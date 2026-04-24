Design brand aulumu has received the Red Dot Design Award 2026 for two products: the M10 Multi-Charging Dual-Mag Power Bank and the G05 Air 5-in-1 MagSafe Stand. The recognition reflects the brand's focus on integrating practical innovation with forward-thinking design.

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AULUMU's Red Dot-winning lineup

The M10 was developed to solve a common mobile charging challenge: powering multiple devices efficiently while on the move. It supports simultaneous charging for up to three devices through a Type-C cable output, MagSafe wireless charging, and an additional wireless charging module compatible with devices such as the Apple Watch. Equipped with a 10,000mAh battery and 35W fast-charging capability, the M10 helps users stay powered throughout the day.

The M10 also includes a built-in cooling system to regulate motherboard temperature, supporting battery health and safe operation. Its dual-sided magnetic structure enables integration with MagSafe accessories during charging, while compatibility with PD, QC, and Qi2 fast-charging protocols strengthens its value as a power solution.

The G05 Air redefines the role of a phone accessory through a multifunctional, ultra-slim design. It combines five functions in one compact form: a MagSafe stand, a ceramic utility knife, a fidget spinner, an ergonomic grip, and an angle-measuring tool. Made from aerospace-grade aluminum, the G05 Air features a sleek industrial aesthetic and a magnetic force five times stronger than its predecessor for more secure attachment.

The G05 Air also emphasizes tactile interaction and portability. Its ASMR-style fidget spinner delivers a satisfying mechanical click, while the hidden ceramic blade offers a safer way to open packages. Weighing just 38 grams and folding to a 6.5mm profile, it is designed for easy daily carry. An adjustable 0-80 degree viewing angle and ergonomic grip add value for creators, gamers, and everyday users.

Together, the award-winning M10 and G05 Air reflect aulumu's design philosophy: creating tools that elevate daily life through intelligent functionality and creative design.

About aulumu

Founded in 2022, aulumu focuses on gear inspired by cyberpunk functional aesthetics and ancient Greek philosophy. The brand has launched dozens of digital accessory products, secured multiple utility and invention patents, and received the 2026 IF Award. Today, aulumu serves hundreds of thousands of users across more than 20 countries and regions.

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Contacts:

The aulumu Marketing Team

market@aulumu.com