Prisma Properties AB: Prisma Properties Interim Report Q1 2026

Q1, January - March 2026

Net lettings: SEK 15 (17) million

Rental income: SEK 151 (113)

Net operating income: SEK 132 (94) million

Net financial items: SEK -49 (-36) million

Profit from property management: SEK 69 (45) million

Changes in value of properties: SEK 93 (56) million, corresponding to an increase in value of 1.0% (0,8)

Net profit for the period: SEK 162 (81) million, equating to SEK 0.99 (0.49) per share before and after dilution

CEO's Comments



"The first quarter demonstrates the strength of our business model. With stable earnings development, positive net lettings and a property value that now exceeds SEK 10 billion, we continue to execute our growth strategy. We are now taking the next step toward our target of reaching a property value of SEK 16 billion by the end of 2028. Our work will be characterised by strategic acquisitions in Sweden and Finland, continued project development in Denmark and Sweden, and the gradual activation of our building rights. At the same time, we continue to develop our QSR platform along major European highways and increase the share of grocery properties in the portfolio", says Fredrik Mässing, CEO of Prisma Properties.



The full CEO statement is available in the interim report.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Mässing, CEO

fredrik.massing@prismaproperties.se

+46 (0)70-277 01 48



Martin Lindqvist, CFO

martin.lindqvist@prismaproperties.se

+46 (0)70-785 97 02

This information is information that Prisma Properties is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-24 07:00 CEST.

About Prisma Properties

Prisma Properties is a leading owner and developer of modern retail properties in the Nordics. The company focuses on properties for groceries, discount stores, and the QSR sectors (quick service restaurants). Prisma Properties currently owns approximately 160 properties, primarily in Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, with the goal of growing further throughout the Nordic region. Focusing on long-term thinking, sustainability and accessibility, Prisma Properties invests in next generation retail centers and fast-charging stations for electric vehicles near highways and other high-traffic locations. Prisma Properties' shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker code PRISMA, and its head office is located in Stockholm. Read more at: prismaproperties.se/en/.