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Dow Jones News
24.04.2026 09:33 Uhr
200 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
24-Apr-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

24/04/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: City of Stockholm 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 24/04/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of  Debt and 
NOK2,000,000 each)                                  debt-like     XS3355978266 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
2.903% Notes due 24/04/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of      Debt and 
SEK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of SEK1,000,000 in excess thereof up to and debt-like     XS3356009327 --  
including SEK 3,000,000)                               securities 

Issuer Name: Toyota Finance Australia Limited 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 24/05/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of  Debt and 
EUR100,000 each)                                   debt-like     XS3355971840 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes due 23/04/2032; fully paid; (Registered in       Debt and 
denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up debt-like     XS1996616121 --  
to and including GBP1,999)                              securities 

Issuer Name: Atlas Funding 2026-1 PLC 
 
Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/01/2068; fully paid; (Registered  Debt and 
in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000)    debt-like     XS3346959300 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/01/2068; fully paid; (Registered  Debt and 
in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000)    debt-like     XS3346958914 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/01/2068; fully paid; (Registered  Debt and 
in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000)    debt-like     XS3346959052 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/01/2068; fully paid; (Registered  Debt and 
in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000)    debt-like     XS3346959136 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/01/2068; fully paid; (Registered  Debt and 
in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000)    debt-like     XS3346959219 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
Class X1 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/01/2068; fully paid; (Registered Debt and 
in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000)    debt-like     XS3346959565 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
Class X2 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/01/2068; fully paid; (Registered Debt and 
in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000)    debt-like     XS3346959649 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
(KES linked) 9.35% Notes due 23/04/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
USD200,000 each)                                   debt-like     XS3349885460 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
(MNT Linked) 9.35% Notes due 24/04/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
USD100,000 each)                                   debt-like     XS3356015647 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 27/04/2033; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1  Securitised    XS3256659718 --  
each)                                         derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 24/04/2036; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1  Securitised    XS3256663157 --  
each)                                         derivatives 

Issuer Name: Akademiska Hus AB (publ) 
 
4.75% Senior Unsecured Notes due 24/04/2037; fully paid; (Represented by notes to   Debt and 
bearer of NOK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of NOK1,000,000 in excess thereof) debt-like     XS3356128259 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 
 
4.943% to Floating Rate Callable Senior Notes due 24/04/2030; fully paid; (Registered Debt and 
in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess   debt-like     XS3356004013 --  
thereof)                                       securities 

Issuer Name: Adecco International Financial Services B.V. 
 
Subordinated Fixed-to-Reset Rate Securities due 23/04/2056; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 
by securities to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in   debt-like     XS3311978152 --  
excess thereof up to, and including, EUR199,000)                   securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 424936 
EQS News ID:  2314210 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2314210&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.