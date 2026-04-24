Safeture AB: Safeture Interim Report Q1 2026: Back to growth with improved profitability

Operating Revenue increased with +1% to 14,7 MSEK (+8% at constant exchange rates).

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased with +8,3% to 61,8 MSEK.

Quarterly churn was reported at 3,0%.

Yearly NRR was reported at 101%.

Operating Result (EBIT) reached a positive +0,4 MSEK.

Cashflow was positive at +0,9 MSEK in the quarter.

Classics

First quarter (2026-01-01 to 2026-03-31)

Operating Revenue amounted to 14 745 (14 565) KSEK (+1%).

EBIT amounted to +412 (+131) KSEK.

Result after financial items amounted to +531 (+261) KSEK.

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to 0,01 (0,01) SEK.

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to 0,01 (0,01) SEK.

SaaS Traction

First quarter (2026-01-01 to 2026-03-31)

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) at the end of Q1 2026 reached 61 759 (57 011) KSEK, a year-on-year increase of +8,3%.

Recurring Revenue represented 98% (99%) of the Operating Revenue in Q1 2026.

Churn in the first quarter 2026 was 3,0% (2,3%).

Yearly Net Revenue Retention (NRR) was 101% (100%).

Message from the CEO:

Back to growth with improved profitability

Safeture had a great first sales quarter (14 745 KSEK in revenue). With a recurring revenue model, early strong order intake will carry through the remainder of the year. After a weak 2025, we achieved an 8% ARR growth after the first quarter in 2026, primarily driven by a more positive economic outlook for both our partners and their end-clients, and by a side effect of the conflict in Iran, where the need for the Safeture platform value, was evident.

The recently published landmark deal and Q1 growth gives us confidence that we are on the right track to achieve our mid-term financial targets.

Conflict in Iran

The US-Israel coalition attacked Iran on the 28th of February, and in an instant, the region became a war zone. The collateral damage was extensive, as Safeture experienced firsthand. We saw dramatic increases in platform usage, not only because users in the area were affected but also because all users passing through the region on their way to or from their travels were affected. At the same time, many of our partners, primarily security assistance companies, went on high alert. This meant active monitoring of the situation and putting boots on the ground to resolve issues and facilitate evacuations, among other actions. Safeture played a small but important role in this complex ecosystem.

We also added several new partners to our network, who brought end-clients from day one, thereby expanding our position as the technology provider with the largest global partner network.

Continuation of the growth trajectory

Safeture has almost quadrupled our recurring revenue since 2019, so 2025 with flat ARR growth, was not what we wanted. Since we achieved full-year profitability in 2025, our primary goal was to get back to growth. Our growth was primarily halted by macroeconomic factors, significant negative foreign exchange effects and higher-than-expected revenue churn, and we also saw longer-than-usual sales lead times and a low average deal size, typical recession indicators. What we see at the beginning of 2026 is healthy growth in our sales pipeline, not only from existing partners but also from new partners across more geographies than ever. Our goal is to keep this momentum.

As mentioned previously, we also believe there are interesting growth opportunities in adjacent areas, and as we progress, we will inform you about our progress here.

In March, we participated in ASIS Europe in Antwerp. Along with our Risk Maps, this is our biggest marketing activity. We look forward to nurturing the valuable meetings we had and to seeing more news to come.

Stay safe

Magnus Hultman, CEO at Safeture Lund - April 24th, 2026

For the full report: https://investor.safeture.com/financial-reports-presentations/

For additional information, visit safeture.com or contact:

Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman: +46 706 00 81 66. Magnus.hultman@safeture.com

This information is such information as Safeture AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on April 24th 2026 at 08:00 CEST.

About Safeture AB

Safeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Sweden. The company offers a complete platform designed to handle safety and risks for employees, wherever they are. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps risk management- and assistance providers secure their clients, global companies, and organizations to protect what matters most - their people. The Safeture share is listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.