A group of scientists in China constructed a specialized compartment to test the thermal breakage and fallout of BIPV façades under enclosure fire conditions. They examined three different types of BIPV modules and found that tempered-glass PV panels exhibit superior thermal and mechanical resistance to breakage.A research team led by scientists from the University of Science and Technology of China has conducted a large-scale experimental study of the thermal performance of a building-integrated PV (BIPV) façade under enclosure fire conditions. An enclosure fire is a fire burning inside a confined ...

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