)
Residential mortgage
1
(1)
(1)
(2)
1
Auto finance
(24)
(26)
(20)
(9)
(22)
Home equity
25
-
3
14
18
Other consumer
(235)
(200)
(173)
(244)
(268)
Total consumer
(11)
(14)
(11)
(10)
(11)
Total net charge offs
(7)
(3)
(17)
(17)
(12)
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Seql Qtr %
Change
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Comp Qtr %
Change
Credit quality
Nonaccrual loans
$ 110,581
$ 100,428
10 %
$ 106,179
$ 112,999
$ 134,808
(18) %
Other real estate owned (OREO)
32,534
28,016
16 %
29,268
34,287
23,475
39 %
Repossessed assets
806
757
6 %
789
882
688
17 %
Total nonperforming assets
$ 143,921
$ 129,201
11 %
$ 136,236
$ 148,169
$ 158,971
(9) %
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more(a)
$ 2,490
$ 2,814
(12) %
$ 2,692
$ 14,160
$ 3,036
(18) %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.34 %
1.35 %
1.34 %
1.35 %
1.34 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual
384.36 %
417.56 %
390.49 %
364.42 %
301.63 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.35 %
0.32 %
0.34 %
0.37 %
0.44 %
Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO and
0.45 %
0.41 %
0.44 %
0.48 %
0.52 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.32 %
0.29 %
0.31 %
0.34 %
0.37 %
Associated Banc-Corp
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Seql Qtr %
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Comp Qtr %
Nonaccrual loans
Commercial and industrial
$ 19,606
$ 7,178
173 %
$ 12,802
$ 6,945
$ 12,898
52 %
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
34
203
(83) %
203
-
1,501
(98) %
Commercial and business lending
19,640
7,381
166 %
13,006
6,945
14,399
36 %
Commercial real estate-investor
8,078
8,311
(3) %
7,333
15,805
31,689
(75) %
Real estate construction
25
144
(83) %
145
146
125
(80) %
Commercial real estate lending
8,103
8,455
(4) %
7,478
15,950
31,814
(75) %
Total commercial
27,743
15,836
75 %
20,484
22,895
46,213
(40) %
Residential mortgage
66,890
68,492
(2) %
69,093
73,817
72,455
(8) %
Auto finance
8,888
8,271
7 %
8,218
8,004
7,692
16 %
Home equity
6,950
7,774
(11) %
8,299
8,201
8,275
(16) %
Other consumer
110
55
100 %
85
82
173
(36) %
Total consumer
82,838
84,592
(2) %
85,696
90,104
88,595
(6) %
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 110,581
$ 100,428
10 %
$ 106,179
$ 112,999
$ 134,808
(18) %
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Seql Qtr %
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Comp Qtr %
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due
Commercial and industrial
$ 24,253
$ 2,683
N/M
$ 1,071
$ 2,593
$ 7,740
N/M
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
345
34
N/M
-
5,628
1,156
(70) %
Commercial and business lending
24,598
2,717
N/M
1,071
8,221
8,896
177 %
Commercial real estate-investor
33,487
19,405
73 %
14,190
1,042
2,463
N/M
Real estate construction
-
117
(100) %
21
90
-
N/M
Commercial real estate lending
33,487
19,522
72 %
14,211
1,132
2,463
N/M
Total commercial
58,085
22,239
161 %
15,282
9,353
11,360
N/M
Residential mortgage
7,755
13,135
(41) %
12,684
8,744
13,568
(43) %
Auto finance
14,549
16,445
(12) %
14,013
13,149
12,522
16 %
Home equity
2,742
3,779
(27) %
4,265
4,338
3,606
(24) %
Other consumer(a)
2,173
2,704
(20) %
2,728
2,578
2,381
(9) %
Total consumer
27,219
36,063
(25) %
33,689
28,810
32,076
(15) %
Total accruing loans 30-89 days past due
$ 85,304
$ 58,302
46 %
$ 48,971
$ 38,163
$ 43,435
96 %
N/M = Not meaningful
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
(a)
Excluding guaranteed student loans.
