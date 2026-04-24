DJ Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF Dist (WLDL LN) Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Apr-2026 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 23-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 392.1691 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20521515 CODE: WLDL LN ISIN: FR0010315770 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDL LN LEI Code: 9695004S2YZ3JVO94R93 Sequence No.: 424949 EQS News ID: 2314386 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2026 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)