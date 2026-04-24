HTX DAO: The Steadfastness of a 13-Year Veteran Exchange: Understanding the Risk Control Logic Behind HTX Earn

PANAMA CITY, Fla., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's volatile and unpredictable crypto market, "where to trade" may no longer be the primary concern for investors. Instead, "where assets are truly safe" has become the ultimate deciding factor in capital allocation. According to DefiLlama data, HTX recorded over $54 million in net inflows in a single day at the end of March, ranking first among global exchanges in daily inflows. The market is making its choice with real capital: in a highly uncertain crypto cycle, funds are flowing back to platforms that are "safer, more transparent, and more sustainable."

As various platforms compete for liquidity, how has HTX emerged as a "safe haven" for global investors? The answer may lie in its underlying security framework, which has been in operation for 13 years, and its unwavering pursuit of "zero risk incidents" for user assets.

From Yield to Trust: Reconstructing the Underlying Logic of Earn Products

From a user perspective, "Earn" is often understood as a low-risk financial management tool: deposit assets and obtain returns. However, from the platform's perspective, this is essentially a complex exercise of capital management and risk control. The core of HTX Earn products is not a single revenue model, but a comprehensive, layered risk management system:

Simple Earn: Offers flexible and fixed products, supporting subscription and redemption at any time or over fixed terms. These products offer an APY of up to 300%, making them a popular choice for beginners and conservative investors. Among them, flagship stablecoin products offer Flexible Earn options for popular assets such as USDT, USDC, USDD, USDE, USD1, and U, with APYs of up to 15%, outpacing those of industry peers. VIP Flexible products are tailored for HTX SVIP users at Prime Level 5 and above, offering APYs of up to 9%, reflecting the platform's commitment to diverse user needs.

Offers flexible and fixed products, supporting subscription and redemption at any time or over fixed terms. These products offer an APY of up to 300%, making them a popular choice for beginners and conservative investors. Among them, flagship stablecoin products offer Flexible Earn options for popular assets such as USDT, USDC, USDD, USDE, USD1, and U, with APYs of up to 15%, outpacing those of industry peers. VIP Flexible products are tailored for HTX SVIP users at Prime Level 5 and above, offering APYs of up to 9%, reflecting the platform's commitment to diverse user needs. Structured Products (Dual Investment/Shark Fin): These are yield enhancement tools specifically designed for advanced traders seeking to capitalize on market volatility. They are suitable for capturing gains during market fluctuations, with APYs reaching up to 380%.

These are yield enhancement tools specifically designed for advanced traders seeking to capitalize on market volatility. They are suitable for capturing gains during market fluctuations, with APYs reaching up to 380%. On-chain Earn: Staking and ETH 2.0 products are designed specifically for on-chain participants, covering a variety of mainstream digital assets with seamless operations and APYs of up to 15%.

The vision of HTX Earn is to "fuel the steady growth of every digital asset."At present, HTX Earn covers 300+ assets and 390+ products, serving nearly 600,000 users. Its extensive product matrix meets the needs of users with different risk preferences, and the adoption rate continues to grow. But the truly critical factor is not the scale, but rather-how this capital is managed safely.

Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves (PoR): Making Transparency the First Line of Defense for User Asset Security

A sense of security does not come from empty promises, but from the clear verifiability of every asset. HTX publishes regular public disclosures of its Merkle Tree-based Proof of Reserves (PoR), which have continued uninterrupted for 42 months to date.

The latest April Proof of Reserves report shows that HTX has maintained asset reserve ratios at or above 100% across all assets. Among them, the BTC reserve ratio is 101%, the ETH reserve ratio is 100%, and the TRX reserve ratio reaches 108%. This means every user asset deposited on the platform is backed by more than 100% in real reserves, eliminating any possibility of fund misappropriation.

Notably, a key highlight of this disclosure is the upgrade to the USDs display, offering a more "user-friendly" approach to asset presentation. By displaying all USD-pegged stablecoins (including USDT and USDC) in a unified view of USDs, HTX has further enhanced the clarity and readability of the asset structure. This persistent commitment to transparency is a core driver behind HTX attracting over $54 million in net inflows within 24 hours.

13 Years of Stable Operations: A Three-Layer Risk Control Framework

If the Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves (PoR) serves as the externally visible "ledger", the risk control system embedded within HTX Earn functions as an "armored shield" safeguarding asset security.

Professional Risk Control and Asset Segregation: HTX Earn adopts an institutional-grade security architecture. Through asset segregation and an intelligent tiered risk control system, user assets are strictly segregated from platform operational funds. Ongoing Enhanced Security Infrastructure: Since November 2023, HTX has further strengthened its compliance and security standards, maintaining over 30 consecutive months of zero security incidents. Such long-term, high-intensity stable operations are regarded as an industry benchmark. Dual Drivers of Technology and Compliance: Relying on the platform's advantage of 13 years of stable operation, HTX has built a comprehensive service system featuring a professional investment research team, 24/7 customer support, zero trading fees, and hourly interest calculation, delivering comprehensive protection for user asset security.

Conclusion: Security is Not a Cost, but a Growth Engine

The flow of capital is the most intuitive vote of market confidence. HTX's top position in DefiLlama net inflows is driven not only by its diverse product offerings and competitive yields, but also by market recognition of its 13year track record in security.

At the current stage, competition among crypto platforms is returning to fundamentals: those that can manage risk more stably will be better positioned to attract long-term capital. With 13 years of operational experience, HTX has set out a clear path forward:

Making trust verifiable with Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves (PoR)

Using product matrices to structure returns and risks

Transforming security into brand equity via long-term track records

When "Earn" evolves from a product into an entry point for asset management, the risk control logic behind it truly becomes the platform's deepest moat. In the marathon of crypto finance, running fast is certainly important, but running steadily is the only way to survive. HTX Earn will continue to strengthen its risk control framework through transparency, making security the strongest foundation for every investor.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord.

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