Associated Banc-Corp
Selected Quarterly Information
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data and as
1Q26
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
1Q25
Per common share data
Dividends
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
Market value:
High
29.37
27.14
27.01
24.56
25.63
Low
24.34
24.11
23.78
18.91
21.06
Close
25.86
25.76
25.71
24.39
22.53
Book value / share(a)
29.04
28.81
28.17
27.67
27.09
Tangible book value (TBV) / share(a)(b)
22.23
22.01
21.36
20.84
20.25
Selected trend information
Net interest margin(c)
3.03 %
3.06 %
3.04 %
3.04 %
2.97 %
Effective tax rate
21.75 %
15.82 %
19.16 %
20.34 %
16.03 %
Noninterest expense / average assets(c)
1.97 %
1.96 %
1.95 %
1.93 %
2.00 %
Dividend payout ratio(d)
34.29 %
29.63 %
31.51 %
35.38 %
38.33 %
Loans / deposits ratio
88.99 %
87.65 %
88.73 %
89.63 %
86.07 %
Assets under management, at market value(e)
$ 15,708
$ 16,132
$ 16,178
$ 15,537
$ 14,685
Common shares repurchased during period(f)
894
-
-
-
900
Common shares outstanding, end of period
165,438
165,980
165,904
165,778
165,807
Risk-based capital(g)(h)
Total risk-weighted assets
$ 35,773,810
$ 35,125,680
$ 34,688,358
$ 34,241,408
$ 33,800,823
Common equity Tier 1(i)
$ 3,744,610
$ 3,683,711
$ 3,584,712
$ 3,493,316
$ 3,417,432
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(i)
10.47 %
10.49 %
10.33 %
10.20 %
10.11 %
Tier 1 capital ratio
11.01 %
11.04 %
10.89 %
10.77 %
10.68 %
Total capital ratio
13.02 %
13.08 %
12.94 %
12.83 %
12.75 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.98 %
8.96 %
8.81 %
8.72 %
8.69 %
Selected equity and performance ratios
Total stockholders' equity / total assets
10.96 %
11.01 %
10.95 %
10.87 %
10.82 %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (TCE Ratio)(b)
8.27 %
8.29 %
8.18 %
8.06 %
7.96 %
Average stockholders' equity / average assets
11.12 %
11.05 %
10.95 %
10.90 %
10.86 %
Return on average equity(c)
9.69 %
11.09 %
10.26 %
9.43 %
8.91 %
Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE)(b)(c)
13.03 %
15.04 %
14.02 %
12.96 %
12.34 %
Return on average assets(c)
1.08 %
1.23 %
1.12 %
1.03 %
0.97 %
Return on average tangible assets(b)(c)
1.12 %
1.27 %
1.17 %
1.07 %
1.01 %
Efficiency ratios (expense / revenue)
Fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio
56.03 %
55.21 %
54.77 %
55.81 %
59.72 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio(b)
55.77 %
55.15 %
54.77 %
55.81 %
58.55 %
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
(a)
Based on period end common shares outstanding.
(b)
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation below for a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.
(c)
This ratio is annualized.
(d)
Ratio is based upon basic earnings per common share.
(e)
In millions. Excludes assets held in brokerage accounts.
(f)
Does not include repurchases related to tax withholding on equity compensation.
(g)
The Federal Reserve establishes regulatory capital requirements, including well-capitalized standards for the Corporation. The regulatory capital requirements effective for the Corporation follow Basel III, subject to certain transition provisions.
(h)
March 31, 2026 data is estimated.
(i)
The Corporation is not classified as an advanced approaches holding company as defined by the Federal Reserve. As such, the Corporation has elected to be subject to the AOCI-related adjustments when calculating common equity tier 1 capital which allows the Corporation to opt-out of the requirement to include most components of AOCI in common equity tier 1 capital.
