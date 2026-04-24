International Marine Construction Company (IMCC): IMCC Launches "DEEP C" Digital Transformation Program to Advance Operational Excellence

KUWAIT CITY, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International Marine Construction Company (IMCC) has announced the launch of its company-wide corporate transformation program, "DEEP C," during a launch event held on 20 April 2026, bringing together employees from across the organization under the ethos of "Think New, Act New."

The "DEEP C" program marks a significant milestone in IMCC's evolution, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence, strengthened governance, and sustainable growth through the adoption of integrated digital systems and data-driven practices.

At the core of the initiative is a structured transformation model built around five strategic pillars - Drive, Enable, Execute, Perform, and Connect - designed to ensure alignment between strategy, execution, and measurable business outcomes across all functions.

The program reflects IMCC's ambition to embed a forward-looking, performance-driven culture across the organization, enabling more efficient operations, improved decision-making, and greater alignment across its business functions.

Speaking at the launch, Maen Razouqi, Vice Chairman and CEO of IMCC, emphasized the strategic importance of the initiative, stating that the program represents a step-change in how the company operates, with a clear focus on accountability, integration, and measurable outcomes. As Chair of the DEEP C Steering Committee, he reaffirmed IMCC's commitment to driving this transformation across all levels of the marine sectors and its solutions. .

He further noted that the program reflects what IMCC stands for as a business, placing our customers and people at the center, driving performance with discipline, and delivering sustainable returns, while strengthening its commitment to all stakeholders, from clients to employees.

Khalid Al-Bustan, Vice Chair of the DEEP C Steering Committee and Head of the Program, highlighted the execution approach, noting that the initiative will enable the business through digital tools, standardized processes, and stronger cross-functional alignment to deliver sustainable results. .

He added that, in line with the vision of the Board of Directors the "DEEP C" Transformation Program will support the business in achieving more consistent and measurable outcomes, while ensuring that our customers and people remain at the core of how the organization operates.

As part of IMCC's broader commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, the "DEEP C" program supports the development of more transparent, efficient, and resilient operations across its activities globally. By enhancing governance standards, strengthening operational performance, and investing in people and systems, the initiative contributes to supporting long-term sustainability and reinforcing regional collaboration within the energy and marine sectors.

The program will be rolled out in phases, supported by a structured governance framework and clear performance metrics to ensure effective implementation and long-term value creation.

The launch of "DEEP C" reflects IMCC's continued focus on innovation and transformation as it strengthens its position as a leading offshore and marine services provider in the region and globally.

About IMCC

International Marine Construction Company (IMCC), established in 1974, is one of Kuwait's longest-standing offshore and marine service providers supporting the energy, maritime, and infrastructure sectors.

IMCC delivers integrated offshore and marine solutions, including marine construction, subsea services, offshore logistics, vessel operations, and port and terminal support, backed by strong engineering capability and high operational standards.

With over five decades of experience, IMCC has built a strong regional presence across Kuwait and the GCC, supported by strategic partnerships and a commitment to safety, quality, and performance in all operations.

The company continues to invest in modern assets, digital capabilities, and people to support the evolving needs of the energy and marine sectors.

For more information, please visit:

www.1imcc.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/international-marine-construction-co-imcc/

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