Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Miner kämpfen, entsteht in Finnland der vielleicht billigste Bitcoin Europas
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40FNP | ISIN: SE0022062055 | Ticker-Symbol: V7D
Frankfurt
24.04.26 | 09:05
2,250 Euro
+2,74 % +0,060
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRISMA PROPERTIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRISMA PROPERTIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2602,35011:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2026 07:00 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prisma Properties AB: Prisma Properties Interim Report Q1 2026

Q1, January - March 2026

  • Net lettings: SEK 15 (17) million
  • Rental income: SEK 151 (113)
  • Net operating income: SEK 132 (94) million
  • Net financial items: SEK -49 (-36) million
  • Profit from property management: SEK 69 (45) million
  • Changes in value of properties: SEK 93 (56) million, corresponding to an increase in value of 1.0% (0,8)
  • Net profit for the period: SEK 162 (81) million, equating to SEK 0.99 (0.49) per share before and after dilution

CEO's Comments

"The first quarter demonstrates the strength of our business model. With stable earnings development, positive net lettings and a property value that now exceeds SEK 10 billion, we continue to execute our growth strategy. We are now taking the next step toward our target of reaching a property value of SEK 16 billion by the end of 2028. Our work will be characterised by strategic acquisitions in Sweden and Finland, continued project development in Denmark and Sweden, and the gradual activation of our building rights. At the same time, we continue to develop our QSR platform along major European highways and increase the share of grocery properties in the portfolio", says Fredrik Mässing, CEO of Prisma Properties.

The full CEO statement is available in the interim report.

For more information, please contact:
Fredrik Mässing, CEO
fredrik.massing@prismaproperties.se
+46 (0)70-277 01 48

Martin Lindqvist, CFO
martin.lindqvist@prismaproperties.se
+46 (0)70-785 97 02

This information is information that Prisma Properties is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-24 07:00 CEST.

About Prisma Properties
Prisma Properties is a leading owner and developer of modern retail properties in the Nordics. The company focuses on properties for groceries, discount stores, and the QSR sectors (quick service restaurants). Prisma Properties currently owns approximately 160 properties, primarily in Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, with the goal of growing further throughout the Nordic region. Focusing on long-term thinking, sustainability and accessibility, Prisma Properties invests in next generation retail centers and fast-charging stations for electric vehicles near highways and other high-traffic locations. Prisma Properties' shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker code PRISMA, and its head office is located in Stockholm. Read more at: prismaproperties.se/en/.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.