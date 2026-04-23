ALFA, S.A.B. de C.V.: Sigma Foods reports EBITDA of US $260 million in 1Q26; record first-quarter Volume and Revenues

SAN PEDRO GARZA GARCÍA, N.L. Mexico, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Foods, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: SIGMAFA) ("SIGMA FOODS") announced today its unaudited results for the first quarter of 2026 ("1Q26"). All figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

1Q26 HIGHLIGHTS

Sigma Foods Record first-quarter Volume and Revenues

1Q26 Comparable EBITDA up 18% year-on-year (YoY), driven mainly by Mexico and Europe

Shareholders approved 2026 cash dividends totaling US $150 million

2026 Guidance reaffirmed Mexico All-time high first-quarter Volume (+2%), Revenues (+24%), and EBITDA (+21%)

Retail channels and Dairy category continued driving Volume gains

1Q26 EBITDA up 21% YoY reflecting solid execution and a positive FX conversion effect Europe Quarterly Revenues up 10% YoY, down 1% in Euros due to lower average prices resulting from a temporary change in sales mix driven by the Fresh Meats business

1Q26 EBITDA of US $25 million represents the highest first-quarter figure since 2021 United States Hispanic brands continued growing penetration in mainstream channels, partially offsetting soft packaged meats category performance

1Q26 EBITDA decreased 13% YoY and increased 2% versus 4Q25, in line with the anticipated results for this period Latam Year-on-year growth in Volume (+2%), Revenues (+6%), and EBITDA (+10%)

Third consecutive quarter with sequential EBITDA improvement

Message from the CEO

"We entered 2026 with strong momentum delivering record first-quarter Volume and Revenues, as well as the second-highest Comparable EBITDA. Overall performance tracked in line with our full-year Guidance driven by disciplined execution and favorable foreign-exchange dynamics.

From a regional perspective, Mexico maintained consistent growth in Volume, Revenues and EBITDA, driven by solid contributions from Retail channels and the Dairy category. Moreover, Sigma Europe delivered its highest first-quarter EBITDA since 2021, reaffirming a sustainable improvement in profitability resulting from our multi-year turnaround efforts.

In the U.S., lower year-on-year results reflect the anticipated first-quarter performance in our National Brands segment, which was partially offset by increased penetration of our Hispanic brands in mainstream channels. Sigma U.S. EBITDA has held steady since 3Q25 and is expected to increase sequentially next quarter, driven by seasonality and better price-cost alignment. Lastly, Latam benefited from ongoing operational initiatives, achieving higher Volume, Revenues, and EBITDA year-on-year.

We continue investing in enhancing our production capabilities to improve efficiency and strengthen service levels across key markets. Capacity-expansion projects advanced in the Americas, including new Yogurt production lines in Mexico, and the expansion of our cheese operations in the U.S. In Europe, our capacity recovery efforts continue to move forward as planned, advancing the greenfield plant in Valencia and the expansion in La Bureba.

Maintaining a strong, investment-grade balance sheet remains central to our capital allocation strategy. During the quarter, we refinanced our 2027 maturities through a successful Local Notes issuance in the Mexican capital markets, strengthening our diversified funding structure and extending our maturity profile.

At the same time, we are firmly committed to delivering attractive shareholder returns. The approval of US $150 million total cash dividends for 2026 highlights Sigma Foods' strong cash generation and balanced approach to capital deployment.

Year-to-date, it has been encouraging to see an earlier-than-anticipated decline in turkey breast prices and better-than-expected foreign exchange rates. Combined with the strong underlying position of our business, these factors provide flexibility as we navigate a fluid macro environment that is increasingly weighing on consumers worldwide. Looking ahead, we will continue actively managing emerging headwinds by leveraging our scale, diversification, and consumer-centric innovation. First quarter results and current trends give us confidence in our 2026 Guidance.

I would like to thank our teams for their continued commitment and solid execution as we remain focused on reaching our full-year targets and building a stronger Sigma Foods for the long run."

