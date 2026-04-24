The four-terminal tandem device relies on FAPbI3 nanoparticles and a spectral splitting design, combining a 24.4% wide-bandgap top cell and a 21.5% narrow-bandgap bottom cell to reach 30.2% efficiency. The system improves light utilization by directing different wavelengths to optimized subcells.Researchers at the University of Tokyo in Japan have fabricated an all-perovskite tandem solar cell using a novel a light-absorbing layer deposition technique using formamidinium lead iodide (FAPbI3) nanoparticles. FAPbI3 is widely used in high-efficiency perovskite solar cells because its bandgap of around ...

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