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WKN: A2QLFZ | ISIN: CA40531F1009 | Ticker-Symbol: H8A
Frankfurt
24.04.26 | 09:55
3,920 Euro
-0,51 % -0,020
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAIVISION SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAIVISION SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9204,34011:30
PR Newswire
23.04.2026 23:30 Uhr
87 Leser
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Haivision Systems Inc.: Haivision Announces Voting Results From 2026 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

MONTRÉAL, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision" or the "Company") (TSX: HAI) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held today in a virtual format.

A total of approximately 45.97 % of the issued and outstanding common shares of Haivision were represented at the meeting.

  1. Election of Directors

Each of the six nominated directors of Haivision was elected as director of the Company with the following results:

Director

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Against

% Votes
Against

Miroslav Wicha

11,110,245

99.26 %

82,583

0.74 %

Harvey Bienenstock

11,155,137

99.66 %

37,691

0.34 %

Robin M. Rush

11,121,855

99.37 %

70,973

0.63 %

Neil Hindle

10,794,005

96.44 %

398,823

3.56 %

Julie Tremblay

10,941,969

97.76 %

250,859

2.24 %

Lee K. Levy II

9,084,418

81.16 %

2,108,410

18.84 %

2. Appointment of Auditors

Deloitte LLP were reappointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with 12,492,582 (98.84%) votes cast in favour and 146,406 (1.16%) votes withheld.

3. Approval of the Unallocated Awards under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan

The Company's unallocated awards were approved with 8,710,347 (77.82%) votes cast in favour and 2,482,481 (22.18%) votes cast against.

4. Reapproval of Company's Shareholder Rights Plan

The Company's shareholder rights plan was approved with 10,572,490 (94.46%) votes cast in favour and 620,338 (5.54%) votes cast against.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed under Haivision's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.

SOURCE Haivision Systems Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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