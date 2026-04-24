Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 24-Apr-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 24/04/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: City of Stockholm Floating Rate Notes due 24/04/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and NOK2,000,000 each) debt-like XS3355978266 -- securities 2.903% Notes due 24/04/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and SEK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of SEK1,000,000 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3356009327 -- including SEK 3,000,000) securities Issuer Name: Toyota Finance Australia Limited Floating Rate Notes due 24/05/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and EUR100,000 each) debt-like XS3355971840 -- securities Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 23/04/2032; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up debt-like XS1996616121 -- to and including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: Atlas Funding 2026-1 PLC Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/01/2068; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) debt-like XS3346959300 -- securities Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/01/2068; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) debt-like XS3346958914 -- securities Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/01/2068; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) debt-like XS3346959052 -- securities Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/01/2068; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) debt-like XS3346959136 -- securities Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/01/2068; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) debt-like XS3346959219 -- securities Class X1 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/01/2068; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) debt-like XS3346959565 -- securities Class X2 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/01/2068; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) debt-like XS3346959649 -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT (KES linked) 9.35% Notes due 23/04/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each) debt-like XS3349885460 -- securities (MNT Linked) 9.35% Notes due 24/04/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD100,000 each) debt-like XS3356015647 -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 27/04/2033; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised XS3256659718 -- each) derivatives Securities due 24/04/2036; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised XS3256663157 -- each) derivatives Issuer Name: Akademiska Hus AB (publ) 4.75% Senior Unsecured Notes due 24/04/2037; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and bearer of NOK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of NOK1,000,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3356128259 -- securities Issuer Name: THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 4.943% to Floating Rate Callable Senior Notes due 24/04/2030; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS3356004013 -- thereof) securities Issuer Name: Adecco International Financial Services B.V. Subordinated Fixed-to-Reset Rate Securities due 23/04/2056; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by securities to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in debt-like XS3311978152 -- excess thereof up to, and including, EUR199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 424936 EQS News ID: 2314210 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 24, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)