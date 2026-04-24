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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2026 08:30 Uhr
45 Leser
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Prisjakt Group AB (publ): Prisjakt Group Interim report Q1 2026

Strong performance and new AI features

Prisjakt Group AB (publ) publishes its interim report for the period 1 January - 31 March 2026. The interim report is available on the company's website and is attached to this press release.

January - March 2026

  • Net revenue amounted to SEK 120.3 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 41.9 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.8 per cent.
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 20.6 million.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 65.5 million.
  • Click-outs amounted to 31.4 million, an increase of 13 per cent.

Peter Greberg, CEO of Prisjakt, comments:
"In the first quarter of 2026, Prisjakt delivered net revenue of SEK 120.3 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.8 per cent. The quarter reflects a business operating at scale, supported by consumer demand for objective comparisons. The launch of new AI features in the Prisjakt platform marks a significant step in applying our data asset to guide consumers earlier and more precisely in the purchase journey."

For more information, please contact:
Peter Greberg, CEO, +46 (0) 706 16 13 71, peter.greberg@prisjakt.nu
Petra Stebner Jerleke, CFO, +46 (0) 734 44 19 47, petra.stebner@prisjakt.nu
Fredrik Johansson, IR Manager, +46 (0) 735 29 77 86, fredrik.johansson@prisjakt.nu

Prisjakt is the Nordic region's leading independent product and price comparison service. Since its founding in 2002, the mission has remained the same - to help consumers make better purchasing decisions. Prisjakt does this by collecting and presenting transparent and reliable information about retailers, products and prices. Every month, millions of consumers use Prisjakt's service, which is available in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

This information is information that Prisjakt is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-24 08:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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