In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.China wafer price declines significantly narrowed this week. However, wafer trading activity remains extremely subdued, mainly due to reduced operating rates in the solar cell sector, which has significantly weakened downstream procurement demand. According to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on April 21, Free-On-Board (FOB) China n-type M10 and n-type G12 wafer prices declined to $0.139/pc and $0.169/pc, reflecting week-on-week decreases of 0.71% ...

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