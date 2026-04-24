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PR Newswire
24.04.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Vehicles & Two Wheels Category at 139th Canton Fair, New Light-Mobility Design Priorities Emerge

GUANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 139th Canton Fair, the Vehicles & Two Wheels category showcased some noticeable trends in how light-mobility products are being conceived. Exhibitors across electric vehicles, two-wheelers and new mobility formats presented innovations increasingly built around real-world usage needs, more market-oriented systems and integrated energy ecosystems.

A prominent trend is the move toward scenario-driven product development. Manufacturers are creating vehicles suited to local environments and real-world operating conditions. For example, models designed for tropical rainforest environments featured reinforced drivetrains, specialized suspension systems and terrain-specific tires to handle muddy roads, high humidity and heavy loads. Off-road electric bikes, performance scooters and water-based mobility products emphasized structural strength, advanced shock absorption and enhanced waterproofing. Meanwhile, compact electric vehicles for short-distance family travel and urban commuting reflected precise positioning around daily usability, comfort and efficiency. Together, these developments signal a broader shift toward solving concrete, scenario-specific mobility challenges.

Intelligence in light-mobility products is advancing beyond basic connectivity toward active perception and real-time decision-making. Some exhibitors introduced vehicles using multi-sensor fusion and AI-assisted functions to deliver higher levels of autonomy. One new model, for example, combines multi-line LiDAR, single-line radar and depth cameras to support follow, remote-control and autonomous-driving modes with end-to-end route planning. It can run riderless at over 40 km/h, and complete sub-90-degree S-curve turns. With a paired wristband, it can automatically follow the user. These capabilities, along with obstacle avoidance, self-balancing and intelligent tracking, signal a new stage of assisted autonomy in two-wheelers.

The Fair also underscored the ongoing convergence of mobility categories. Rideable carry-on luggage, robot-inspired electric scooters, and water-based bicycles blurred traditional vehicle boundaries. Growing modularity and cross-category integration indicate that future mobility design will focus more on movement capability than on conventional classifications.

Alongside electric vehicles, exhibitors also highlight fast-charging infrastructure, wireless charging solutions, and portable in-vehicle power supply devices for camping, emergency, and outdoor scenarios. This reflects a rising competitive emphasis on solutions that connect vehicles, energy systems and operating environments.

For pre-registration, please click: https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2964891/1____5.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vehicles--two-wheels-category-at-139th-canton-fair-new-lightmobility-design-priorities-emerge-302752647.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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