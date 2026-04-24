Herriman, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - Visions of You Beautiful, a natural skincare company, today announced the launch of its complete face serum collection. The new line includes eight products formulated with plant-based ingredients designed to support the skin's natural functions.

Visions of You Beautiful



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The newly launched facial care collection includes:

Cucumber & Aloe Cleanser - formulated for gentle cleansing

- formulated for gentle cleansing Vita C Glow - designed to promote a brighter-looking complexion

- designed to promote a brighter-looking complexion Niacinamide Serum - formulated to improve the appearance of uneven skin tone

- formulated to improve the appearance of uneven skin tone Retinol 15% (plant-based) - developed to support skin renewal

- developed to support skin renewal Glycolic Acid Serum - intended to help improve skin texture

- intended to help improve skin texture Pomegranate Seed Oil - provides antioxidant-rich hydration

- provides antioxidant-rich hydration Prickly Pear Seed Oil - formulated for lightweight moisture

- formulated for lightweight moisture All-Natural Face Moisturizer - designed to support the skin barrier

The company has also introduced a digital skin assessment tool, available at quiz.visionsofyoubeautiful.shop, which provides product recommendations based on individual skin characteristics.

Product Philosophy

Visions of You Beautiful focuses on ingredient selection derived from natural sources, including botanical extracts, plant-derived compounds, and grass-fed tallow. The formulations are designed to complement a variety of skincare routines and preferences.

Key Ingredients and Formulation

The face serum collection includes ingredients such as plant-based retinol alternatives, niacinamide, glycolic acid, vitamin C, and seed oils including pomegranate and prickly pear. The product line also features a cleanser and moisturizer intended to support daily skincare regimens.

About Visions of You Beautiful

Visions of You Beautiful is a natural skincare company specializing in formulations made with naturally sourced ingredients. Its product range includes facial care products, handcrafted soaps, lotions, body butters, and sugar scrubs.

Founded by Leona Candelaria, the company offers products formulated with botanical extracts, plant-derived ingredients, and grass-fed tallow. Products are available at visionsofyoubeautiful.shop.

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Source: Pressmaster DMCC