Advancing with purpose,

Rodrigo Fernández

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (US $ MILLION)



1Q26 4Q25 1Q25 (%)QoQ (%)YoY Volume (k Tons) 451 458 446 (2) 1 Mexico 249 253 245 (1) 2 Europe 92 96 89 (4) 4 United States 83 81 85 2 (2) Latam 28 29 27 (4) 2











Revenue Sigma Foods 2,372 2,463 2,091 (4) 13 Sigma Alimentos 2,366 2,447 2,064 (3) 15 Mexico 1,252 1,239 1,008 1 24 Europe 559 649 508 (14) 10 United States 393 391 396 1 (1) Latam 162 168 153 (3) 6











EBITDA Sigma Foods 1 260 278 271 (6) (4) Sigma Alimentos 262 284 220 (8) 19 Mexico 176 173 146 2 21 Europe 25 52 8 (52) 221 United States 46 45 53 2 (13) Latam 14 14 13 2 10











Comparable EBITDA Sigma Foods2 260 284 220 (8) 18 Sigma Alimentos 262 284 220 (8) 19











Net Income Sigma Foods 69 177 192 (61) (64) Sigma Alimentos 100 96 66 4 50











Capex & Acquisitions Sigma Foods3 57 159 47 (64) 21 Sigma Alimentos 57 159 47 (64) 21











Net Debt4 2,832 2,705 2,596 5 9 Net Debt/EBITDA5 2.6 2.5 2.6



Interest Coverage6 3.9 4.1 3.3





1 EBITDA = Operating Income (loss) + depreciation and amortization + impairment of assets. 2 Comparable EBITDA = Operating Income (loss) + depreciation and amortization + impairment of assets + extraordinary items. 3 Excludes divestments and Discontinued Operations (Alpek). 4 Net Debt adjusted for Discontinued Operations (excluding Alpek) at the beginning of 3Q24; previous periods unchanged. 5 Times. LTM = Last 12 months. Ratio calculated with Discontinued Operations for all periods. 6 Times. LTM = Last 12 months. Interest Coverage= EBITDA/Net Financial Expenses with Discontinued Operations for all periods.

Notes on changes to Consolidated Financial Statements

On October 24, 2024, Shareholders approved the spin-off of the Company's share ownership in Alpek into a newly listed entity, "Controladora Alpek." As a result, Alpek met the definition of a Discontinued Operation for purposes of the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with IFRS until Controladora Alpek shares were distributed to shareholders on April 4, 2025. The changes in the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements are as follows:

The Consolidated Statement of Financial Position - Beginning in 3Q24 and through the distribution date in April 2025, Alpek's balances are presented as: "Current Assets from Discontinued Operations" and "Current Liabilities from Discontinued Operations."

The Consolidated Statement of Income presents Alpek's net revenues and expenses as a single line item "Profit (Loss) from Discontinued Operations" as follows: 1Q26: no figures presented related to Alpek 4Q25: no figures presented related to Alpek 1Q25: accumulated figures for the three months ended March 31, 2025

The Change in Net Debt presents Alpek's net inflows and outflows as a single line item "Decrease (Increase) in Net Debt from Discontinued Operations" as follows: 1Q26: no figures presented related to Alpek 4Q25: no figures presented related to Alpek 1Q25: no figures presented related to Alpek

Alpek's Net Debt is disclosed as "Net Debt from Discontinued Operations" at the close of 3Q24. Prior periods are not restated, and subsequent periods do not present Alpek's Net Debt following distribution of Controladora Alpek shares.

1Q26 EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION

Date:Friday, April 24, 2026

Time:11:30 a.m. EDT (NY) / 9:30 a.m. CST (CDMX)

Registration:Webinar Registration - Zoom

Replay: https://www.sigmafoods.com/en/events/

About Sigma Foods

Sigma Foods, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Sigma Foods") is a leading multinational consumer packaged goods company that produces, markets, and distributes high-quality foods through a portfolio of over 100 brands, 16 of which generate Revenues between US $100 million and US $1 billion annually, each. The company's main categories include cold cuts, dry meats, cheese, and yogurt. Sigma Foods operates in 17 countries, divided into four regions: Mexico, Europe, the United States, and Latam, where it serves approximately 640,000 points of sale in 3 channels: Traditional, Modern, and Foodservice. The company has over 48,000 teammates and installed capacity in each region, including: 65 production plants, 191 distribution centers, and more than 8,000 vehicles. Sigma Foods shares are traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange and Latibex, the Latin American stock market of the Madrid Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking information based on numerous variables, expectations and assumptions that are inherently uncertain. They involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and financial market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately. Accordingly, future results are likely to vary from those set forth in this document. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information is made as of the date of this document, based on information available to us as of such date, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking information. Copyright© 2026 Sigma Foods, S.A.B. de C.V. All rights reserved.

SOURCE ALFA, S.A.B. de C.V.