The program comprises six projects with a cumulative power output of 3 GW, each designed to provide four hours of storage duration.From ESS News The Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) announced on Thursday the launch of the qualification process for the second group of battery energy storage projects, comprising six developments, each with a capacity of 500 MW / 2,000 MWh. Each project will be delivered under a build-own-operate (BOO) model, with the winning consortium holding 100% equity in a special purpose vehicle (SPV) responsible for developing and operating the assets, according to an ...

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