Associated Banc-Corp
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)
1Q26
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
1Q25
Tangible common equity reconciliation
Common equity
$ 4,803,760
$ 4,781,235
$ 4,674,186
$ 4,586,669
$ 4,492,446
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,125,639
1,127,842
1,130,044
1,132,247
1,134,450
Tangible common equity for TBV / share and TCE Ratio
$ 3,678,121
$ 3,653,393
$ 3,544,142
$ 3,454,422
$ 3,357,996
Tangible assets reconciliation
Total assets
$ 45,593,740
$ 45,202,596
$ 44,455,863
$ 43,993,729
$ 43,309,136
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,125,639
1,127,842
1,130,044
1,132,247
1,134,450
Tangible assets for TCE Ratio
$ 44,468,101
$ 44,074,754
$ 43,325,819
$ 42,861,482
$ 42,174,686
Average tangible common equity reconciliation
Average common equity
$ 4,812,415
$ 4,713,445
$ 4,627,038
$ 4,538,549
$ 4,436,467
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,126,748
1,129,055
1,131,385
1,133,627
1,135,584
Average tangible common equity for ROATCE
$ 3,685,667
$ 3,584,390
$ 3,495,653
$ 3,404,922
$ 3,300,883
Average tangible assets reconciliation
Average total assets
$ 45,018,948
$ 44,402,771
$ 44,015,203
$ 43,420,063
$ 42,630,627
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,126,748
1,129,055
1,131,385
1,133,627
1,135,584
Average tangible assets for return on average tangible assets
$ 43,892,200
$ 43,273,716
$ 42,883,818
$ 42,286,436
$ 41,495,043
Adjusted net income reconciliation
Net income
$ 119,635
$ 137,129
$ 124,732
$ 111,230
$ 101,687
Other intangible amortization, net of tax
1,652
1,652
1,652
1,652
1,652
Adjusted net income for return on average tangible assets
$ 121,287
$ 138,781
$ 126,384
$ 112,882
$ 103,339
Adjusted net income available to common equity
Net income available to common equity
$ 116,760
$ 134,254
$ 121,857
$ 108,355
$ 98,812
Other intangible amortization, net of tax
1,652
1,652
1,652
1,652
1,652
Adjusted net income available to common equity for ROATCE
$ 118,412
$ 135,906
$ 123,509
$ 110,007
$ 100,464
Pre-tax pre-provision income
Income before income taxes
$ 152,883
$ 162,901
$ 154,286
$ 139,629
$ 121,095
Provision for credit losses
11,001
6,998
16,000
17,996
13,003
Pre-tax pre-provision income
$ 163,884
$ 169,899
$ 170,286
$ 157,625
$ 134,098
Period end core customer deposits reconciliation
Total deposits
$ 35,731,765
$ 35,552,608
$ 34,881,853
$ 34,147,565
$ 35,196,713
Less: Network transaction deposits
1,746,518
2,154,995
2,013,964
1,792,362
1,882,930
Less: Brokered CDs
3,562,752
3,795,133
3,956,517
4,072,048
4,197,512
Core customer deposits
$ 30,422,495
$ 29,602,480
$ 28,911,371
$ 28,283,155
$ 29,116,271
Average core customer deposits reconciliation
Average total deposits
$ 35,160,943
$ 35,628,917
$ 34,705,887
$ 34,203,201
$ 34,833,464
Less: Average network transaction deposits
1,917,854
2,090,587
1,933,659
1,843,998
1,847,972
Less: Average brokered CDs
3,528,294
3,998,012
3,916,329
4,089,844
4,315,311
Average core customer deposits
$ 29,714,795
$ 29,540,318
$ 28,855,899
$ 28,269,359
$ 28,670,181
Total expense for efficiency ratios reconciliation
Noninterest expense
$ 219,163
$ 219,466
$ 216,202
$ 209,352
$ 210,619
Less: Other intangible amortization
2,203
2,203
2,203
2,203
2,203
Total expense for fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio
216,960
217,263
213,999
207,149
208,416
Less: Acquisition costs(a)
1,007
252
-
-
-
Total expense for adjusted efficiency ratio
$ 215,953
$ 217,011
$ 213,999
$ 207,149
$ 208,416
Total revenue for efficiency ratios reconciliation
Net interest income
$ 307,190
$ 309,981
$ 305,222
$ 300,000
$ 285,941
Noninterest income
75,857
79,384
81,265
66,977
58,776
Less: Investment securities (losses) gains, net
(28)
37
1
7
4
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
4,139
4,196
4,222
4,228
4,254
Total revenue for fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio
387,214
393,524
390,708
371,198
348,968
Less: Announced initiatives(b)
-
-
-
-
(6,976)
Total revenue for adjusted efficiency ratio
$ 387,214
$ 393,524
$ 390,708
$ 371,198
$ 355,943
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
(a)
During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Corporation entered into a definitive agreement to acquire American National. The acquisition was completed on April 1, 2026. These costs, incurred in connection with the acquisition, represent nonrecurring costs.
(b)
Announced initiatives include the loss on mortgage portfolio sale as a result of balance sheet repositioning that the Corporation announced in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Investor Contact:
Ben McCarville, Senior Vice President, Director of Investor Relations
920-491-7059
Media Contact:
Andrea Kozek, Vice President, Public Relations Senior Manager
920-491-7518
SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp