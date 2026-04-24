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PR Newswire
24.04.2026 10:24 Uhr
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HOYA BIT Becomes World's First BSI ISO 14068-1 Certified Carbon-Neutral Crypto Exchange

TAIPEI, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HOYA BIT, a Taiwan-based cryptocurrency exchange, recently announced that it has become the world's first crypto exchange to achieve BSI ISO 14068-1 carbon neutrality certification. Bryn Sutton, Vice President of BSI, and Aiman Ali, Global Head of Sustainability, traveled to Taiwan to present the certification in person, reflecting BSI's high regard for HOYA BIT.

By integrating carbon governance, information transparency, and third-party auditing into its core operations, HOYA BIT has established a reliable framework for the digital asset industry.

BSI is the world's first national standards body, and its certifications are recognized by global tech leaders, including Microsoft and Google as the benchmark for digital governance compliance.

ISO 14068-1 requires companies to disclose full life-cycle carbon emissions, establish a reduction pathway, and undergo third-party audits. Led by Founder Zoe Peng, HOYA BIT adopted the SBTi methodology and Gold Standard carbon offset projects, while prioritizing support for renewable energy initiatives that deliver measurable progress toward the SDGs.

"The digital asset industry can respond to market expectations for governance, accountability and transparency in an internationally recognized and verifiable way," said Zoe Peng. "The key to industry maturity is not just functional innovation - it is consistently demonstrating, through verifiable actions, that a platform can be trusted."

HOYA BIT was also invited to participate in BSI's 125th anniversary celebration - signaling that Taiwan's digital asset industry has joined the global dialogue on sustainable governance. Moving forward, HOYA BIT will continue to improve carbon disclosure and provide users with a range of ways to participate in carbon reduction efforts, making sustainability a shared, actionable commitment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2963235/image2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2964933/HOYA_BIT_was_invited_to_attend_BSI_s_125th_Anniversary_Gala__represented_by_Founder_Zoe_Peng.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hoya-bit-becomes-worlds-first-bsi-iso-14068-1-certified-carbon-neutral-crypto-exchange-302752714.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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