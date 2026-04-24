DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc (LEML LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Apr-2026 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.2891 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7623912 CODE: LEML LN ISIN: FR0010435297 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEML LN LEI Code: 969500N5DB0ZB7WXWM76 Sequence No.: 424953 EQS News ID: 2314394 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2026 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)